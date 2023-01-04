Best Products on the Market to Help You Chill Out

This is sponsored content. Us Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

Who doesn’t love a healthy dose of chill? To get your relaxation on this year, say goodbye to the vices, and say hello to healthy CBD oils, gummies and other products that will help you relax to the max. The secret sauce is cannabidiol, aka CBD oil, that’s all the rage in plant-based wellness.

CBD can potentially help you chill your body and mind with its natural benefits known to promote sleep health, ease anxiety, and more. (Read to the end for all the need-to-know details)

Since we all need a chill pill every now and again, some of us more than others, we found the best natural products to relax you in 2023. Here’s our top 10 products to help you unwind with natural botanicals from awesome, trustworthy companies:

Best Products For Relaxing in 2023

Best Overall: Green Roads Relax Hemp Capsules

Turns out, the ultimate in relaxation comes in pill form — but not one you need a prescription for. The licensed pharmacists at Green Roads have created an all-natural CBD capsule that does the trick in almost any situation.

Green Roads is one of the more established CBD brands in the US, known for their attention to quality and testing. They’re a mission-driven company with high standards for hemp cultivation and ingredient integrity.

While Green Roads has a healthy catalog of CBD gummies, nootropics and more, their Relax Hemp Capsules is their most buzzworthy solution for the stressed. These CBD capsules were formulated by Green Roads’ licensed pharmacists and are made with pure CBD isolate, GABA and 5-HTP to help you get a good night’s sleep.

We know that CBD is known for its ability to help people naturally get better zzz’s, but these added ingredients take relaxation over the top. GABA is naturally produced by the brain as a calming neurotransmitter. 5-HTP, like GABA, is an amino acid that works to release calming chemicals in the brain.

While both 5-HTP and GABA have relaxation/sleep properties in their own right, it’s been documented that the combination of the two improves duration of sleep.

Green Roads blends the sleep-inducing properties of 5-HTP and GABA with CBD isolate. Unlike full spectrum CBD, CBD isolate contains 0.0% THC, making it a preferred way for many to take the extract.

This is a staff favorite at Green Roads and the brand’s most popular product for relaxation.

Pros:

All-natural, vegan ingredients

Discounts for teachers, military, first responders

Pure CBD isolate

5-HTP & GABA

Formulated by licensed pharmacists

Cons:

Must spend $59+ to get free shipping

What we love: Green Roads CBD capsules are easy and convenient. Keep the bottle next to your bed and take 30 minutes or so before turning in. Unlike sleeping pills that can make you feel disoriented, the natural ingredients here — CBD, 5-HTP and GABA — don’t take you to the point of intoxication. We think adding this supplement to your daily regime is the easiest way to help you get in a little more relaxation, naturally.

Buy Now!

Best for Everyday Wellness: Just Live Calm CBD Gummies

The modern grind and lifestyle can wear on even the most resilient. That’s why we wanted to zero-in on a product specifically for people who want some all-natural help in this arena. Lo and behold, we found that Just Live makes CBD gummies that are delighting users who struggle with stress and mental well being.

In each gummy, there’s 25mg of CBD combined with 3mg CBG. While not as popular (yet) as CBD, CBG is known for its documented therapeutic benefits. CBG is thought to have similar effects to CBD, including a calming effect.

Just Live doesn’t stop there. They throw in 5-HTP and GABA to really amp up the tranquil effects — all in a vegan gummy that’s easy to take after dinner or even in the morning.

Another thing, Just Live uses CBD isolate and CBG isolate in this formula. There’s 0% THC. That’s a big plus for people who may have to get drug tested for work or are concerned with THC use in general.

We noticed that the reviews for these CBD gummies in particular are full of users who take them for anxiety, which is partly why they’ve been chosen in the category. Also, it looks like a lot of people who land on this product have tried other CBD brands before with little success; and eventually, they were referred to these CBD gummies to help them chill out.

Pros:

Fantastic reviews

All-natural & vegan

GABA, 5-HTP

25mg CBD per gummy

3mg CBG per gummy

Cons:

Free shipping only available with purchase of $40+

What we love: A lot of people take these CBD gummies before they go to sleep to help wind down the mind. But there’s also a ton of reviews from people who swear by taking them in the morning. These ingredients are calming, not sedating. So whether you want to chill out before you go to bed or get the day started anxiety-free, these gummies can do the trick.

Buy Now!

Best for Sleep: Slumber Sleep Aid Full Spectrum CBD Sleep Gummies

Like anxiety, having trouble sleeping plagues millions of people every night. But prescription pills and even OTC sleep aids can have scary side effects. It can be exhaustive trial and error to find a natural solution that actually works.

Slumber Sleep Aid created an entire company to help people get a better night’s rest. Since your sleep cycle plays such a prominent role in your well being, Slumber has put in the work to create some of the world’s most powerful cannabinoid sleep aids.

Slumber is driven by the science behind CBD and CBN, another hemp cannabinoid also known to have benefits for sleep, mood and overall health. They add CBN into this formula for a powerful two-punch that won’t make you feel like a zombie the next day.

Another cool thing– Slumber had a third-party come in to conduct surveys on the effectiveness of their products. Over 80% of users said that Slumber Sleep Aid products helped them both stay asleep and fall back asleep faster. You can read the results here if you’re interested.

These full spectrum CBD gummies are made with all-natural ingredients. Slumber sources all their hemp CBD from Colorado, where it is extracted with sustainable CO2 technology.

The taste is a little bit hempy because of their potency and natural ingredients. One gummy is all most people need to sleep the night away.

Pros:

Strong and effective

25mg full spectrum CBD per gummy

8mg CBN per gummy

3mg THC per gummy (under federal legal level)

Cons:

Free shipping only on orders over $75

What we love: No grog! There’s no melatonin in this formula, just CBD and CBN. That’s why you can get that super deep sleep but wake up feeling refreshed. Take these gummies about 30 minutes or so before going to sleep. The cannabinoids need time to pass into the digestive system to take effect.

Buy Now!

Best for a Relaxing Night In: CBDfx CBD Bath Bombs

Looking for a gift for yourself or a loved one who needs extra chill? Our best bet is on the delightful CBD bath bombs from CBDfx. Each is packed with a whopping 200mg of CBD to help even the most tightly-wound relax and indulge in self care.

There are 4 varieties of these CBD bath bombs that come in beautiful, bright packaging:

Calming lemongrass & chamomile

Soothing lavender

Recharge eucalyptus

Hydrating mango & shea butter

All CBDfx’s bath bombs are infused with CBD isolate that’s processed from organically grown USA hemp to take your bubble bath up a notch. The company provides up-to-date test results for both purity and contaminants on all their CBD products, so we can confirm that their bath bombs are indeed potent and clean.

Every single review we saw from verified users that gave these as gifts was 5 stars. The pleasant scents were mentioned over and over again, as well as the soothing effect from the combination of CBD with premium essential oils to make the ultimate relaxing bubble bath.

And if you decide to become a regular customer of CBDfx, you can get in on their rewards program. You’ll earn points towards discounts on every purchase and can easily rack up free products in just a couple months of ordering.

Pros:

Relaxing scents and herbal blends

Spa-like experience

Affordable gifting

200mg CBD each

Cons:

Some options contain tree nuts oils (coconut & almond)

What we love: All the CBD bath bombs from CBDfx smell amazing and natural, truly a spa-like experience. We particularly enjoy the calming and soothing blends after a stressful day. The essential oils help you drift into bliss and melt the cares away. A great self-care gift for yourself or a friend.

Buy Now!

Best Daily Bundle: Cornbread Hemp CBD Relax Bundle

For the seriously stressed, we can’t think of a better option than Cornbread Hemp’s CBD Stress Bundle to help induce chill.

Cornbread Hemp is a small Kentucky company who’s obsessed with organic, sustainable hemp farming. The crew has a long history of farming and cannabis cultivation, basing their name off the ‘cornbread mafia’ in their state in the 80’s.Cornbread Hemp has earned USDA organic certification, not only on their CBD oil, but on each of the CBD products themselves.

This CBD bundle is meant to help people find stress relief, both naturally and organically. Here’s what’s inside:

Organic full spectrum CBD gummies: Made with potent, full spectrum CBD oil, each gummy contains 10mg of organic CBD. A delicious and all-natural berry flavor makes them especially enjoyable after a stressful day at work or home.

Organic whole flower CBD oil: The brand’s signature whole flower CBD oil contains extract made exclusively with hemp flowers. There are more cannabinoids like CBD and terpenes found in the flower of the hemp plant versus the stalks and stems. However, the majority of CBD companies source CBD oil made from industrial hemp stalks, stems, and aerial hemp parts.

Hemp flowers take more care to cultivate, but they contain more cannabinoids per volume than the other parts. This makes CBD from hemp flowers naturally more potent.

Organic distilled CBD oil: These CBD drops contain the same ingredients as their flagship tinctures, except this formula features distilled CBD oil. Distillation is an extra step that makes the CBD oil uber-concentrated, but lower in residual THC. It’s another version of the same wonderful hemp flowers, and users can figure out which works best for them in each situation.

Pros:

USDA organic

Great for daily stress

Simple, pure ingredients

Potent

FREE shipping

Cons:

Contains tree nuts (coconut)

What we love: Everything about Cornbread Hemp’s CBD oozes purity, and we love how they go with what works, what’s simple, and what’s organic. For example, they use their same potent CBD extract in both the tinctures of the CBD Relax Bundle. The only difference is that one has been distilled, refined a bit further. This gives it a different composition and may have different therapeutic effects. It’s pure hemp at its best: with an organic carrier oil, and that’s it.

Buy Now!

Best Calming Bundle: Jupiter CBD Calm Bundle

Tons of overworked and stressed-out people have found genuine relief when using premium CBD products. Once many experience this, they opt to take CBD on a regular basis to help them ease their anxiety and keep calm.

But taking CBD daily or even a few times per week can get expensive, especially if you find you require a higher dosage.

Jupiter CBD’s Calm Bundle is perfect for families and people who use CBD regularly for stress, anxiety, sleep, etc. You get 3 bottles of their Calm blend for around 20% off with free shipping. Each bottle contains full spectrum CBD oil made from hemp flowers. This makes the extract more potent than traditional CBD made from hemp stalks and stems.

The Calm blend also contains organic botanicals known for their calming properties. Lion’s tail, lemon balm, hemp terpenes, and more give the drops their signature smell and taste.

There are 2 concentration options here: 600 mg or 1200 mg full spectrum CBD oil. 600mg is recommended for beginners, while 1200 mg is for more experienced CBD users that need a higher dosage. Both choices provide great value for the price, especially considering Jupiter’s impeccable sourcing.

The company goes out of their way to source only from sustainable operations. They keep their ingredient lists pure and full of beneficial botanicals to help you feel amazing everyday.

The reviews for the Calm blend by verified users are superb, with most citing something about anxiety or sleep and how these drops have helped them feel better mentally and physically.

Pros:

Great value for the price

Full spectrum CBD oil

Organic ingredients

Created specifically for stress relief

Awesome reviews

Cons:

Contains trace amounts THC

What we love: When it comes to relaxing and relieving stress, some people may take CBD just a few times per week. For others, taking CBD everyday is what helps them feel their best. We like how Jupiter’s bundles cater to all levels of users and can help make CBD more affordable for those who want to take it regularly.

Buy Now!

Best Tasting: Soul CBD Gummies

Soul CBD gummies are the best-tasting in the game of relaxation. While you can take these anytime day or night, most users report taking them at night to unwind mentally and get that delicious night’s rest we all crave.

Choose from 2 different concentration options at 10 mg CBD or 25 mg CBD per gummy. For beginners, 10 mg CBD gummies are a great place to start. From there you can increase as needed. The 25 mg concentration is great for regular users and those who use CBD to help them sleep at night.

Soul CBD’s blends are formulated by physicians and contain broad spectrum CBD with 0% THC. The brand has a worthwhile rewards program for local customers who can earn points on every purchase.

But let’s cut to the chase– Soul nails it with their CBD gummy flavors that are both all-natural and totally delicious. They stay with mainstream hits a la strawberry and raspberry. Get crazy with pineapple mango, coconut vanilla, and delicious passionfruit. Our favorite is the spicy margarita because it’s delicious and we’ve never tasted a CBD gummy like it!

One jar is enough to chill out the tasty way for an entire month. If you prefer for your palette to enjoy your CBD just as much as your body and mind, these gummies are the way to go.

Finally, Soul CBD uses CBD isolate in their CBD gummies that comes from organically farmed hemp. With 0% THC, these are a great option for people who are concerned about drug testing or having any trace amounts of THC in their supplement.

Pros:

Delicious and unique flavors

Relaxation and sleep

Vegan

0% THC

Cons:

May not be potent enough for experienced users

What we love: Soul CBD thinks outside the box with their fun flavors that are so good, you’ll forget they’re all-natural. They’re also vegan, so there’s no animal products like gelatin inside. We think these CBD gummies are a great treat that’s sweet, healthy and highly enjoyable.

Buy Now!

Best Body Oil: RE Botanicals Relief Body Oil

Looking to up your self-care game? We’ve found the winner… and it’s affordable, to boot! You can get this USDA organic CBD lavender roll-on for around $10. It’s like aromatherapy on the go. Keep it with you and whip it out in moments of pain or stress. Or simply when you need a little pick me up.

RE Botanicals was the first CBD company in the US to earn USDA organic certification. The ‘RE’ in their name alludes to regenerative agriculture, a sustainable practice at the heart of the RE Botanicals mission. In addition to their organic certification, RE Botanicals’ operation and their products are certified glyphosate-free. Glyphosate is a toxin found in chemical fertilizers, but not every CBD manufacturer tests for it.

RE Botanicals believes in the power of plants to help people take wellness into their own hands. They only use full spectrum CBD oil in their blends. Full spectrum CBD is the most cannabinoid-rich and the least processed CBD oil you can get.

This brand is an old-school veteran in the cannabis space, with many awards and recognitions to their name. RE Botanicals is currently a member of the Hemp Industries Association, the California Hemp Council, and other organizations that further the movement for natural botanical medicine.

Last, we took a look at RE Botanicals’ most recent lab results for their CBD oil. The results are impressive. Independent tests show their full spectrum CBD oil brimming with multiple cannabinoids like CBG as well as hemp terpenes. This rich array of phytochemicals makes RE Botanicals CBD oil potent and effective, something that’s backed up by all the positive reviews we read.

Pros:

USDA organic

Affordable

Great for massage

200mg potent CBD in every bottle

Cons:

May contain tree nuts (coconut in MCT oil)

What we love: This little roll-on bottle is great for keeping with you on the go. It easily fits into a purse or even a pocket. The added lavender scent gives a sense of calm whenever you need it. Simply apply the roll-on to little aches and pains for relief. You can also apply to your temples and wrists for a calming sensation.

Buy Now!

Best Broad Spectrum CBD Drops: Manitoba Harvest Oil Drops

So far on this list, all the CBD tinctures/drops we’ve featured contain full spectrum CBD oil. To round out our top 10 CBD products for chilling out, we had to mention Manitoba Harvest. Their CBD oil drops are the best broad spectrum CBD drops we’ve come across.

Why broad spectrum CBD? Many informed people want the more unadulterated form of CBD– aka full spectrum CBD oil– because of its purportedly synergistic effect. That is, multiple cannabinoids and terpenes in the hemp plant are more effective and active on the system when they work together.

However, full spectrum CBD contains THC, and although it’s not enough to cause any psychotropic activity or high, some don’t want to mess with THC at all.

That’s why broad spectrum CBD products have become so popular– they’re potent and effective, but the THC has been removed in an additional step.

Manitoba Harvest’s broad spectrum CBD drops are glowingly reviewed. They’re more potent than most of the offerings we’ve discussed on our chill list. Each dropperful contains 30mg CBD. Manitoba Harvest conducts rigorous third-party tests for quality and purity on every single one of their products. The brand posts these results on their website for customers to view before purchase. We took a look at their most recent lab reports and were pleased to see multiple cannabinoids, meaning this is a highly concentrated bottle of CBD extract.

This hemp brand has been around since 1998, cultivating hemp and changing lives for the better. We appreciate their commitment to sustainable practices in everything they do. Manitoba Harvest reigns as a choice in CBD and hemp food products that’s healthy for body, mind, and planet.

Pros:

0% THC

Sustainable farming practices

30 mg CBD per serving

Recovery and relaxation

Cons:

Contains tree nuts (coconut)

What we love: Manitoba Harvest is a legit sustainable company. They’re a Certified B Corporation and have recently received carbon-neutral status. Manitoba Harvest is prominently known for their hemp foods which you may have seen at your local health food store. Craft and care go into all their products, and we can see how they’ve earned so many lifelong customers.

Buy Now!

What is CBD?

CBD is short for cannabidiol, a compound known as a cannabinoid found naturally in cannabis sativa. CBD does not have any psychoactive effects and therefore does not make users high like marijuana.

Types of CBD

There are 3 types of CBD to choose from in CBD products:

Full spectrum CBD

Full spectrum CBD is the least processed, most unadulterated form of CBD oil. Full spectrum CBD contains multiple cannabinoids and terpenes, as these have not been filtered out with an additional step.

Broad spectrum CBD

Broad spectrum CBD is full spectrum CBD that has been put through an additional process that filters out the THC. Broad spectrum CBD may contain multiple cannabinoids and terpenes but with 0.0% THC present.

CBD isolate

CBD isolate is pure cannabidiol, nothing else. All additional cannabinoids and terpenes are filtered out from the extracted CBD oil. CBD isolate contains 0.0% THC.

What is CBD used for

There’s a substantial amount of study that has been done on the therapeutic effects of cannabinoids like CBD. CBD is used as a natural alternative to help with a variety of common wellness problems, including:

Stress

Anxiety

Sleep

Inflammation

Aches and pains

Recovery

Self-care

Acne and skin health

And more

How to Choose CBD Gummies & Other CBD Products

There are tons of CBD companies out there and even more CBD products to choose from. When you’re choosing CBD gummies or any other CBD product, keep the following in mind:

Ingredient quality: Are the ingredients all-natural? Are there other beneficial compounds inside, i.e. superfoods, essential oils, etc.?

Testing: All reputable CBD companies conduct third-party testing for potency and contaminants on their CBD products. These test results should be posted on the brand’s website or available upon request.

Hemp sourcing, cultivation and processing: Where is the hemp grown that goes into the CBD oil? How is it grown and processed? Higher quality CBD oil comes from organic farming practices, and the more local, the better.

Type of CBD: Depending on your needs, you may want to select your CBD product based on the type of CBD it contains. You can get the most unprocessed form of CBD oil with a full spectrum product. Broad spectrum and CBD isolate contain 0% THC.

How to take CBD

First off, take a look at the instructions given by the manufacturer of your CBD supplement. The serving size of the products on our list range from 10 mg to 30 mg CBD per serving.

As far as CBD dosage is concerned, the prevailing wisdom is to start low and go slow. Therefore, begin at the recommended dosage of the manufacturer and slowly increase until you reach the desired effects.

Remember that different CBD products affect the body differently. CBD gummies go through your digestive system, so will take around 30 minutes to 1 hour or more to take effect. All you have to do is eat CBD gummies and wait for them to kick in.

CBD capsules and pills can be taken on the go or together with your other daily supplements. A glass of water is all you need, but like CBD gummies, these will need to pass through the digestive system before they take effect.

CBD drops should be placed under the tongue and held there for 30 seconds to one minute before swallowing. CBD drops begin to get absorbed immediately by mucous membranes in the saliva, so they take effect more quickly, within 15 to 20 minutes or sooner.

FAQs:

Is CBD legal?

CBD is federally legal in the United States to sell, buy, and consume thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill. This piece of legislation made hemp products with 0.3% THC per dry weight legal to the general public.

How do I take CBD?

To start, follow the dosing instructions/suggestions of the manufacturer. Consult your physician before starting any new health regimen.

Will CBD make me high?

No, CBD does not cause people to get high, even when taken in large amounts.

Will CBD show up on a drug test?

A CBD product made with CBD isolate should not show up on a drug test. For those concerned about drug testing, it’s best to go with CBD isolate to avoid any trace amounts of THC in the final product.

Our list of the top 10 products to chill you out in 2023 is at its end. Each offers something a little different, but all contain impeccable ingredients from quality vendors. The best product for you will depend on which type of CBD you’re going for and how you want to take it, i.e. in gummy, pill or tincture form.

As long as you stick with our pre-vetted favorites, we think 2023 may be your chillest year ever — because some self care is what we all need this coming year.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

