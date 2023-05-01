Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dealing with big bad monsters like seborrheic dermatitis, a skin condition that results in flaky, itchy, dry, inflamed skin, can be difficult. But in today’s fast, modern world, science, and big beauty brands, put medicated treatments and shampoo into the hands of those who need them the most.

While seborrheic dermatitis is just a fancy way to say dandruff, there’s a lot going on with this skin condition. Seborrheic dermatitis can cause rashes and flaking skin that can cover the entirety of the scalp, as well as the eyebrows and beard, and it may create a greasy texture to the skin.

Formulas that treat this intense dandruff usually contain medicated treatments that soothe hair, and reduce itch to the scalp while hydrating the entire area.

Are you ready to send your dandruff packing? Then it’s time to learn more about the 11 best shampoos for seborrheic dermatitis in 2023. There’s something for every hair type and texture on our list.

Blu Atlas Shampoo is the clear winner of the best shampoos for seborrheic dermatitis in 2023. It’s a multi-functional product that treats skin conditions like seborrheic dermatitis, while also taming frizz, hydrating the hair and scalp, adding volume, and giving hair a star-worthy shine.

But, we’ve gotta be honest with you. Blu Atlas Shampoo isn’t a prescription-strength product that specifically targets seborrheic dermatitis. But it does contain some of the best clean, premium ingredients that soothe the hair and scalp, so you don’t have to worry about dandruff-related problems.

When using the cleanser, you’ll notice that it effectively and expertly removes dirt, grime, and oil while helping slough away all those dandruff flakes and scales. The unique blend of ingredients ensures the scalp and hair are clean and free from flakes while injecting the area with the perfect balance of moisture and hydration to prevent further dandruff.

Jojoba oil is a hair-loving liquid infusion that blasts vitamins A, E, and D into the strands, while fatty acids and antioxidants work their magic. The oil mimics the body’s naturally occurring sebum which helps deliver extreme moisture and nutrients. It’s one of the premium ingredients that soothe redness, itchiness, and other symptoms caused by seborrheic dermatitis.

Aloe vera is also used in the blend to work as a natural moisturizer. Those with skin conditions like dandruff notoriously suffer from dryness and itchy scalps. Aloe vera is an intense moisturizer that can quell the itch and introduce healing antioxidants and vitamins to the hair and scalp.

As you suds up with Blu Atlas Shampoo, you can expect a rejuvenating and refreshing scrub every time you cleanse your hair. You never have to worry about harsh or harmful ingredients that worsen dandruff because Shampoo is 100% free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances.

The vegan, cruelty-free formula has a lot to offer your flaky hair and scalp. If you’re ready to stop scratching your scalp and ditch the flakes, then it’s time to test out Blu Atlas Shampoo.

This shampoo will rock your socks off. It’s a clinically-proven shampoo that utilizes 1% ketoconazole to reduce the symptoms of seborrheic dermatitis. Ketoconazole is an antifungal medication that comes highly recommended by medical professionals and those who have to deal with dandruff, which makes it one of the best shampoos for seborrheic dermatitis this year.

Using a medicated shampoo with ketoconazole can reduce and resolve symptoms like flaking scaly patches and uncontrollable itching, which is why Nizoral focuses on the antifungal medication. It stops and prevents the growth of yeast which causes worse symptoms related to dandruff.

Even though the cleanser is a medicated shampoo, it’s easy to use. Lather up the product, spread it evenly over the scalp, and give it a good scrub. Don’t forget to target especially problematic areas that may have extreme itchiness or other symptoms. If your scalp still feels itchy, use a bit more cleanser in the specific area to reduce the sensation.

If you want safe, effective results that won’t compromise your hair and scalp, Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo may be the right choice for you. The cleanser is free from harmful chemicals and other ingredients that may irritate the scalp.

Vanicream is a celebrated drugstore brand that formulates products specifically for extremely dry or sensitive skin, making it an excellent choice for those with intense dandruff and seriously itchy scalps.

Dandruff Shampoo from Vanicream is an over-the-counter treatment containing maximum-strength pyrithione zinc. Used to treat a slew of skin conditions, pyrithione zinc is a well-known and trusted ingredient that alleviates the symptoms of seborrheic dermatitis. The ingredient is popular due to its powerful antifungal properties that quickly and efficiently address symptoms.

Vanicream’s medicated anti-dandruff cleanser is excellent for the hair and scalp, and not just because it contains pyrithione zinc. The formula is also free from common irritants that worsen dandruff, itchiness, and scaly skin. Dandruff Shampoo is free from botanical extracts, sulfates, parabens, lanoline, formaldehyde, protein, gluten, dyes, and fragrances.

Instead of using harsh, harmful cleaning agents, the formula uses gentle cleansers to ensure the scalp and hair are clean.

Want to treat seborrheic dermatitis with natural materials? Then you’ll need Jason Dandruff Relief Treatment Shampoo. Jason is a brand that formulates safe, natural products that are good for your body and the environment.

Each bottle is made with 100% recyclable materials and with a biodegradable formula. With a vegan formula free from petrolatum, phthalates, sulfates, and parabens, the cleanser won’t stress out the scalp or cause irritation to those with seborrheic dermatitis. Instead, Jason Dandruff Relief Treatment Shampoo uses plants and botanicals to formulate the soothing cleanser.

Salicylic acid and sulfur are the star ingredients that treat symptoms related to seborrheic dermatitis. Salicylic acid penetrates the scalp and exfoliates the area to remove pollutants, flakes, scales, and dry skin cells lounging in your hair follicles. Sulfur clears the scalp by eliminating bacteria and fungi that cause dandruff and other symptoms. When the two team up, they help relieve most dandruff-related concerns.

Paired with sulfur and salicylic acid are the natural botanicals that step in to soothe the hair and scalp. Soothing, rich ingredients like jojoba seed oil, olive oil, and rosemary leaf oil penetrate the scalp to restore moisture and reduce irritation. Cool, calming aloe vera also reduces redness, flakiness, and irritation that causes itchiness.

For those interested in a natural cleanser for seborrheic dermatitis, there’s no better cleanser than Jason Dandruff Relief Treatment Shampoo.

No one is immune to the striking deep blue of the Selsun Blue Shampoo bottle. You’ve likely seen this grocery store dandruff champion a time or two. It’s a popular, fan-favorite to treat dandruff and other skin conditions.

Selsun Blue Medicated Antidandruff Shampoo is a pharmacist-recommended maximum-strength cleanser. 1% selenium sulfide and menthol help relieve and reduce the symptoms of seborrheic dermatitis like itching, flaking, or scaling.

Selenium sulfide is an active antifungal ingredient that fights the fungus that can cause symptoms related to dandruff. It keeps the fungi at bay and reduces the symptoms. Other ingredients like cooling menthol alleviate spots of inflammation and itchiness and soothe areas that are experiencing flare-ups.

One of the best things about the cleanser though is the incredible scent. Men and women who use the cleanser can’t stop chatting about how much they love the fresh, cool scent. Although the formula is targeted to treat seborrheic dermatitis, it also leaves the hair looking and feeling fresh.

Ladies and gents looking for an affordable, bargain-priced medicated cleanser will love Selsun Blue Medicated Antidandruff Shampoo.

Head & Shoulders is a household brand that formulates some of the best shampoos for seborrheic dermatitis in 2023. With a targeted formula that treats symptoms related to the skin condition, it will help relieve and alleviate your problems asap.

Cooling menthol, 1% selenium sulfide, and other hair-supporting ingredients work together to reduce itchiness, inflammation, and flakiness. The cleanser dives into the hair and scalp to remove dirt, dead skin cells, and excess oil that can exacerbate seborrheic dermatitis.

Head & Shoulders is the perfect choice if you run out of dandruff shampoo on vacation or are looking for a budget-friendly option.

The name of the shampoo says it all. Seborrheic Dermatitis & Psoriasis Shampoo is one of the best shampoos for seborrheic dermatitis in 2023. A specially formulated ingredient list helps relieve common symptoms like redness, scaling, itchiness, and flaking.

RoyceDerm’s formula is free from phthalates, sulfates, parabens, and other toxic chemicals that stress out the scalp. When used regularly, the cleanser can help solve dandruff and make your scalp healthier and happier. It provides a great clean and leaves hair soft and manageable.

Sometimes it takes more than medicated treatments to relieve symptoms associated with dandruff. That’s where products like Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo step in. It’s not your average, dandruff-blasting shampoo. Instead, it’s a totally unique charcoal exfoliator that removes product buildup, dirt, and dead skin cells from your scalp.

When your dry, itchy, red, flaky scalp requires some TLC, use Briogeo’s revolutionary cleanser to bust dandruff and other irritants while leaving your scalp squeaky clean. Tea tree oil works to remove flakes and dandruff, while other ingredients like biotin support overall hair health.

If you want something different to treat seborrheic dermatitis, test out this satisfying charcoal cleanser.

Bodewell Shampoo is a dandruff-fighting machine that helps control flaky, itchy patches. Pyrithione zinc and almond oil are the key ingredients in the formula. Pyrithione zinc relieves symptoms from seborrheic dermatitis like itchiness and flakiness, while the almond oil absorbs into the scalp to ensure it’s properly hydrated.

Dermatologists recommend using medicated shampoos with pyrithione zinc to treat seborrheic dermatitis. It’s a powerful ingredient that ensures the scalp is free from irritation.

Control those flakes with a highly-rated seborrheic dermatitis shampoo. T/Sal is a cleanser that helps folks fight dandruff and other symptoms. 3% salicylic acid penetrates the scalp to eliminate dead skin cells and excess oil while helping remove scales and flaky patches.

Even though the cleanser is cheap, it’s not filled with harmful chemicals. The formula is free from preservatives, fragrances, and sulfates. Be aware that salicylic can cause dryness, so the cleanser works best for men and women with excess oil or those with severe seborrheic dermatitis.

Have you tried everything, and nothing seems to work? Then it’s time to test out salicylic acid to see how it alleviates and relieves your symptoms.

Philip Kingsley’s shampoo for seborrheic dermatitis is a big winner for those interested in a higher class of medicated shampoo. Two superstar ingredients, piroctone olamine and cocamidopropyl betaine, treat symptoms associated with seborrheic dermatitis and refresh your scalp.

Premium ingredients work their way into the scalp to reduce itching, soothe inflammation, and manage other symptoms of dandruff.

Everything you need to know about shampoo for seborrheic dermatitis

You may already feel like an expert on dandruff seborrheic dermatitis. But we have detailed information to help you treat and manage every symptom so you can forget about your dandruff. We’ll tell you how to shop for shampoo and other ways to treat and manage your symptoms.

What is seborrheic dermatitis?

More commonly known as dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis is a skin condition that causes flaky skin, itchy red patches on the skin, and sometimes greasy scales. It’s not contagious, so your family and friends don’t have to worry about “catching” your dandruff and experiencing the same issues.

How to choose a shampoo for seborrheic dermatitis

Choosing the perfect shampoo to treat dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis symptoms is a big deal. Each product you try can either alleviate symptoms of itchiness, redness, and flaky skin or potentially make it worse. Our list highlights the top features you need to be aware of as you’re choosing a new shampoo.

Ingredients to avoid

Something that stresses out dandruff is toxic chemicals used in grocery and drugstore beauty products. Many shampoos and other products in the hygiene aisle are made with filler chemicals that give them a longer shelf life or make products more appealing to the public.

But if you have dandruff, then you know you need to steer clear of these chemicals. They dry out your scalp and hair and cause even more irritation on top of an itchy, flaky, dandruff scalp.

If you can only make one small change to treat your seborrheic dermatitis, we recommend avoiding these ingredients. Avoidable ingredients include parabens, sulfates, formaldehyde, phthalates, PEGS, and mineral oil.

Good ingredients

Dealing with dandruff is no small task, and it takes potent, hard-hitting ingredients to relieve intense itchy, flaky scalps, redness, dryness, and scaly skin. With the right ingredients, you can keep dandruff at bay, even when it’s not possible to get rid of it completely.

Your dandruff shampoo should contain active ingredients to help relieve these symptoms. A few ingredients that may help are selenium sulfide, ketoconazole 1%, pyrithione zinc, tar, and salicylic acid. These specific active ingredients are known to help treat symptoms associated with seborrheic dermatitis.

Understand your hair concerns

You may have more hair concerns than those associated with seborrheic dermatitis. If that’s the case, you’ll want to know exactly what concerns you’d like to treat before shopping for a dandruff shampoo.

Do you have frizzy hair? Then you’ll need a lightweight oil or hydrator that helps tame frizz. Do your curls often feel heavy or weighed down? Then maybe you’ll find reprieve in a dandruff shampoo that doesn’t use thick hydrating ingredients like shea butter.

No matter your hair type and concern, identifying your hair needs will help you pinpoint the right ingredients and shampoo for your hair and scalp.

Price

Like with other medical treatments or skincare products, you should keep an eye on the price tags. Even if curing dandruff and other irritations caused by seborrheic dermatitis is priceless, keeping tabs on your budget will help you save money in the long run.

For budget-friendly products, look at the grocery or drug store for prescription dandruff treatments. They’re not the cheapest products in the shampoo aisle, but they’re certainly more affordable than a prescription from the doctor.

Willing to spend a bit more? There are complete hair treatment kits with various products to treat all the irritating side effects of seborrheic dermatitis. They’re a bit pricey, so be sure you know how often you’ll have to replace the products.

Top tips and tricks to haircare for seborrheic dermatitis

Follow the top tips and tricks to manage your dandruff better.

Avoid hot water and styling tools

This isn’t just for folks with dandruff or itchy scalps. It’s always a good idea to avoid heat. Try to avoid hot styling tools like straighteners, blow dryers, or curling rods. They can quickly dry out the hair, which causes breakage, and dry out the scalp even more. And if you have seborrheic dermatitis and your scalp is usually itchy, a dry scalp can cause even higher levels of itchiness.

The same goes for washing your hair with hot water. Using lukewarm or cool water is much better for your hair and scalp and less likely to cause irritation.

Know when to seek professional support

If you’ve been using a medicated shampoo for a long time (more than 5 or 6 months) and you’ve seen no change in your seborrheic dermatitis, you should contact a professional. They should be able to help you find a faster, better treatment method.

They will help you profile your symptoms and ingredients or medications that may help reduce them. Dermatologists can also perform tests like a skin biopsy to narrow down or rule out other skin conditions.

Explore home remedies

If you’re already using a medicated shampoo and it’s insufficient to help with your dandruff-related issues, consider exploring alternative remedies. While home remedies are often looked down upon in Western society and medicine, there may be a remedy that helps you experience less dandruff.

There are three popular home remedies that can help with dandruff. The first is to use an oil, like olive oil, to soften and remove large flakes or scales from your scalp. Spread it all over your scalp and leave it on for a few hours before combing your hair and washing it out. For some, this treatment method reduces large scales on the scalp.

Two other hair therapy methods include tea tree oil and oil vera. Tea tree oil possesses anti-fungal, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties that hydrate the scalp and can help with itchiness and scaly patches. Be aware that some people experience adverse reactions to tea tree oil as it’s a potent material.

Another option is to use a form of aloe vera, like a gel and spread it over areas affected by dandruff. Aloe is a soothing, healing salve that may reduce symptoms of seborrheic dermatitis.

Is there a cure for seborrheic dermatitis?

While a professional can help you treat seborrheic dermatitis, there is no known cure for the skin conditioner. This is likely because scientists have not yet identified what causes it and its many symptoms like redness, itchiness, dandruff, or scaly skin. Research suggests that it may be caused by increased levels of skin lipids or androgens, genetics, inflammatory responses, or an allergy to a yeast called Malassezia.

Until researchers can narrow down the cause of the condition, it’s unlikely we’ll see a cure anytime soon. That being said, many medicated shampoos and other hair products can help you manage the symptoms.

Frequently asked questions

Should I keep using medicated shampoo daily if my dandruff has cleared up?

If your dandruff has cleared up, you can start reducing the number of times you use the medicated shampoo each week. Ideally, you should use a medicated shampoo once a week or once every two weeks. This should prevent dandruff from coming back. Just keep an eye on the expiration date. If you’re using it once a week, the bottle may go bad before you finish the bottle. With medicated shampoos, it’s important that the active ingredients have not passed the expiration date to keep seborrheic dermatitis symptoms from coming back.

Are psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis the same thing?

No, they are different skin conditions. Psoriasis is a skin disease that causes skin cells to build up, which causes rashes with scaly, itchy patches. The scaly spots often occur on the knees, scalp, elbows, and trunk. Scales that appear due to psoriasis are usually thicker than those from seborrheic dermatitis. While some of the symptoms are similar and seem to mimic each other, psoriasis scales are more defined and typically have a silver color rather than yellow or white.

What makes seborrheic dermatitis worse?

Some men, women, and children with seborrheic dermatitis experience flare-ups, and there are times when symptoms are worse. Winter weather with dry air can make dermatitis worse. Conversely, summer weather is better for seborrheic dermatitis, and your symptoms may improve. Currently, there are no known links between dandruff and your diet. So there’s no special “dandruff diet” that you could follow to make symptoms better.

Can I use a daily shampoo for seborrheic dermatitis?

Probably not, unless it’s a daily dandruff shampoo. If you have seborrheic dermatitis, you’ll want to avoid typical daily or clarifying shampoos. They won’t contain the ingredients needed to prevent the itchiness, dryness, or flaky skin that occurs in those with this type of dandruff. If you want to wash your hair daily, stick to a daily dandruff shampoo with the proper medicated ingredients for your hair and scalp.

Can shampoo make my seborrheic dermatitis worse?

Yes, some types of shampoo can make it worse. It will likely worsen if you use a regular shampoo instead of a cleanser formulated for dandruff and other seborrheic dermatitis symptoms like itchiness and redness. Medicated shampoos with potent ingredients specifically target these symptoms and help support healthy hair and scalp.

What’s the best shampoo for seborrheic dermatitis?

Blu Atlas Shampoo is the best shampoo for seborrheic dermatitis and other skin conditions. If you’re looking to treat all the common symptoms like itchiness, redness, flakiness, and dandruff, then Shampoo from Blu Atlas offers the best ingredients. The formula relieves itch, moisturizes the scalp, and keeps your hair happy and healthy.

