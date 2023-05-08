13 Best Smelling Shampoos for Men in 2023

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One consideration not taken into account often enough when deciding on a new shampoo is the scent. We are here today to change that, and present the thirteen best smelling shampoos for men in 2023 that can be found on the market right now.

The Smell of Success

The scent left behind by shampoo often lingers on your hair and will follow you throughout the day, especially for those who come into close contact with you.

People make unconscious decisions about an individual’s suitability for a certain role or relationship based on subtle scent cues more often than most people realize, whether in business or in a personal capacity.

To maximize your success in life you should choose the best smelling shampoo you can find – whilst still using a product that works to meet the needs of your hair and scalp.

Aromatherapy

A great smelling shampoo can also add of course to your overall shower experience, acting as a small dose of aromatherapy, filling up the shower and blending with the steam.

Showers are a great place to reset your mood, whether you need to revive and uplift, gaining energy for the day ahead, or to unwind, relax, and wash away stress.

Reflect upon what time of day you typically wash your hair and consider matching your shampoo scent profile to your needs. The right aromatherapy match can really amplify the desired change in your mood and energy levels.

For example, bright and sharp scents such as fruits, citrus, spices and minty herbals are a great choice for energizing. In contrast, warm and earthy tones are suited to unwinding – so think of using musks or calming florals for example.

A Scent for Every Man

Aromatherapy matching aside, there are also, of course, the requirements that come from personal preference. It is your shower and your experience – so first and foremost you should love the scent.

Far be it from us to assume there is a one-size-fits-all ‘masculine’ smell that is the best option for all men. Instead, we present to you a variety of options that cover the full range of perfumery notes.

Some are warm, musky and sweet, others are fruity and floral. More still, we offer options that are herbal or minty, and have some that cut through with a refreshing sharp citrus.

Read on for our list of the 13 best smelling shampoos for men in 2023 to find the pick that is perfect for you.

Scent: Sweet, fruity, tropical

The dichotomous enigma from Blu Atlas – The Coconut Apricot Shampoo – tops our list.

Powerful forces of opposition work throughout this formula to meet almost any of your hair needs and scent desires, in a product designed especially for men.

The Scent

First of all the main scents – apricot and coconut. This combination of sweet and fruity tones makes this an appropriate choice for the man who wants the flexibility to be able to apply this product day or night. The warm tones are calming, whilst the tropical fruits will gently uplift.

Powerful Dichotomy

Another dichotomy comes in the strength of this formula, as it is powerful in its cleaning, hair growth promotion, and shine and strengthening properties, but is also more than gentle enough to be used daily.

This is reflected in its balance of using 99% natural ingredients that are better for you and the planet, whilst still being firmly grounded in scientific research and dermatological efficacy.

We love the use of vegan biotin to fortify hair strands. We also love the inclusion of saw palmetto to resist hair loss – a compound that can help counteract DHT, a naturally produced hormone in your skin associated with hair loss.

Aloe Leaf is also included for its calming, antioxidant and moisturizing properties.

Lastly, we nod to the inclusion of the mighty jojoba oil, which is simply packed with hair goodness – from powerful antioxidants and nourishing and strengthening fatty acids, to those hair loving vitamins A, D and E. Your hair will never be the same after this shampoo!

Bonus

Best of all, we love the comfort of the full money-back guarantee that Blu Atlas offers, an offer that makes the decision to try a new product easier on the pocket and the mind.

Blu Atlas also offers their shampoo in a classic scent option.

Scent: Rosemary, Citrus, Minty

Those looking for a sharp injection of energy in the morning will love number two on our list of the best smelling shampoos in 2023, the Invigorating Shampoo from Hunter Lab.

This shampoo has a complex and layered scent profile, good for a man with multiplicity to his personality.

The Scent

The scent in this shampoo starts with a sharp citrus hit from grapefruit peel. This is followed by the classic and strong pick-me-up smell of peppermint, rounded out by the sweet herbal, rosemary. These notes are supported by basil and geranium.

Beauty and Botanicals

We love this balance of well-known hair-loving ingredients, with Australian native botanicals. On the established end we have hemp oil, the all-natural hair superstar, along with silk proteins to create healthy strands and shine.

Australian botanicals include quandong, desert lime, and wattle seed extracts which work wonders for your scalp and hair in a variety of ways, including cleansing, strength building and nourishment.

The design of this bottle is also sharp and sophisticated, a product the woman or man in your life will be proud to display in the bathroom. It oozes elegance whilst anchoring deeply into the masculine energies.

If you’re looking to get up and go in the morning, and are a fan of natural ingredients, we recommend this elegant and complex product offering from Hunter Labs.

Scent: Amber, fruity, sandalwood

If you are a high-end, high-flying man, who loves to ooze charisma and seduce, this luxurious offering may be the perfect shampoo for you. It is also on the restorative end of scent profiles.

Number three on our list of the best smelling shampoos in 2023 is the Oribe Gold Lust Repair and Restore Shampoo – a powerful object of desire that will impart its seductive influence on you.

The Scent

As appropriate for such purposes, this shampoo has a deeply heady scent, grounded in earthy, musky, and warm tones that both puts one at ease and simmers gently in the corners of the psyche, hinting at something more.

Complex Restoration

This shampoo is not all about the aesthetic and sensory appeal however, it is also packed with complexes and extracts to rejuvenate hair that is dry, damaged, or just to add an overall lift.

The first such complex is the Oribe signature complex, which contains watermelon, lychee, and edelweiss flower extracts to add protection against damage from the environment and from hair deterioration over time.

Another is their bio-restorative complex, which contains plant collagen, vitamin B3, and caffeine to strengthen hair, energize the scalp, and perform deep nourishment at the root. This works alongside an amino acid complex to rebuild broken strands and moisturize.

If that wasn’t enough, this formula also has the luxurious argan oil for smoothing and damage prevention, alongside Mediterranean cypress extract for deep repair and restoration.

Scent: Fresh, Peppermint, Basil

Looking for a shampoo that commands you to wake up, sort out that bed hair, and make you presentable to seize the day?

You’ll love number four on our list of the best smelling shampoos for men in 2023 – the Clean Up Daily Shampoo from Bed Head For Men.

The Scent

This blend is commanded by two sharp and strong herbals, basil and peppermint. These are fantastic scents for washing away the grogginess of the morning and kicking you into action. It is time to “Clean Up” your act!

Put Bedhead to Rest

To help greet the day, this formula contains sunflower seed oil, a lightweight oil that nourishes the strand without weighing it down. This ensures that the shampoo does not dry out the hair when cleaning it of any debris.

To aid in the battle against hair loss, this formula also contains serenoa serrulata fruit extract. This is a super concentrated and purified form of the saw palmetto berry, which counteracts a naturally produced hormone in the skin associated with increased hair fall.

Rest comforted that TIGI is owned by Unilever, the home and body conglomerate that has established and effective processes of quality control and assurance.

Scent: Citrus, Pear, Energizing

If you are a man interested in sport, whether as an avid supporter or active participant, you’ll love this next offering.

Number five on our list of the best smelling shampoos for men in 2023 is the Complete Men’s Shampoo and Conditioner by Art of Sport.

The Scent

An energizing lift is needed for the sporting man, whether to provide that motivation to go out and train, or to scrub clean that sweaty proof of effort that weighs down your hair after sporting activities.

The perfect match for such needs is this uplifting, citrus-heavy scent profile, with the support of the simultaneously sweet and sour notes carried by pear. This will help you compete and complete your sports to your high levels of expectation.

The Sporting Man

No sporting man has time to mess around, that’s why we love the time-saver of having a shampoo and conditioner rolled into one. We also love the complete lack of nasties – no sulfates, parabens, or phthalates.

This selection uses the soothing, anti-dandruff properties of witch hazel, which also fights greasy hair, common after exercise, whilst also reducing hair loss. After this deep-cleansing treatment, the coconut oil deeply nourishes and strengthens the hair.

And if you’ve reached the finish line and are looking to cool off and celebrate that victory, consider the AOS Victory shampoo, which switches out that energizing citrus with a cooling and healing eucalyptus smell.

6. Aesop Shampoo

Scent: Earthy, woody, citrus

If you’re more of the refined and cool-headed minimalist man looking for inspiration, this next pick on our list may be the perfect shampoo for you.

Number six on our list is the simply-named Shampoo from Aesop.

The Scent

This blend is earthy and woody, with a sparkling top note of citrus, taking you back to the mountains, into your cabin in the woods. Just how the woods are both soothing to the soul and rejuvenating, experience a similar enlivening of the senses with this shampoo.

Refined and Deliberate

Three luxurious ingredients stand out in this shampoo: the rind from bergamot, deeply aromatic frankincense, and warming cedar atlas. Bergamot is a great stimulator of new hair growth, whilst frankincense adds shine and moisture, with great dandruff prevention.

Cedar atlas is a gentle anti-inflammatory, helping out with any tender skin conditions, and joining in on the hair loss prevention and dandruff actions of the prior two ingredients.

Aesop approaches all its range with a quiet and deliberate approach, creating products that are unassuming yet powerful. If you are looking for a true treat for the senses, consider this warming, mildly foaming blend from Aesop.

Scent: Floral, Amber, Warm

If you like a warm scent cut across with some gentle florals, yet tailored for a definite masculine twist that the French do so well, you will love this next option.

Number seven on our list is the Densifique Bain Densite Homme From Kerastase Paris.

The Scent

This shampoo has a powerful scent, one people notice when they greet you, and truly indulge in when you embrace. Layered with warm musks and summery florals, this sweet sensation is a treat for the senses.

Youth and Salon Volume

This shampoo is also a great choice for anyone either dealing with acute hair thinning, or looking to boost the apparent density and volume of their hair.

Whilst some formulas address this over time, this formula uses a special compound that coats over the hair for an instant optical lift in density. This includes biotin and special texturizing polymers.

In addition, enjoy the smoothing action of salicylic acid, which exfoliates away skin debris in a formula that foams fully and beautifully.

To get hair that looks fuller and brighter, and to ooze sophistication through scent, try out the Bain Densite Homme from Kerastase for your next shampoo.

Scent: Fresh, Mint, Pepper

If you’re a fan of the gentle and fresh scents of nature, our next offering of the Shampoo from Triumph and Disaster will be a real treat.

We welcome that this company uses naturally derived products that are backed by science and have in place a sustainability strategy. They are available all around the world too.

The Scent

The scent of this shampoo is gentle and unassuming, with soft notes of peppermint, cut through subtlety with a gentle smattering of pepper. This pepper is functional, helping lift scalp health.

Hair-Loving Ingredients

Two hair-care star ingredients are included in this formula – argan oil and hydrolyzed keratin.

Argan oil is a wonder oil for hair, containing a balance of omega fatty acids and vitamin E. These work on all elements of your hair – the scalp, root, and the strands, to promote shine, strength, healing, protection and deep moisturization.

Other herbal ingredients include desert date, acacia concinna, and gypsophila root extracts. These provide foaming and cleaning actions whilst also adding life to damaged hair.

If you are looking to triumph over your hair woes and seize the day with renewed inspiration, consider the gentle yet powerful Triumph and Disaster Shampoo.

Scent: Spice, Citrus, Musk

If you’re a true American man you’ll love this next offering on our list, where a portion of proceeds from the sale of each shampoo is used to support US veterans. This is the Duke Cannon News Anchor 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner from Duke Cannon, in the scent Bay Rum.

The Scent

As Duke Cannon points out, there is both a good and a bad way to smell like rum. This is the sophisticated end of the bargain, oozing allure and private offerings. This scent is powered by notes of cedarwood and spice, cut through with a heady citrus musk.

Building Strength and Shine

To not only have you smelling your best, but also presenting a full head of lush hair, this shampoo promotes growth by the stimulating properties of menthol and tea tree oil. These are also great at healing and soothing any contributing scalp issues, whether it be flaking or irritation.

To strengthen your strands, just like protein powder for building your muscles, this formula contains protein from rice and barley. These will have your hair looking plump and supple over time.

This product is not tested on animals, has great reviews, and is reasonably priced. If you’re looking for that heady, warm, rum-like scent, this is the pick for you.

Scent: Tea Tree, Herbal, Strong

If you’re truly a practical, no-fuss male, you’ll appreciate the level up on this next one.

Number ten on our list of the thirteen best smelling shampoos for men is the 3 in 1 Tea Tree Shampoo, Conditioner & Bodywash from American Crew.

Yes, you read that correctly, this formula rolls together three shower functions in one – cleansing your hair, cleansing your body, and adding gentle moisture, shine and softness to the hair and skin in a conditioning action.

The Scent

This is no ordinary tea tree scent, as it is made more complex with the added layers of sage leaf extract and hops flower extract. The overall sensation is one of deep cooling freshness for a herbal reset to start the day, or a washing off of the remnants of a long day well-spent.

Trusted Dandruff-Away

Tea tree is a great choice for sensitive or aging scalps. It is especially effective in some cases of hair loss and for soothing and issues with dandruff, redness, or tenderness on the scalp.

American Crew makes a variety of shampoos that are consistently well rated by a large user base, creating products for men for over 25 years.

So, if you have no time to waste bumbling around with beauty products, but want to smell fresh and clean, with a healthy scalp, consider this offering from American Crew.

Scent: Floral, Sandalwood, Sweet

This is one for those seeking a luxurious and elegant option, made in England and is the Purifying Shampoo with Indian Watercress from Molton Brown.

The Scent

This scent profile is invigorating, like waking up to hear the birds and see the sunshine and flowers on a beautiful spring morning. Notes of honeysuckle and sandalwood ooze sweetness, whilst being balanced with a cooling freshness.

The delicious fragrance in this shampoo is free from any harmful parabens. The formula is also vegetarian, and cruelty free.

Luxury and Strength

Indian watercress is beneficial for the hair in many ways, strengthening the follicle to reduce hair fall out. This can help with thickening and volumizing the hair strand. Watercress contains zinc, sulfur, and vitamin E, which all work together to increase the health of the hair.

If you are looking for a slice of luxury in your life that will also rebuild and strengthen your hair, consider this purifying option from the city of royals.

Scent: Warm, Sweet, Sandalwood

If you love your products practical, affordable, and high quality, whilst still using highly natural ingredients, you will love this next offering.

Number twelve on our list of the thirteen best smelling shampoos for men is the Sandalwood 2-in1- Daily Shampoo + Conditioner from Every Man Jack.

The Scent

Sandalwood has a beautiful warm and soft-bodied scent that is deeply woody. It is a perfect match for a fireside whisky in winter, and is common in many male fragrances.

Basking in this scent in the shower will be a deep experience for the body and soul.

Ethics and Practicality

Every Man Jack is motivated by ethics at every turn. They strive to use as many natural ingredients as possible, and the cleaning action in this shampoo is derived from coconut-based surfactants.

Their products are also vegan, cruelty free, and made with at least 50% post-consumer waste plastic. They are proudly made in the USA, and free from many “nasties” commonly used in hair and skin products.

For practicality, this product rolls a shampoo and conditioner into one product. So, if your hair needs a warm, comforting hug, give this dreamy sandalwood offering a try.

13. Beast Hair Tame The Beast Tingle Shampoo

Scent: Fresh, Herbals, Fruits

For those seeking the ultimate morning injection of energy, this last offering on our list could be ideal. We’re talking about guarana, caffeine, green tea and more…

The final offering on our list of the thirteen best smelling shampoos for men in 2023 is the Tingle Shampoo from Beast Hair. And what a powerful beast this product is!

The Scent

Trying to box this scent into a cage is impossible. The strongest notes are those of peppermint, eucalyptus, and tea-tree oil – refreshing and heady scents. There are also a variety of fruit, citrus, herbal, flower, berry, and plant extracts adding complexity to the mix.

Stimulation

You will notice a stimulating and tingling sensation when you apply this shampoo, like receiving a gentle scalp massage. This is primarily driven by the tea tree oil, an ingredient that makes this shampoo a great choice for those with dandruff.

Further driving this stimulating action is the inclusion of green tea, guarana, and caffeine extract. There is also cooling aloe vera and shea for moisturization of your strands.

Going beast mode doesn’t mean having to put up with damaging ingredients – this formula is free from any sulfates, parabens, phthalates, synthetic colors, paraffins and more.

If you’re ready to release the beast every morning, give this invigorating shampoo a try!