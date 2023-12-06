Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Recent years have seen a boom in grooming products designed specifically for men. In fact, male skincare has been revolutionized with scents, designs and ingredients chosen with the modern man in mind.

If you’re a man looking to upgrade your skincare ritual, there is no better place to start than at its most essential step – your daily body wash!

As it’s the first product we reach for during an early morning shower, an afternoon rinse or an evening bath, a good body wash is more important than many of us realize. Body wash clears the skin, wards off bacteria and eliminates unpleasant odors. Its refreshing scent lasts for hours, allowing you to go about your day with confidence.

To help you start every day right with a body wash that leaves you not only clean and energized, but also fresh-smelling, we’ve created this list of the best-smelling body washes for men. Keep reading to find the one that suits your taste as well as your budget.

Having been noticed by top magazines, Blu Atlas’ all-natural body wash is turning heads in 2022. The product has undergone rigorous third-party testing, and softens your skin without the artificial components typically found on drugstore shelves. Antioxidant-rich green tea, nutrient-rich aloe leaf and luxuriously soft coconut gel come together in this uniquely nourishing wash.

The results of the Blu Atlas body wash speak for themselves. Its numerous vitamins and minerals serve to cleanse your pores, giving you an invigorating energy boost, and ultimately preventing skin damage. Meanwhile, its fresh natural scent will last an entire workday.

For a wash that is paraben-, sulfate- and phthalate-free, Blu Atlas impresses us with its longevity and rich lather. Best of all, its all-natural ingredients give you the peace of mind that comes with using a high-quality product. As a daily body wash, Blu Atlas is the perfect marriage of quality and class.

To make a good thing even better, Blu Atlas’ body wash is available through a subscription service, which helps frequent customers save money. Visit the company website for more details.

Every Man Jack makes a compelling case to be listed as one of the best-smelling body washes for men on the market. Created with primarily plant-based ingredients, this Every Man Jack product is free of parabens, phthalates, harmful chemicals and dyes. It is vegan and gluten free, and is manufactured sustainably in the United States by a certified cruelty-free organization. Every Man Jack accomplishes all of this while remaining affordable.

But the main reason we love Every Man Jack’s body wash is its outdoor-inspired scent profile. Cedarwood, lime, fresh greens and crisp water notes come together to keep you smelling amazing all day long. The scent is one of understated sophistication; it lacks the punch of some of the better-known lines, such as Axe, but makes up for that with its rugged, nature-inspired goodness. Users note that the product also boasts an exceptional lather for a wash that is free of sulfates. We cannot wait for you to try this reliable product, which is available at an unbeatable price.

This Oars + Alps Body Wash boasts multiple product awards and thousands of loyal fans. Made with high-quality plant-based ingredients, the product is known for its intense moisturizing action. Its unique formula is laden with antioxidants as well as vitamin E, making it perfect for users with either dry or sensitive skin. The wash will leave you feeling clean, while preserving your skin’s natural oils. It is also vegan, animal cruelty-free and dermatologist-tested.

What distinguishes Oars + Alps from other competitive products is its powerful, long-lasting scent. A citrusy aroma augmented by hints of patchouli, ylang-ylang and sandy amber, the wash leaves you smelling fresh for up to 12 hours after use. Some users claim that the scent is overpowering, but we beg to disagree! After a long day or a workout, Oars + Alps provides the perfect restorative body wash you need.

Finally, the wash that truly has it all! Jack Black’s All-Over Wash packs a body wash, face wash and shampoo into a single bottle. Its key ingredients include panthenol (pro-vitamin B5), coconut-derived surfactant, sea kelp and shea butter, and will keep your skin as smooth as a dawn sea. In addition, bubbles of jojoba protein lock in moisture through the protein’s special water-binding properties.

Although Jack Black’s All-Over Wash is slightly on the pricier side, we believe the expense to be well worth it. As an all-in-one product, the wash embodies convenience. On days when you are in a rush, use it as a shampoo, an exfoliating wash or even as a substitute for shaving cream. The possibilities are endless. Its ingredients are mostly vegan, free of artificial colorants, safe for sensitive skin and made in the United States.

Brickell Men’s products have become something of a cult classic. Having been featured in top publications like GQ, Men’s Journal and Men’s Health, the brand’s skincare line is used by over a million men worldwide. Brickell’s Men’s Invigorating Mint Body Wash is primarily known for its refreshing minty scent. Whether you are young or old, athletic or studious, its scent will easily become part of your lifestyle, captivating the attention of those around you. In this case, it is simply a classic that cannot be replaced.

But that is not all there is to love about Brickell’s fantastic body wash. Its other major ingredient, tea tree oil, is packed with beneficial properties. A natural antifungal, tea tree oil fights odor-causing bacteria while preserving your skin’s natural lubricants. Glycerin, jojoba oil and aloe vera provide additional hydration for moisture that lasts all day long. If you become a fan of Brickell’s Invigorating Mint Body Wash, it’s worth noting that it is only one of the many great products this company produces. Check out the brand’s site for other fantastic options.

Inspired by natural ingredients, the Dove Men + Care line brings you a luxurious wash without breaking the bank. Notes of natural eucalyptus blend with crisp white birch for a cool, fragrant scent that is built to last. Dove’s innovative micromoisture technology has been approved by dermatologists for even the most sensitive skin. This body wash from Dove easily doubles as a face wash for a relaxing two-in-one experience.

An internationally recognized brand, Dove follows responsible, cruelty-free practices, for which it was recently added to the PETA cruelty-free list, “Beauty Without Bunnies.” But what many probably don’t know is that the company supports fatherhood and paternity leave for fathers worldwide. Now, that is a body wash with a mission we can get behind!

We simply could not resist this body wash’s charming design! Created in the spirit of the Prohibition era, 18.21’s Man Made Body Wash comes cleverly disguised as a bottle of whiskey. It will evoke old-fashioned speakeasy lounges and jazz clubs. The good news is that its scent is equally inspiring. Notes of saffron mingle with dried fruits, manuka honey and dark-toned vanilla to bring you the nostalgically familiar scent of sweet tobacco and exotic woods and make it one of the best-smelling body washes for men.

If you remain unconvinced, keep in mind that 18.12’s Man Made Wash also doubles as a shampoo and conditioner. Unlike many products that boast three-in-one properties only to disappoint its users, 18.12 keeps your hair surprisingly soft. Consider splurging on this great wash.

If you are sensitive to smells or prefer to splash yourself with cologne instead of body wash, Rugged & Dapper is the perfect choice for you. Rugged & Dapper’s subtle sandalwood scent echoes its minimalist brand design. Despite its understated presence, it will still work wonders on your skin. Designed to fight oil and replenish moisture, this wash restores your skin after a tough day, a busy city environment or an intense workout.

As a dual-purpose wash, Rugged & Dapper’s product has the added benefit of saving you time in your daily care ritual. Its rich lather works equally well on skin and hair. While it doesn’t claim an all-natural ingredient list, its versatility, moisturizing qualities and sophisticated design still make it a top contender. Don’t forget to check out the company’s other great offerings.

In our opinion, this basic, no-frills body wash brought to you by Nivea is an absolute steal. Perhaps the lowest-priced product on our list, Nivea’s Men Active Clean Body Wash makes for an excellent guest room staple, or a solid backup wash to have if you run out.

At the same time, you shouldn’t be fooled by this body wash’s modest price point. This Nivea product is made with natural charcoal, known for its incredible cleansing properties. Use this wash after a long, active day, and you’ll be amazed as the charcoal draws away dirt and oil and exfoliates your skin. In fact, dermatologists frequently recommend using charcoal to counter acne and blemishes, making it a foolproof choice in a daily wash. Users also compliment this product’s long-lasting scent. A single wash leaves you smelling fresh for up to 12 hours. This low-priced product is not one to miss.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Diptyque’s luxurious Eau de Sens is a body wash fit for kings. A special gift for a loved one, or a self-indulgent treat, this body wash is as elegant as it is purifying. Originally conceived in the famous Diptyque shop on the Saint-Germain Boulevard, Eau de Sens brings the spirit of Paris to your daily cleansing ritual.

Given its hefty price tag, users might question whether this wash is worth the splurge. We admit to being charmed by its sleek package design and its unique delicate scent. Orange flower blossom and bitter orange notes married with fresh juniper berry and floral petitgrain create a citrusy aroma we simply cannot get enough of. Eau de Sens’ gentle cleansing formula works especially well on sensitive skin. And its surprisingly generous lather allows you to make the most of each penny-sized dollop.

This gentle and sustainable “Made for All” body wash by Kiehl’s has recently been landing on all of the top charts. While most readers will probably want a scented option, we simply had to include this completely scent-free formula as it is an ideal choice for the more delicate skin types. Furthermore, the lack of a distinct scent makes this wash a family-friendly choice. Kiehl’s “Made for All” Gentle Body Cleanser has been approved for users as young as three years of age. Dermatologists, ophthalmologists and pediatricians collectively recommend it as a safe and refreshing cleanser.

Kiehl’s gentle wash is made with 95% naturally sourced ingredients, and it is packaged in a bottle made of 100% recycled materials. It is also surprisingly economical; users report that a small amount of product goes a long way.

There is little we can add about this classic body cleanser from Aesop. The Australian company is already well known for its natural products and original scents, and its Citrus Mélange Body Cleanser is a highlight in the company’s line of bath products.

Its low-foaming formula has been designed to prevent the skin from drying out, while its subtle citrus aroma manages to be both understated and long-lasting. Lemon rind, grapefruit rind and floral petitgrain combine to create this unforgettable, sophisticated scent. Aesop’s Citrus Melange Body Cleanser commands a nice price tag, but we think it is worth every penny.

Glancing at this sleek, contemporary bottle, you would never guess where it is from. That’s right – Method Men is part of a unique line of body-care products created by Walmart! Aside from its catchy name and sophisticated packaging, this line of body washes is free of harmful parabens and phthalates. Instead, it is made entirely of plant-based cleansers, with a woodsy and masculine scent.

Bottles are color coded according to scent profile; we went for this classic juniper and sage combination for a long-lasting, refreshing choice. As one of the most reasonably priced body washes on our list, this product leaves you with plenty of opportunities to try the line’s other excellent offerings.

Rounding off our list, this classic exfoliating wash by Bevel brings you a luxury product at a department store price. This wash is packed with nutritive properties – its hydrated silica, jojoba esters, charcoal and argan oil rejuvenate and purify the skin. Its special non-drying formula will keep you hydrated long after use. Over time, the effects of Bevel’s wash are cumulative. Use it every day, and you’ll notice your skin becoming smoother, healthier and less oily. As an added benefit, exfoliating jojoba beads allow this wash to double as a scrub.

Bevel’s body wash is priced reasonably given the massive benefits it packs. According to users, this makes it the perfect marriage of quality and savings. Also worth noting is its oak scent, which places it a notch above less-sophisticated washes, such as those made by Axe and Dove.

Frequently Asked Questions

Still unsure about the perfect body wash for you? Check out our frequently asked questions for useful tips on choosing the best skincare products and ingredients.

Body wash, shower gel, plain old soap? What is the difference, and which should you choose?

Whether you choose an exfoliating body wash or opt for the simplest bar of soap, it is important to make the choice that is right for your skin. Basic soap can be harsher on the skin than body gels and washes. It also lacks the added moisturizing ingredients that make up most body washes today. However, for those living in humid climates, or those with skin that tends to be oily, ordinary soap may provide a simpler way to wash. If you count yourself among this number, make sure you store the soap properly to avoid excess bacterial growth.

A body gel – not to be confused with a body wash – is a thinner, less viscous liquid that provides more lather than a soap but lacks the exfoliating properties of a typical body wash. If you are still undecided, you may consider investing in one of each.

Are there real benefits to an all-natural wash?

While chemical ingredients often create the rich lather we have come to expect from our body wash, their long-term use can prove detrimental to our skin health. This occurs when frequently used chemical additives, such as sodium lauryl, sulfates and parabens, start to strip away our skin’s natural oils. You may notice this is happening if your skin grows increasingly dry between washes. In this case, you may feel that you need to increase product use to regain your skin’s elasticity.

Going natural may decrease flakiness and prompt your skin to produce its own natural defenses against the elements. All-natural or organic ingredients will simply augment your skin’s existing powers of protection. After a lifetime of exposure to chemical additives, it may take some time to grow accustomed to the consistency of all-natural products, but the end result will certainly be worth it. And knowing that your products were sourced from the earth will offer you an added sense of comfort.

Which ingredients should you look for in a body wash?

The secret to the best ingredients to look for in a body wash is quite simply trial and error. Everyone has a unique skin type and individual preferences, so you won’t really know until you try. That being said, existing research in the field of dermatology can provide some useful hints. According to the experts, aloe leaf, tea tree oil and charcoal are best for cleansing distressed skin and targeting harmful bacteria. If it is moisture that your skin lacks, look for jojoba extract, shea butter or anything that contains coconut. When in doubt, keep in mind that it is not quantity that counts; the simpler the ingredients, the more likely you are to reap their natural benefits.

Which commonly used ingredients should you avoid?

In general, you should be wary of any chemical additives in your skincare products. However, there are a few that are known for being particularly toxic:

Sodium laureth sulfate and sodium lauryl sulfate are two common foaming agents that may irritate the skin and dehydrate the scalp. With long-term use, the absorption of these substances into the body may cause severe illnesses, such as cancers.

Triclosan appears in body wash products as an antifungal or antibacterial substance. Banned in Canada and Japan, it has been linked to skin and organ toxicity, allergies, immunotoxicity and other severe conditions.

Parabens like methylparaben, propylparaben, isoparaben and butylparaben are commonly used as preservatives in the skincare industry. They are easily absorbed by the body and have been proven to lead to a number of serious illnesses. Among these are psychological illness, infertility, spermatogenesis and various types of cancer.

Phthalates are commonly used in cosmetic products as fragrance enhancers. Studies have shown that phthalates have been linked with endocrine disruptions that result in even more serious side effects, such as pregnancy loss.

Should you trust three-in-one products?

Believe it or not, multi-use products have been around since the early eighties, when Pantene first introduced a two-in-one shampoo and conditioner. Consumers have been debating their value ever since. Some experts claim that a three-in-one product can’t effectively target each individual problem area. If you have dry skin, for instance, but tend to have more oily hair, then a three-in-one product probably won’t meet your needs. On the other hand, consumers report being satisfied with naturally sourced three-in-one products such as the aforementioned Jack Black three-in-one wash. High-quality ingredients have the potential to benefit multiple areas at once. And when time is short, a multi-use wash can shave precious minutes off your self-care routine. As with most self-care-related topics, the best way to find the answer is to try the products and see what works for you.

Is it safe to order skincare products online?

It is absolutely safe and highly efficient to order personal care products online. With the variety of merchants and the number of reviews available, the internet may help you make a more informed decision about the product you are looking for. Competition among brands leads to reduced prices for consumers, so you may even score a bargain.

However, when purchasing skincare products online, it is important to make sure that the merchant is legitimate. The best way to do this is to order directly from the manufacturer’s website or from well-known resellers such as Target or Walmart. Since third-party merchants have sometimes been reported for selling knockoff products, a fair amount of caution is always advisable. Also, make sure you are aware of the company’s return policy before making a hefty purchase. Some companies will allow you to try before you buy, while others adhere to a stricter set of guidelines.

Are there any other skincare products that are recommended for men?

Of course! It is a myth that the beauty industry exists only for female consumers. Because male skin is up to 20% thicker than female skin, experts recommend investing in a quality moisturizer for the face and body. Especially if you shave daily, replenishing the skin should be a necessary part of your daily self-care ritual.

A facial cleanser can be another useful addition to any man’s shower caddy. Though most men do not wear makeup, facial cleansers can still help prevent acne and other distressing skin conditions. In recent years, exfoliating face masks have become popular among both men and women alike.