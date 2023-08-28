Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While women recognize that a well-balanced skincare routine is the pinnacle of self-confidence, the same cannot be said for all men. This incongruence arises through societal pressures, where males view cosmetics as a ‘feminine’ topic rather than a form of basic hygiene. However, a recent study conducted by Dove showed that 35% of males were unamused by their under-eye bags, dull skin, and general imperfections. This indicates that males are sensitive to their appearance, meaning that normalizing skincare regimens as part of our sanitary needs is the next step.

Whilst a moisturizer and cleanser are valid additions for all beginners, nothing surmounts a serum. These concentrated shots of active ingredients can help mitigate a spectrum of skin-related conditions, from dark spots to premature aging. Like a shot of drip espresso, these skin-boosting elixirs can fortify our skin with hydration, nutrients, and antioxidants; all of which amp up your skin quality to the next level!

However, knowing your particular skin type is an important factor in tailoring the treatment to your skin needs. As such, we have come to assist your skincare journey and lend a helping hand with our collated list of the 13 Best Serums for Men in 2023.

Whatever your skin issues are, there’s a good chance that a well-formulated vitamin C serum could benefit your routine. Vitamin C is renowned for its ability to combat the signs of premature aging, and the popularity of vitamin C-containing products has soared in recent years. However, how do you tell a fad apart from the real deal? In order to solve these concerns, the team at Blu Atlas has formulated its own simple and transparent Vitamin C Serum, which truly redefines what it means to harness the power of natural ingredients. And they would know, as 96-100% of their ingredients are naturally sourced.

Within this product, the combination of mulberry root extract, pyrus malus fruit extract, and vitamin C work in synergy to detoxify your skin, and calm the early signs of aging and sun damage – which manifest as discoloration, redness, and fine lines. Mechanistically, vitamin C functions as a free radical scavenger. Free radicals are chemically volatile agents that inherently react with your biological tissues in order to reinstate peace and stability. In doing so, they strip cell membranes of their electrons, leading to oxidative damage. This creates an environment that contributes to collagen deficiency, with gross changes relating to fine-lines, discoloration, and excess laxity (sagging). Therefore, given the inescapable nature of free radicals, supplementation of vitamin C is of utmost importance to rescue the clinical features seen as we transition to our senior years.

However, when designing their Vitamin C Serum, the team at Blu Atlas did not stop here. They also ensured that these anti-aging benefits were matched by equal restoration of hydration at your skin barrier. As a natural humectant, pyrus malus fruit extract acts to draw moisture from the surrounding environment and trap it within your skin. This not only helps to combat fine-lines but acts as a real-life beauty filter – smoothing and plumping your skin to mask any imperfections.

Therefore, if you have been wanting to find a practical solution to help combat the signs of premature aging, without having to sacrifice hours of your time adhering to a 12-step routine, then it does not get better than Blu Atlas’s Vitamin C Serum. Additionally, with this serum being vegan, cruelty-free, and fragrance-free, this is simply a product that you cannot afford to overlook!

Key ingredients: Vitamin C (ascorbic acid), mulberry root extract and pyrus malus (apple) fruit extract

Targeted skincare problem: Formulated to support skin that is presenting with the early signs of aging

Suited skin types: Due to its gentle yet effective formula, this product is suitable for all skin types

If you are a newcomer to the skincare world, then your best bet is to start with an easy-to-use serum by The Ordinary company. This international brand has become renowned for its affordable, clinical strength formulations that kick-start your skincare to where it should be. We recommend indulging in the Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 hydrating serum, which gives round-the-clock hydration to plump up your skin and provide that added glow!



This product has been formulated with low molecular weight HA molecules to penetrate into deeper layers of the skin and achieve long-term water retention. Meanwhile, high molecular weight HA reaches the superficial layers, where it delivers acute hydration, which in turn gives visible results in a short period of time. The synergistic effect is to rid the skin of its textural irregularities, ease those fine lines, and improve skin health overall. A next-generation HA crosspolymer has also been added to form a protective film barrier over the skin surface, which not only provides 24-hour hydration but quenches ultraviolet (UV) damage caused by constant sun exposure.

In a similar way, panthenol (precursor to vitamin B5) serves to lock in moisture and cleverly absorbs water particles from the air in order to achieve a supple skin texture that is free of dryness.

In a clinical study of 34 subjects where the Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 hydrating serum was applied twice a day for four weeks, results found a sustained increase in skin hydration after four weeks, with noticeably smoother and brighter skin. Often touted as the best starter serum, this truly is the perfect introduction to resurrect your skin from the depths of despair.

Key ingredients: 2% HA, and pro-Vitamin B5

Targeted skincare problem: Gives your skin the hydration it deserves

Suited skin types: All skin types

If you are yet to be inspired, then the Paula’s Choice 1% Retinol Treatment is likely to change your mind. With an advanced blend of ingredients, including 1% retinol, vitamin C (L-ascorbic acid), and licorice extract, this serum restores a youthful-looking appearance, soothes irritation, and corrects uneven skin tone. Within this formula, retinol (vitamin A) has been constructed into a controlled-release form, which allows for consistent absorption whilst concurrently minimizing sensitivity. This fat-soluble vitamin helps stimulate cell turnover, increase collagen production, and mildly exfoliate the skin to curb those clogged pores of any contaminants. It is noteworthy, that as we enter our golden years, collagen production is stunted – a key culprit of wrinkles and increased laxity (aka sagging). Therefore, replenishing collagen stores gives your skin a fresher, younger-looking profile.

Sun damage, also known as photoaging, is the chronic exposure to UV rays without sun protection. This can lead to benign features such as hyperpigmentation, redness, and wrinkling, or more sinister lesions such as cancer. Therefore, the team at Paula’s Choice has ingeniously supplemented vitamin C within their serum to assist in photoprotection and keep your skin free from solar rays. Vitamin C serves as a potent antioxidant, which ultimately increases skin quality, and gives that extra shine you’ve been hoping for.

Although rather ubiquitous, licorice extract contains the active ingredient glycyrrhizin, which works to lower inflammation and accompanying features such as irritation and redness. Are you the type of person who is inclined to walk outside without applying sunscreen? If you said yes, then the 1% Retinol Treatment serum will save the day!

Key Ingredient: 1% controlled-release Retinol, Vitamin C, and licorice extracts

Targeted skincare problem: Tries to combat the signs of photodamage

Suited skin types: All skin types

Sick and tired of highly congested, acne-ridden skin keeping you down? Then Sunday Riley’s UFO Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil might just be the most luxurious solution to all of your problems. With a cult following like no other, this fast-acting, medicated facial oil works to clear active breakouts and prevent others from forming.

At the heart of this product lies the biggest ingredient in the acne world, salicylic acid! On a mechanistic level, salicylic acid works by softening keratin, a structural protein found at the top layer of our skin. Whilst this sounds intimidating, this helps dead cells to shed and slows down the rate at which cell turnover occurs – meaning that our pores are less likely to become built up, and acne is less likely to form. In addition, salicylic acid directly targets and breaks down active blackheads and whiteheads, leaving your skin less congested and flare free!

To prevent salicylic acid from drying out and irritating your skin, this serum is enriched with milk thistle and cucumber seed oil, which provides your skin with a boost of hydration, whilst chamomile and neroli work to soothe any stressed patches. Lastly, to kill off acne-causing bacteria, and diminish regions of hyperpigmentation and scarring caused by acne in the first place, this serum also contains a specialized blend of hexylresorcinol, licorice, tea tree, and black cumin seed oil. Overall, this serum truly is the perfect addition to the routine of anyone wanting to combat congested, acne-prone skin, whilst still giving your skin the best chance to heal.

Key ingredients: 1.5% salicylic acid, milk thistle, cucumber seed oil, hexylresorcinol, licorice, tea tree, and black cumin seed oil

Targeted skincare problem: Designed to diminish and prevent breakouts, whilst repairing damage caused by acne

Suited skin types: Particularly suited for acne-prone, oily skin types

We all know how awful we feel when we go through a rough patch where our skin becomes dry, flaky, and easily irritated. While these sensitivities might be triggered by factors outside of our control such as stress, allergies, or exposure to environmental pollutants, one thing we can do to give our skin a helping hand is to incorporate a serum into our everyday routine. Designed by dermatologists for use on the most sensitive of skin types, La Roche Posay’s Cicaplast B5 Repair serum is primed to support your skin’s hydration levels and repair normal skin barrier function.

As the first serum to be enriched with 10% vitamin B5, this product is a game-changer when it comes to dry, damaged skin. To delve into this further, vitamin B5 or pantothenic acid is a humectant that draws water from its surroundings, helping skin feel more nourished and hydrated. Additionally, through its ability to attract and retain moisture within the upper layer of the skin, this essential vitamin helps the skin barrier to counteract a process known as transepidermal water loss (TEWL), whereby water evaporates from the skin into the surrounding air.

To deal with any residual flaky and dry skin, this serum also contains an ingredient referred to as HEPES in the skincare world. As an exfoliant, HEPES works by gently breaking down dead skin cells, and debris lodged within your pores. This ultimately helps improve your skin’s texture and overall appearance, so you get a chance to show off your newly hydrated skin. Lastly, to help your skin maintain its normal physiological function, this serum has been infused with ​​the prebiotic Aqua Posae Filiformis. This ingredient alone works to restore balance to your skin’s very own microbiome – a collection of bacteria, and other microorganisms which have co-evolved with us to give our skin barrier an added layer of protection.

Together these three core ingredients provide your skin with 24-hour hydration and ultimately help to restore damaged skin back to its former glory. Plus, as it’s hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and non-comedogenic, this product is the perfect risk-free way to tame unruly and sensitive skin.

Key ingredients: 10% vitamin B5, HEPES and aqua posae filiformis

Targeted skincare problem: Designed to soothe and repair dry, irritated, and damaged skin

Suited skin types: Particularly suited for individuals suffering from skin sensitivities

Who would have thought that the next best thing for your skin might be found crawling about your garden at this very moment? Designed to push the boundaries of modern-day skincare, the team at COSRX has formulated their very own serum with snail mucin – and yes, you heard us right. With each bottle housing 96.3% snail mucin sourced from our favorite backyard critters (in a way that does no harm to them), this serum provides a new way to restore and repair your skin’s moisture barrier.

Whilst you may be questioning why on earth this is the star ingredient in a skincare product, snail mucin is naturally high in a plethora of skincare goodies including hyaluronic acid, glycoprotein enzymes, and antimicrobial and copper peptides. Together, these nutrients are quickly absorbed into your skin where they can get to work providing hydration to dry skin, reducing patches of hyperpigmentation, and exfoliating regions of roughness. Plus with this product being supplemented with high potency HA, this serum truly knows how to pack a punch when restoring your skin barrier function.

Therefore, regardless of whether uneven skin texture, hyperpigmentation, or dryness is keeping you down, this product truly is a natural one-stop shop for better skin.

Key ingredients: 6.3% snail secretion filtrate, and 1,000 ppm sodium hyaluronate (HA)

Targeted skincare problem: Ideal for dry, dull, and damaged skin

Suited skin types: All skin types

When it comes to formulating skincare products with natural goodies, no one quite knows how to harness the skin-soothing benefits of fruit quite like the team at Glow Recipe. To show us that avocado doesn’t just belong on toast, Glow Recipe has put in the hours to design their very own Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum.

This lightweight, milky serum features a specialized blend of avocado butter (and extract), ceramides, rice milk, and allantoin to bring life back into dull damaged skin. As avocados are naturally dense in antioxidants and compounds such as oleic and linoleic acids, their inclusion within this serum serves to fight off free radicals produced from our environment, whilst supporting your skin barrier’s physiological functions. Also acting to bolster the function of your skin barrier is a selection of ceramides.

Making up over 50% of your skin’s composition, ceramides are a group of fats that help connect the cells that make up your skin barrier. Whilst your skin does have a store of these essential fats, this can deplete as we age and are exposed to environmental stressors. Therefore, this serum works to deliver your skin barrier a fresh supply of ceramides, meaning that you get to enjoy hydrated and protected skin. Once your skin barrier is repaired, this serum’s final two ingredients get to work soothing regions of irritation, leaving skin more nourished than ever.

Overall, if you are sick and tired of redness and irritation taking over your face, then Glow Recipe’s Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum might be your new holy grail!

Key ingredients: Avocado butter, avocado extract, ceramides (ceramide NP, NS, AP, EOS, EOP), rice milk, and allantoin

Targeted skincare problem: Best suited for skin suffering from the visible signs of skin barrier damage

Suited skin types: All skin types

When it comes to providing simplistic yet effective solutions to male maintenance, the team behind Jaxon Lane has not held back. One product that we think is truly deserving of a spot on our list of the 13 best serums for men in 2023 (and in your skincare routine) happens to be their very own Super Serum.

To start this super serum off, a healthy dose of niacinamide or vitamin B3 has been infused into it. As a multifaceted ingredient in itself, niacinamide minimizes the appearance of pores by preventing oils and debris from building up, renews the moisture-retaining and protecting capabilities of your skin barrier, and visibly brightens your skin – leaving us to question what it can’t do!

Next up in Jaxon Lane’s Super Serum lineup is tranexamic acid. Once again, this ingredient holds a plethora of benefits for your skin, as it’s one of the best brightening agents that the skincare world has to offer. Not only does this ingredient visibly act to brighten your skin, but it also fades regions of hyperpigmentation and combats the appearance of acne scars – leaving you with a flawless appearance. Vitamin E and C then work in unison to hype each other up, providing your skin with a range of antioxidant and anti-aging benefits.

And if you haven’t quite understood how this serum got its name yet, it also contains a potent blend of peptides, bakuchiol, galactomyces ferment, hyaluronic acid, squalane, centella, green tea, ginger, and ginseng. Therefore, if you have been searching for a product to tackle all of your skincare needs and leave you with visibly brighter skin, then Jaxon Lane’s Super Serum is the product for you.

Key ingredients: Niacinamide, tranexamic acid, vitamins E and C, peptides, bakuchiol, galactomyces ferment, hyaluronic acid, squalane, centella, green tea, ginger, and ginseng

Targeted skincare problem: Dull skin needing a brightening boost

Suited skin types: All skin types

When it comes to lavish serums with state-of-the-art ingredients, the Bio Lifting Serum by Chantecaille should be your first port of call. Crafted with potent botanicals and a potion of peptides, this bespoke serum truly gives a superior appearance in reducing signs of premature aging.

Algae was originally used in traditional medicine and has stood the test of time, with it being indicated for cosmetic purposes. Within the product, an Algae Tensing Blend evokes an instant ‘smoothing effect’ to its user, while regulating sebum secretion to prevent those breakouts from re-emerging.

The addition of hexapeptide works in a similar way to Botox, where it reduces muscle contractions said to be at the root cause of furrowed lines. This peptide complex also stimulates collagen production, adding a further barrier of anti-wrinkling power.

Stem cells have been at the heart of biological controversy, however, their endless benefits are something that cannot be disputed. Within the Bio Lifting Serum, a Plantago Stem Cell Extract was infused to help boost skin regeneration and repair, giving a denser and more radiant-looking appearance. Further augmentation of collagen and elastin synthesis helps to visibly increase skin firmness whilst maintaining the structural integrity of the skin barrier.

Imperata cylindrica extract, a more unconventional ingredient that contains a vast number of plant-based constituents, assists in giving long-term hydration so that you can thrive in the driest climates. This hydrating ability is attributed to osmoprotective compounds, which prove advantageous for skin-related issues as they increase intracellular osmosis – in other words, they draw water into skin cells. Be sure to add this product to your skincare routine, as despite its steep price-point, you can be sure that it won’t be beaten in efficacy.

Key Ingredients: Algae Tensing Blend, hexapeptide, Plantago Stem Cell Extract, and Imperata Cylindrica extract

Targeted skincare problem: Perfect for skin healing purposes

Skin types: All skin types

If nothing else has quite tickled your fancy yet, then this next environmentally conscious serum might just do the trick! Designed to provide a nutrient-rich boost to even the driest of skin, Ethique’s Saving Face Nourishing Solid Face Serum is just as gentle on your skin as it is on the environment.

To achieve long-lasting hydration and to fortify your skin barrier, the Saving Face Serum contains a unique blend of moisturizing shea, kokum, and cupuacu butter, which work in unison with the antioxidant-rich rosehip and pomegranate oils.

This serum is so easy to apply that it doesn’t even require your hands, thanks to its handy plastic-free packaging solution. Plus, with the Saving Face serum doubling as a lip balm, cuticle cream, and treatment for any particularly dry patches, it truly is a one-way street to more hydrated skin!

Key ingredients: Shea butter, kokum butter, cupuacu butter, rosehip oil, and pomegranate oil

Targeted skincare problem: Dry skin

Suited skin types: All skin types

Are you reaping the consequences of stress-induced aging? Then your search stops here, as the Vichy Mineral 89 Prebiotic Recovery & Defense Concentrate Serum is the flagship product when it comes to combating aggravated skin. Formulated with mineral-rich volcanic water, vitreoscilla ferment, and niacinamide, Vichy’s novel serum is specifically designed to target your aging concerns.

Niacinamide (vitamin B3) is a multipurpose agent that builds keratin – a structural protein that plays an important role in wound healing. This water-soluble vitamin has also been shown to strengthen the skin barrier and improve the overall radiance of the skin surface.

As Vichy’s signature ingredient, volcanic water serves to protect your skin barrier against the exposome – the addition of internal and external aggressors that cause up to 80% of skin aging. Silica, the prime active ingredient, acts to rid the skin of dirt and tighten pores to reduce breakouts.

The preparation vitreoscilla, a probiotic that restores the skin microbiome (microbial environment), serves to strengthen the physical skin barrier and maintain homeostatic skin defense mechanisms. So don’t accept defeat when it comes to skin irregularities, as Vichy has got you covered!

Key Ingredients: Mineral-rich volcanic water, vitreoscilla, and niacinamide

Targeted skincare problem: Stress-induced aging

Suited skin types: All skin types

If you are after a serum that is designed to put in the work whilst you sleep, so you don’t have to, then Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate is the ideal product for you!

Within this serum, lavender essential oil, squalane, and evening primrose oil work tirelessly as you sleep to help improve your skin’s texture and radiance. To break this down a bit further, the powerful aromatherapy properties of lavender essential oil have been harnessed within this serum to calm your mind and allow you to drift off into a deep sleep. Although you might question why promoting sleep is beneficial for your skin, it is during sleep that our skin can switch into its most active mode to repair from the previous day and prepare for the next.

Comparatively, squalane is renowned in the skincare world for its ability to work as a potent antioxidant that prevents damage induced by free radicals and aids your natural skin barrier. Additionally, as a botanical lipid, it also can be used to help keep your skin moisturized and supple, which in turn helps to prevent the formation of wrinkles and fine lines. Lastly, due to its emollient-like nature, evening primrose oil functions within this serum to improve your skin’s texture, whilst also helping your skin’s elasticity and moisture levels.

Overall, this serum is the perfect addition to the nighttime routine of anyone wanting a bit of extra help when it comes to skin, without having to put hours into it.

Key ingredients: Lavender essential oil, squalane, and evening primrose oil

Targeted skincare problem: Promotes firmness, and hydration whilst restoring skin barrier function as you sleep

Suited skin types: All skin types

If you recognize this product from somewhere, it is probably because you have seen it trending on the internet at some point or another. Renowned for formulating high-quality products at a low cost, the team behind The Inkey List is constantly coming up with products to solve your skin concerns.

One serum that we think is particularly deserving of a spot on our list of the 13 best serums for men in 2023 is their Polyglutamic Acid Serum. Like other common skincare humectants such as HA and glycerin, polyglutamic acid acts by forming a smooth film on the upper layer of your skin, which attracts and retains water. While you might be wondering why you wouldn’t just stick to your usual HA serum, various studies have identified polyglutamic acid as holding four times more water than HA. This reflects in your skin, as the increased level of moisture helps nourish your skin barrier, and ultimately makes your skin appear more plump and hydrated.

Therefore, if you are simply wanting a product that absorbs quickly and provides your skin with long-lasting hydration then the Inkey List’s Polyglutamic Acid Serum is the product for you.

Key ingredients: 3% Polyglutamic Acid Complex

Targeted skincare problem: Dry skin

Suited skin types: All skin types

Frequently Asked Questions

Where should a serum sit in my skincare routine?

When you start to expand your skincare repertoire, it can often become quite overwhelming to deduce which products should come before the next. So, in accordance with dermatological recommendations, we have detailed the order of application for you to get the most out of your skincare regime.

First, begin by washing your face with warm water. This helps to open those pores and prime your skin for product application. Add your chosen cleanser to rid your skin of dead skin cells, and debris accrued across the day. If your skin is biased towards an oily phenotype then adding a toner might be an appropriate choice. Add your nutrient-rich serum. Start by dropping the serum onto your fingertips, and apply it to your face and neck. Promptly afterward, you should follow up with a moisturizer, as introducing hydration while your skin is still damp helps to lock in that moisture.

Can I mix different serums together, and apply these to target my concerns all at once?

While at first glance you may think that mixing a few serums to create a “serum” that is perfect for your skin is a grand idea, in reality by mixing them together you are actually decreasing the efficacy (or effectiveness) of the products themselves.

To explain this a bit further, when a serum is created and packaged, everything from pH, temperature, and texture has been formulated to optimize the ability of the active ingredients to achieve their desired outcome. By mixing two different serums together, you can throw off such factors, meaning that the active ingredients are no longer in the optimum condition to benefit your skin – hence wasting the product. Additionally, not all active ingredients get along. In some circumstances, they deactivate once together, and in other cases they can even work together to irritate your skin.

Therefore, as a general rule if you are wanting to use a few serums in the same routine, firstly check that they are compatible and secondly layer them – giving each one the time to absorb before applying the next.

