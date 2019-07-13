



Hey, Nordstrom cardmembers! Enjoying the insane Anniversary Sale so far? How many pieces have you added to your bag? Room for one more? If not, it’s time to make room, because we absolutely cannot check out without this Tory Burch bag! We won’t — we refuse!

The Tory Burch Everly Leather Flap Saddle Bag is a crossbody constructed of soft and supple, yet structured leather. It’s a modern must-have with a vintage sophistication, turning it instantly into a timeless classic. It’s formal, it’s everyday, it’s everything! And now it’s over $150 off!

See it: Get the Tory Burch Everly Leather Flap Saddle Bag (originally $458) for just $306 at Nordstrom!

This designer bag has an adjustable shoulder strap with a chain accent and glimmering hardware. If we’re heading out to a special occasion, we can actually detach this strap and use this bag as a sleek clutch! It’s small enough to work, but still roomy enough to fit all of our essentials. It has a bracelet strap hiding in the back too so we can hold it with ease!

This bag has metallic logo hardware in front, and if we poke around, we’ll find plenty of storage to go around! It’s lined inside, so anything we can fit inside is a go. Obviously, that includes our wallet, keys and phone. It may also include a lipstick, a lip balm, a compact, a charger, a protein bar, earbuds or even a mini pack of face wipes. Anything we consider an essential!

This bag is currently available in four colors: Black, Blue Yonder, Light Umber (a luxe brown) and New Cream. Any color we choose is automatically a great choice with so many styling possibilities. It’s like this bag can shape-shift to match perfectly with any accompanying pieces, all while remaining its fabulous self!

For work, we can easily wear this bag with skinny slacks, a tucked-in blouse, flats and a low bun in our hair, held in place by a silky or velvety scrunchie. For play, this bag would fit right in with a cotton tee and linen short combo, even with on-trend chunky white sneakers! For a nicer occasion like a wedding or other celebration, this bag is an obvious choice for pairing with a little black dress and heels, or with a wide leg jumpsuit and matching Tory Burch sandals!

All of Tory Burch’s pieces are equally inspired by the contrasting “bohemian glamour” and “American sportswear.” By bringing them together, the high-fashion brand creates one-of-a-kind pieces that pack a powerful punch when it comes to fashion statements. The blend of easy, carefree elements and New York City “vibrance” is genius, and we’re so lucky that we can have it right in our hand, or on our shoulder, for such an amazing sale price!

There’s almost no way that every color of this bag will last through this sale, so if one immediately caught our eye, who are we to deny fate? We would hate for anyone to miss out, so make sure to grab at least one of your favorite shades before it’s gone and you see someone else rocking it out on the street in your place?

