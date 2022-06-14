Best Pain Relief Creams to Relieve Joint Pain and Muscle Soreness

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you looking for a CBD product to ease the aches and pains of everyday life? Well, you have plenty of choices. From CBD capsules to oils, to gummies, to vape liquids, there are an almost endless variety of CBD products, all of which have the potential to alleviate pain. A CBD cream or balm may be particularly useful for localized joint and muscle pain.

But, with so many brands and products to look through, how can you tell which CBD pain creams are the real thing? We’ve made the decision much easier for you by researching dozens of CBD brands to find the best CBD creams to help relieve pain.

Best Pain Relief Creams: Our Top Picks

The Pain Relief CBD Cream from Green Roads is a certified over the counter product with powerful proven ingredients like Methyl Salicylate and menthol for pain relief. This simple twist and pump bottle delivers targeted relief for backaches, strains, sprains and more.

Pros:

Has 750 mg of CBD for added support against physical stressors

Over-the-counter strength

Proven active ingredients

Pharmacist formulated

USA-grown hemp

Cruelty-free

Independent lab tested

Subscribe and save

Cons:

Menthol scent may be a little overpowering for some

Whatever strength you choose (there’s a selector on the product page), you’ll benefit from additional proven active ingredients, including Methyl Salicylate and Menthol, for heavy-duty pain relief. Your skin will thank you, too, courtesy of nourishing Vitamin E, eucalyptus oil and avocado oil.

Green Roads offers a wide variety of topicals, including an Arthritis Pain Relief Roll-on and CBD Heat Relief and Cool Relief which combine cannabinoids with soothing compounds from peppers or mint.

The CBD Relief Stick from CBDistillery combines the anti-inflammatory and soothing benefits of 1000mg of CBD isolate with cooling menthol for effective topical relief for aches and pains. The no-mess application with fast absorption is convenient for on-the-go comfort.

Pros:

1000 mg of CBD isolate

Natural, non-GMO hemp cultivated in the U.S.

Extensive third-party testing

No-mess application

60-day satisfaction guarantee

Subscribe and save 30%

Cons:

Only available in two potencies

While the CBD Relief Stick is only available in two potencies (500 mg and 1000 mg), CBDistillery has an extensive CBD product line targeted to pain relief and post-workout inflammation, including tinctures and oils, gummies, capsules and other topical treatments.

CBDistillery is completely transparent about the manufacturing process, providing extensive third-party test reports that verify the potency of the CBD pain relief cream and other formulations in its CBD line.

The solid Sport Pain Relief Stick has been designed explicitly for easing aching muscles and tired joints. The convenient application can be used on the go, applied before, during and after workouts for fast, temporary pain relief to prevent sore muscles from slowing you down.

Pros:

All naturally-derived ingredients

THC free

Additional active ingredients

Travel-friendly

Affordable option

Subscribe and save

Cons:

Not as potent as some of the offerings from other brands

Each Pain Relief Stick contains 600 mg of CBD to ease pain and inflammation. Plus, the formulation is made up of 10% camphor and 15% menthol, which also help with aches and pain and stimulate circulation to speed up the healing process.

The stick absorbs quickly and leaves the skin feeling soft and nourished thanks to the addition of several natural moisturizers, including clove oil, frankincense oil, jojoba seed oil, MCT oil, honeysuckle oil and myrrh oil.

Whether you’re looking for a remedy to relieve arthritis pain or nerve pain, Hempsi’s full spectrum pain cream will do the trick—and fast. Their plant-based treatment starts working in just five minutes, so you get the relief you need.

Pros:

Kicks in quickly

Discounted with a subscription

Lab tests are available online

Full spectrum CBD

Maximum strength

Cons:

On the more expensive side

This cream helps block pain signals reaching your brain to provide temporary relief from muscle and joint pain.

The CBD Muscle and Joint Cream from CBDfx is specially formulated to ease aches and pains in the deep tissue and joints. It is available in three strengths of 500 mg, 1000 mg and 3000 mg, including menthol for cool, long-lasting pain relief.

Pros:

Broad spectrum CBD

Non-detectable THC levels

No greasy residue

Natural pain relievers

Vegan and cruelty-free

60-day guarantee

Cons:

The cooling sensation of the cream is not for everyone

As well as organic broad spectrum CBD, this topical treatment contains several additional natural pain relievers, including:

Menthol: A counterirritant, meaning it causes the skin to feel cool then warm, which essentially distracts from deeper aches and pains.

Caffeine: Not just an energy booster, but it can also help with pain management by blocking adenosine receptors that influence pain signaling.

White willow bark: Contains salicin, which contains salicylic acid that acts to lower the levels of compounds related to pain and inflammation.

Packed full of natural ingredients, the CBD Pain Cream from Reason to Smile features a fast-acting formula containing 500 mg of CBD for fast relief from everyday aches and pains.

Pros:

Organically-grown hemp

Zero THC

Vegan certified and gluten-free

Natural ingredients for additional benefits

Good selection of CBD topicals

Subscribe and save

Cons:

Takes longer to absorb than some other creams

The pain cream is more than just organic CBD isolate. It also contains vitamin B12 for increased energy, 5-HTP for improved mood and ginseng for mental clarity. Additional active ingredients include:

Juniperus fruit oil: Known for its numbing acting, making it good for helping to ease painful muscles and joints.

Transdermal magnesium: supports nerve and muscle function, maintains bone health and provides anti-inflammatory benefits.

Arnica: Like magnesium and CBD, arnica has anti-inflammatory properties, helping to heal bruises, sprains, strains and more.

If you want to ensure you’re getting the correct dose of topical CBD, the airless pump applicator of Just Live’s CBD Pain Relief Cream dispenses the perfect amount of cream every time. With this brand, you get effective pain relief without any product wastage.

Pros:

Broad spectrum CBD

Zero THC

Available in three potencies

Waste-free applicator

Additional pain-relieving ingredients

Subscribe and save

Cons:

CBD potency is not as high as some other brands

Simply apply the cream to the affected area and rub it in to relieve backache, sore muscles, joint pain and the discomfort associated with daily exercise and activity. Just Live also offers a Freeze Therapy Roll-On in several CBD potencies for quick relief from muscle strains if you prefer a cooling treatment.

If you’re worried about a topical reaction, you may want to go with the CBD Lotion from Cornbread Hemp, which is free from harsh synthetic ingredients. The soothing and moisturizing cream is packed full of organic oils to nourish the skin, including medium-chain triglyceride (MCT), oil that may improve the absorption of CBD.

Pros:

500mg of full spectrum CBD

Naturally-derived organic ingredients

Third-party tested

Cooling menthol

30-day guarantee

Subscribe and save

Cons:

Slightly more expensive than some other creams

The lotion has been formulated to absorb quickly to provide fast cooling and soothing relief directly to the source of pain. As well as 500mg of CBD, each jar contains 20mg of THC. When presented together in one formula, CBD and THC are believed to produce the entourage effect, meaning they provide a better benefit to pain relief than either compound alone.

With a blend of natural oils and up to 1000mg of CBD, the Healing Balm from Koi CBD will help ease your discomfort and leave your skin feeling smooth and restored. It contains non-detectable levels of THC, which is peace of mind if you’re worried about experiencing psychoactive effects.

Pros:

Up to 1000 mg of broad spectrum CBD

Formulated with natural oils

Hemp is grown and processed in the USA

Thorough third-party testing

Subscribe and save

Cons:

No additional active ingredients

The blend of over a dozen natural oils, including grapeseed oil, peppermint oil and ginger root oil, will nourish the skin and protect the skin’s barrier while providing a refreshing scent that’s not overpowering.

Zatural’s CBD Salve is formulated with over a dozen natural plant extracts and is 100% vegan. With a high potency of broad-spectrum CBD of up to 2000mg, your skin will receive all the benefits of the cannabis plant, and any discomfort you feel in your muscles and joints will be relieved.

Pros:

Up to 2000 mg of CBD

100% vegan

Independently lab tested

CO2 extraction

Subscribe and save

Cons:

No additional active ingredients

The salve effortlessly melts into the skin on contact without leaving a sticky residue. It will help lock in moisture, reduce inflammation, ease aches and pains, plus restore the skin’s natural barrier. Apply to sore joints to relieve swelling and improve mobility, or apply to cracked, dry skin to soften and soothe.

If you enjoy the cooling sensation in a pain relief cream, the Ultra Relief CBD Gel from Just CBD contains 5% menthol and 2% camphor to soothe aches and pains and increase circulation to the affected area.

Pros:

1000 mg of hemp

Available in a number of formulations

Additional pain-relieving ingredients

Wide range of CBD topicals

Subscribe and save

Cons:

Menthol scent is quite strong

The fast-drying gel formula provides fast, temporary relief for aches and pains with a potent 1000mg of CBD per tube. However, Just CBD don’t rely strictly on CBD for comfort; their formulation also includes:

Rosemary oil: Has anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties, as well as improving circulation, all with a clean, earthy scent.

Thyme oil: A versatile ingredient having pain-relieving properties, can improve circulation and has antiseptic action.

This cooling and warming relief balm from Batch delivers 1250 mg of full spectrum CBD right where you need it for speedy relief from muscle and joint pain. The twist-up container provides mess-free application, with the balm absorbing almost immediately on contact with the skin.

Pros:

1250 mg of CBD

Organic Wisconsin hemp

Cooling and warming action

No-mess application

Non-GMO

Subscribe and save

Cons:

Slightly greasy texture, but it does absorb quickly

The balm is boosted with menthol (6.7%) and camphor (6.6%) for a pleasant warming and cooling sensation and improved circulation to the affected area to speed up healing. It’s also enriched with jojoba and other essential oils for quick absorption to maximize benefits.

How We Chose the Best Pain Relief Creams

We thoroughly researched dozens of CBD brands to ensure all the pain relief creams on our carefully curated list met our strict criteria in terms of quality, customer satisfaction and transparency.

CBD Quality

For the best quality cannabinoids, only the finest quality hemp will do. We, therefore, chose brands that procured their hemp from domestic growers that favor organic farming practices. This ensures that hemp oil and any extracted cannabinoids will be free of pesticides, herbicides and other toxins.

We also considered the method of CBD extraction utilized by the brand. There are two main methods for extracting CBD: CO2 extraction and solvent extraction. We preferred brands that use CO2 extraction as it’s a much cleaner process than solvent extraction, which can leave solvent residues within the hemp oil.

By contrast, during CO2 extraction, CBD is extracted in a high-pressure CO2 chamber, which gives a higher concentration of CBD without any contaminants.

Additional Active Ingredients

You might notice that the majority of our top CBD pain relief creams contain additional active ingredients, such as menthol, camphor, methyl salicylate and white willow bark, which have been shown to have anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties.

Third-Party Testing

We wanted to be sure that every CBD product we chose is safe to use and that what’s within the cream matches the claims on the packaging. This meant selecting brands that provide updated third-party test results from accredited independent labs in the form of a certificate of analysis (COA) confirming:

The CBD potency and other active ingredients are as advertised

There is a maximum of 0.3% of THC, the legal limit for the psychoactive compound of the hemp plant

The product is free of contaminants, including heavy metals, solvents, mold, viruses and bacteria.

Brand Reputation

A CBD brand is only as good as its reputation. We chose brands that could support their cruelty-free, non-GMO and organic claims. We also looked for indicators of trustworthiness and customer satisfaction, such as no unsupported health claims and verified reviews.

FAQs

Does CBD help with pain relief?

When you apply CBD creams or balms topically, the CBD is absorbed directly through the skin, which gives greater local bioavailability, which means it provides relief right where you need it. CBD pain relief creams work by interacting with the cannabinoid receptors found near the skin’s surface, which helps support healthy skin, promote faster recovery and bring natural relief to painful muscles.

Research into the pain-relieving properties of CBD is still in its infancy. However, there is some evidence that topical pain relief products can help with various pain sensations and reduce pain signals. For example, a small 2019 study into specific jaw pain found that those who applied topical CBD twice a day experienced significantly reduced pain after two weeks.

How long do CBD pain relief creams take to work?

It usually only takes only 10 to 20 minutes to feel the effects of a topical CBD pain cream. However, as we all have different tolerances, results may vary. If you don’t feel any difference after 20 minutes, you may need a topical treatment with a higher strength of CBD to provide effective targeted pain relief.

Typically a CBD cream will provide pain relief for muscles and joints for a few hours. However, the CBD pain creams can be reapplied as required—you’re likely to see the best results when applying three to four times a day.

What other products help with pain relief?

CBD pain relief comes in various applications besides creams, balms and salves, including:

Gummies

Topical patches

Oils and tinctures

Oral capsules or pills

Vape juices

Can I use CBD pain relief when pregnant?

Doctors advise women to avoid using CBD or any other cannabinoid during pregnancy. The primary reason for this is that during pregnancy, CBD can influence female hormones—particularly estrogen—which is linked to reproductive health.

For the same reason, women are advised to steer clear of CBD products while taking estrogen-based contraceptive pills.

Although moderate modulation of the endocannabinoid system is beneficial to hormonal balance, taking CBD while pregnant, breastfeeding, or undergoing particular contraceptive treatment may breach the threshold and disturb hormonal balance.

Which Pain Relief Cream is Right for You?

CBD creams provide a natural alternative to over-the-counter analgesics, which can ease all kinds of aches and pains within the muscles and joints. As a topical treatment, the CBD is absorbed directly into the area where it’s needed most, providing fast and localized relief.

To maximize the pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory benefits, choose a CBD cream or balm that contains additional soothing active ingredients, such as camphor or menthol.

Rub the CBD balm or cream thoroughly into the affected area, and within around 30 minutes, you should feel some relief in your tight joints and aching muscles. While the relief is temporary, lasting between 2 to 4 hours, you can reapply CBD creams as often as required, and with consistent use, you should feel a noticeable improvement. (Check to make sure it’s legal in your state first.)

