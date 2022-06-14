6 Best Pain Relief Balms for 2022 — Soothe Aches and Sore Muscles

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whether you’re experiencing pain from overused muscles or joint inflammation from arthritis, CBD pain relief balms are great for relieving discomfort. But with so many CBD companies and products on the market, it can be hard to decipher which ones work best. To help you find the best pain relief balm for you, we’ve compiled a list of our best relief balms to ease the aches and pains throughout the body.

Our Picks for the Best Balms for Pain Relief

1. Best Overall – Raw Botanics

The Raw Botanics Company creates CBD products with organic ingredients to help people relax, recover, and rebalance. Their Raw Recovery Muscle and Joint Relief CBD roll-on uses the uplifting aromas of essential oils such as white camphor, eucalyptus, and ginger with the cooling sensation of menthol to provide instant relief for chronic pain.

This pain relief balm is made with USA-grown hemp and no additives or preservatives. Customers rave about the effects of this topical CBD, giving it five stars for its ability to help with muscle tension, joint pain, and body stiffness.

Pros:

Mess-free with the roll-on application

Subscription pricing available

No additives or preservatives

Made with USA-grown hemp

Cons:

It only comes in a 500 mg strength roll-on

How to use it: Liberally apply the balm using the roll-on application to the affected area. You can reapply every four to six hours as needed.

2. Best for Sensitive Skin – CBDistillery

At CBDistillery, distilling is at the core of everything they do. They emphasize extracting plant compounds and vital nutrients to improve the well-being of customers naturally. Their CBDefine Skin Care Cream uses 500 mg of CBD to restore and rejuvenate even the most sensitive skin.

Made with many organic oils such as coconut, olive, and almonds, this topical cream moisturizes your skin for a smooth touch. It’s the perfect skincare routine addition and safe to use daily.

Pros:

Subscription pricing available

60-day satisfaction guarantee

Made with USA-grown hemp

Non-GMO

Cons:

It only comes in a 500 mg strength

How to use it: Apply a liberal amount of CBD cream to the affected area and gently massage it into the skin until it is absorbed. Reapply as needed and use daily for best results.

3. Relieve Your Back Pain – Green Roads

Green Roads prides itself on quality control and consumer transparency. Their mission is to help customers find the healthiest version of themselves through the power of plants, which includes providing relief from backaches, arthritis, muscle pains, strains, or sprains with their over-the-counter strength Pain Relief CBD cream.

This CBD balm contains 750 mg of CBD and uses active ingredients like methyl salicylate and menthol for heavy-duty relief of the most stubborn pains. Green Roads also enriches this pain relief cream with avocado oil, vitamin E, and eucalyptus oil to leave your skin feeling smooth.

Pros:

Subscription pricing available

Pharmacist formulated

Made with USA-grown hemp

Three strength options are available

Cons:

It only comes in a 1 oz bottle

How to use it: Generously apply the balm to the affected area and massage it into the skin. Reapply as needed, but do not exceed more than four times per day.

4. Best CBD Isolate – Joy Organics

Joy Organics is a leader in the CBD industry for manufacturing, testing, and quality standards. They are one of the first major companies to introduce a line of USDA Certified Organic CBD salves made with no THC.

Not only does their Organic CBD Salve provide muscle and joint support with your choice of 500 mg or 1000 mg of CBD, but it’s also great for nourishing dry and cracked skin. Nearly 100 customers give this topical relief 4.9 stars for the benefits they’ve experienced in their skin and joints.

Pros:

Subscription pricing available

90-day satisfaction guarantee

USDA organic

Contains no THC

It comes in two jar sizes and two CBD strengths

Cons:

Slightly more expensive than other CBD options

How to use it: Apply the cream liberally to your skin on the affected area. Massage it into the skin until it’s absorbed. Reapply the cream as needed.

5. For Arthritis Pain Relief – Smile CBD

Smile is a company dedicated to developing CBD products from high-quality ingredients to help customers find their sense of balance. Their CBD Pain Cream uses a mix of CBD, arnica, juniper oil, and eucalyptus for fast-acting relief from everyday pains and aches.

This CBD topical also provides essential nutrients to rejuvenate dry skin and antioxidants to reduce signs of aging, eczema, and acne. Customers give Smile CBD Pain Cream five stars claiming it’s helped them with everything from shoulder pain and arthritis to back stiffness and joint discomfort.

Their CBD products are free of THC, gluten, allergens, artificial flavors, GMO, and animal-derived ingredients, so you know you’re getting a quality product every time.

Pros:

Subscription pricing available

Non-GMO and gluten-free

Made with organically grown USA hemp

30-day return policy

Cons:

It only comes in the 500 mg strength

How to use it: Apply the cream liberally to the affected area and massage it into the skin until it is absorbed. Reapply the cream as often as needed throughout the day.

6. Best Anti-Inflammatory – Hempsi

Hempsi spent years perfecting their growing, harvesting, and processing CBD to bring customers highly effective products such as their Full-Spectrum CBD Pain Relief Cream. They use a unique formula of plant-based herbal remedies and cannabinoids to tackle inflammation and soothe discomfort throughout the body.

Pros:

Subscription pricing available

30-day return policy

Made with USA-grown hemp

Cons:

More expensive than other CBD balms

How to use it: Apply a generous amount of cream to the affected areas. Within five minutes of application, you will feel a tingling sensation that may grow stronger to help ease deep aches and pains. Reapply the CBD cream as needed

How We Chose the Best Pain Relief Balm

There are tons of CBD companies and products on the market. And as cannabis laws and regulations continue to evolve, we can expect this number to grow. So many options make it challenging to choose the right pain relief products, but we like to consider a few key elements when selecting CBD items in our best-of lists.

Brand Reputation

CBD products are not FDA approved, meaning there are limited regulations for selling and producing CBD products. However, there are standard practices many companies follow to ensure the safety and effectiveness of their products.

When reviewing reputable brands of pain relief balms and pain-relieving creams, we look for companies that have their products tested by third parties and make lab results accessible to consumers.

We also seek brands with verified customer reviews and resourceful websites that have basic information about the company, its mission, extraction and production process, and contact information. Additionally, we do a quick online search to confirm there has not been any negative press, lawsuits, or concerning news about the brand or its products.

Customer Reviews

CBD products can work differently for different people. Customer reviews play an essential role in letting us know how the CBD pain-relieving cream options on this list work for various people. We want to recommend products that most individuals enjoy, so we look for verified customer reviews with at least a four out of five stars.

Products with many positive reviews tell us that a product meets buyers’ expectations and provides insights into potential benefits and uses. Reviews also provide a perspective on the brand’s reputation and potential cons of the CBD balm. The options on our list are our approved nonprescription CBD products that customers have been pleased with.

Ingredients

CBD pain relief cream ingredients are vital to the safety and effectiveness of a product. We like to see CBD balms made with organic, all-natural, or primarily natural ingredients. In pain relief creams, we want to see an active ingredient, such as menthol, that is known to aid in pain and discomfort. We also like to find products that are GMO-free, cruelty-free, and made with USA-grown hemp.

Value

When most people find a CBD cream that works for their ailments, they use it daily. And when you’re using a cream every day, you’re going to go through it quickly. When we’re looking at CBD brands and products, we want to find affordable options that you can make repeat purchases without spending a ton of money. We also like to find products with subscription options because it allows you to save money when you make repeat purchases.

Return Policies

With a return policy, you can try balms risk-free and quickly return one if it’s not the right fit for you. CBD creams tend to work differently depending on the person. Some brands and products work better for some people than others, so we try to find companies that offer a 30 or 60-day return policy.

Many people are new to hemp-derived CBD products, so a good return policy is crucial.

How to Choose the Right Pain-Relieving Balm for You

With so many CBD pain relief balms on the market, it can feel overwhelming to choose the right option for you. When deciding on a cream, two essential elements are the pain type and intensity.

Type of pain: You can apply most CBD pain-relieving creams to ease discomfort anywhere on the body. However, many companies formulate products to target specific pain, such as muscle soreness or arthritis, and include additional ingredients to address the cause of the pain. When deciding on a balm, look for products that work to ease your type of pain.

You can apply most CBD pain-relieving creams to ease discomfort anywhere on the body. However, many companies formulate products to target specific pain, such as muscle soreness or arthritis, and include additional ingredients to address the cause of the pain. When deciding on a balm, look for products that work to ease your type of pain. Pain intensity: CBD balms come in strengths depending on the level of CBD in the product. The higher CBD, the more effective it is for intense pain. When choosing a balm, assess your pain level and decide if you need a lower CBD level (100mg-200mg) or a full-strength product (1000 mg).

It’s important to note that CBD balms provide temporary relief. If you have severe pain lasting more than a few days, talk to a healthcare professional.

Other Products to Help Relieve Pain

CBD creams are not for everyone, but other CBD options are available to ease minor pains and discomfort.

CBD Oil

Oils and tinctures are among the most popular forms of CBD. You take topical cannabidiol oil orally using a dropper to measure a proper dose and place the oil under the tongue. You can also mix some oils with food or water if you don’t like the taste.

While transdermal cannabidiol reduces inflammation (i.e., topical CBD oil, lotions, etc.), taking CBD oil orally may be a better option for some, helping to relieve pain faster.

CBD Lotions

If you like using CBD topicals but don’t like how balms feel, you may want to try CBD lotion. Lotions work similar to balms but have a more silky texture. They also tend to come in various scents and tend to have less of the menthol smell found in many CBD balms.

CBD Gummies

Gummies are perfect for individuals looking for on-the-go pain relief. Unlike balms that only work to ease the pain to the area where it is applied, gummies provide relaxation to help soothe minor muscle pains and stiffness throughout the body. Plus, they come in tons of great flavors for you to try.

Types of CBD

There are three different types of CBD: full spectrum, broad spectrum, and CBD isolate. Knowing the difference between all three can help you pick the right CBD balm or cream for your needs.

Full spectrum CBD: Full spectrum CBD products are made with all parts of the cannabis plant. It’s believed that using the entire plant provides more health benefits and healing properties.

Full spectrum CBD products are made with all parts of the cannabis plant. It’s believed that using the entire plant provides more health benefits and healing properties. Broad spectrum CBD: Broad spectrum CBD products contain most but not all compounds found in a cannabis plant.

Broad spectrum CBD products contain most but not all compounds found in a cannabis plant. CBD isolate (pure CBD): CBD isolate products contain only CBD with no other cannabinoids or THC. This is a good option for those worried about THC showing up in a drug test.

FAQs

Does CBD pain balm work?

CBD pain balm may not work for everyone, but it works for many people. Most topical pain relief creams contain an active ingredient called a counterirritant. The counterirritant distracts underlying pain when applied to the skin.

Since CBD balms only distract pain and don’t heal the alignment, they work best to relieve minor discomfort and reduce inflammation. Many have found CBD pain balms and other CBD topicals useful as a pain reliever for muscle pain, skin irritation, joint pains, and more.

Can I use CBD balm for back pain during pregnancy?

While there are CBD balms that market themselves to back pain and discomfort during pregnancy, the FDA advises against using CBD while pregnant and breastfeeding. It’s always safest to check with your medical provider before starting any new regimens during pregnancy.

If cleared by your healthcare professional, CBD balms may help reduce pain in your back and possibly even nerve pain.

How long does it take for CBD balm to start working?

The effects of topical CBD can vary between products, but you can generally feel the results within the hour. The relief can last anywhere from two to four hours, depending on the strength, the amount applied, and product usage.

Does CBD balm help with arthritis pain?

CBD can help with arthritis pain. CBD contains anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe joint inflammation and discomfort. Topical CBD is not a cure for arthritis and is primarily used to ease mild pain associated with the disease.

How much CBD in topical CBD products is effective for pain?

The strength of CBD you need to feel the effectiveness depends on the severity of your pain. Minor aches can typically feel relief with 3mg of CBD per application. More intense pain may need up to 8mg of CBD. It’s recommended to start with a lower dose to see how your body reacts. If you’re not feeling the desired results, you can increase the strength on the following application.

Is CBD legal in my state?

CBD is federally legal in the U.S. as long as it contains less than 0.3 percent of THC. However, it’s important to note that states have their own rules and regulations around selling and using CBD products.

What are the Best Pain-Relieving Balms for You?

Incorporate CBD pain relief balm into your daily routine to ease arthritis pain, muscle soreness, and stiff joints. Don’t let minor body aches interfere with your daily activities. There are tons of CBD balms to choose from, so take the time to find the right product to ease your pain type and intensity. Check out the ingredients for all-natural products, and also make sure you’re purchasing from a reputable CBD brand with verified customer reviews.

