Best Under-Eye Cream for Wrinkles, Aging And More

When your life is packed with managing a busy schedule and caring for your family, your lifestyle starts to show on your face.

Whether you’re dealing with puffy bags under your eyes or dark circles that tell of your sleepless nights, the good news is you can pick up the best under eye cream on the market made specifically for your needs. That can be anything from reducing inflammation to brightening you right up — but how can you choose which one is best for you?

That’s where this list comes in.

Best Under Eye Cream for Wrinkles, Dark Circles, and More

These are some of our favorite under eye creams (and creams in general!), that can help you fight the aging process and start looking radiant and glowing again.

Best Under Eye Cream Overall: CLEARSTEM BRIGHTEYES Eye Gel

This BRIGHTEYES eye gel is an anti-aging eye cream developed with nourishing botanicals, peptides, and an exceptionally strong blend of stem cells meant to brighten and firm the really sensitive skin around your eyes.

It helps to renew, nourish and offers a cooling sensation that is welcome after a long day. You can even use this as an overnight lip treatment!

Pros:

Renews, nourishes and cools

Anti-aging formula

Includes a powerful blend of stem cells

Cons:

None that we could find

CLEARSTEM Skincare is a brand that focuses not just on anti-aging but also on anti-acne products using formulas that don’t contain any exasperating hormone disruptors or contaminants. It was founded by two women, one who owns the acclaimed San Diego Acne Clinic and the other who is a holistic nutritionist. Bonding over a mutual passion for holistic skin health and whole body wellness, they created this incredible line of skin care products.

What customers say

Customers who have tried this product highly recommend it. One customer was concerned with fine lines and wrinkles and found that this product lives up to its name. She loves the way the gel feels on her skin. It’s both soothing and cooling. She says you only need a tiny amount. Although she was a little concerned because her eye area can be extremely sensitive, she was so relieved that this was nourishing and did not irritate her in the slightest. It’s lessened her fine lines. She’s about to be 56 but passes for much younger!

Buy Now!

Best Cream for Wrinkles: AnnieMak Reverse Anti-Aging Serum

The Reverse Anti-Aging Serum by AnnieMak smoothes wrinkles, helps to fade age spots and promotes that satin appearance that looks like you’re wearing a photo filter in real life.

This anti-aging serum helps to shrink the length and the depth of your wrinkles by as much as 15% within four weeks. It is formulated to deeply moisturize more effectively than hyaluronic acid and speeds up skin cell regeneration so that you can bring those younger-looking cells to the surface.

Pros:

Smoothes wrinkles

Fades age spots

Improves skin structure and complexion

Cons:

You need to spend at least $99 to get free shipping in the US (unless you’re a subscriber)

AnnieMak offers a simple commitment to its customers. They create clean skin care products to help you love your skin. They use only the purest natural ingredients made by mother nature and include certified organic ingredients whenever they can. They use unique, patented formulas that have been proven effective in evidence-based studies so they can deliver the highest quality and most effective skin care products available.

What customers say

Customers love this product. Usually, once they’ve purchased one of AnnieMak’s products, they begin a collection. One woman shares that she hadn’t seen her son in ages, and he happened to pop in for a visit recently. He was shocked by how young she looked. Talk about a compliment!

Buy Now!

Best Cream for Sensitive Skin: Smile CBD Face Cream

The CBD Face Cream from Smile CBD is perfect if you have dry, sensitive skin. You can use it daily to visibly soften any lines or wrinkles and create more of a soft and supple texture on your face. It’s infused with vitamin C ester, pro-vitamin B5 and argan oil.

Pros:

300 mg of CBD

Formulated for dry, sensitive skin

All-natural ingredients

Cons:

None that we could find

Smile CBD is a unique CBD brand dedicated to helping you get into the moment, feel good, and remain focused. They infuse their products with CBD because it’s a natural mood booster and you can never have too many reasons to smile.

What customers say

Customers frequently rate this product five out of five stars. One verified buyer says he loves it. It’s a nice cream that doesn’t feel oily or make his face overly warm. Another customer said he uses it daily and the more he uses it, the more he feels what it’s doing to his face. He’s noticed that it’s tightening his face and giving him that sense of feeling young again.

Buy Now!

Best Eye Drops for Brighter Eyes: Upneeq

While not an under eye cream, these eye drops work wonders to fight tired-looking eyelids.

If you suffer from acquired ptosis and find yourself with heavy, droopy eyelids, Upneeq may just be the perfect solution for you.

The only FDA-approved prescription eye drop to combat acquired ptosis, Upneeq is a simple-to-use, once daily eye drop that works by activating the receptors in the upper eyelid muscle, causing them to contract and lift the eyelid about 2mm. This helps give you an open, brighter, more alert look — and increases your self confidence at the same time.

Pros:

The only FDA-approved eye drops for acquired ptosis

Can work in as little as 5–15 minutes

One dose, once daily

Cons:

You need a prescription

Upneeq was created to help those suffering from acquired ptosis. With results that last up to 8 hours, you can finally take back your eyes and say goodbye to asymmetrical eyes.

What customers say

Customers love this product, noting that they’ve seen a huge difference in the way their eyes look. And according to clinical trials, 84% of patients saw some form of improvement, while 74% noticed more than 50% of improvement to their eyes.

Buy Now!

Best Hydrating Serum: Foreo SERUM SERUM SERUM

The lightweight serum Foreo offers is formulated to give you a youthful glow and radiant visage. It contains ultra-hydrating and antioxidant-rich ingredients like squalane and hyaluronic acid. It’s deeply moisturizing, firms and plumps your skin, and replenishes your natural radiance.

Pros:

Antioxidant-rich formula

Best-selling product

Lightweight serum

Ultra-hydrating ingredients

Cons:

Not made with 100%, but 85% natural ingredients

The story of Foreo goes like this: the founder was inspired by a legendary song called “Heaven for Everyone” by Queen. He believes that everyone should feel excited and inspired to be themselves. In order for you to feel good about yourself, you should have access to a solution for all of your skincare problems. Foreo remains inclusive 10 years later and has embedded this idea into its name.

What customers say

Customers say that they can feel how hydrated their skin is. It’s a smooth, silky serum and it sinks deeper with the use of skin smoothing squalane. Because this formula is formulated for optimal safety and effectiveness, it works better and stays locked in beneath your skin longer.

Buy Now!

Best Face Oil for Elasticity: CBDfx CBD Face Oil Serum

CBDfx’s CBD Face Oil Serum contains 250 mg of full spectrum CBD. It’s formulated to diminish signs of aging and stimulate cellular turnover. It shields against free radical damage and helps to prevent wrinkles while renewing your skin’s elasticity.

Pros:

Contains full-spectrum CBD

Diminishes signs of aging

Stimulated cellular turnover

Renews skin elasticity

Cons:

None that we could find

CBDFX was founded in 2014 and has been delivering the finest and purest CBD products on the planet to both new and experienced customers alike. They’re obsessed with making the types of products that they want to see in the world and that they want to use themselves.

What customers say

This product has an average of 4.9 out of five stars. Verified buyers say it makes their face look younger while feeling good and smoothening the appearance of fine lines. Overall, they love the way it makes their skin feel (plus, they say it smells wonderful!).

Buy Now!

Best Organic Cream: Extract Labs CBD Face Cream

The CBD Face Cream from Extract Labs is made with 1500 mg of full spectrum CBD. It combines six simple organic ingredients along with CBD to make it the perfect addition to your skincare routine. It’s formulated to soothe and rejuvenate your skin while promoting recovery and alleviating soreness.

Pros:

60-day money-back guarantee

Soothes and rejuvenates

Certified organic ingredients

Third-party lab-tested

Cons:

Not specifically an under eye cream

Extract Labs is a company that’s been featured in Esquire, Better Homes and Gardens, and BuzzFeed. They were founded in science and continue to be driven by their passion for innovation and service.

What customers say

On average, customers rate it 4.7 out of five stars. They say that it works well with dry skin. One customer says that you shouldn’t expect a regular cream because this is more of a balm. Another customer says that it helps to prevent wrinkles and that a little goes a long way. She uses it right before bed as part of her daily routine.

Buy Now!

Best Plant-Based Under Eye Cream: CBDistillery Bota Age-Defying Hyaluronic Acid Serum

CBDistillery’s Bota age-Defying Hyaluronic Acid Serum gives your skin some amazing plant-based hydration.

This serum is ultra-hydrating and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The hyaluronic acid a strong but not so strong that it’s not safe for use on all skin types (and for everyday use!).

Pros:

60-day satisfaction guarantee

Infuses manuka + ginger root for an ultra-hydrating serum

Formula includes 200 mg of CBD

Cons:

This product can expose you to chemicals such as Δ9 -THC

CBDistillery is more than just a brand. They don’t just focus on creating some of the most stellar CBD products, but they also focus on educating their customers. They’re always tapped into the latest industry research and operate with a mission to provide customers with an alternative path to a healthy and balanced life.

What customers say

Most customer reviews rate this product five out of five stars. Customers love it and use it day and night. One verified buyer has noticed a huge difference and after seeing how beneficial it’s been for her skin has made it a point to gift all of her friends with it. Now they all love it too.

Buy Now!

Best Under Eye Cream to Reduce Inflammation: Pure Spectrum Restore Hydrating Face Creme

Pure Spectrum offers Restore, a hydrating face cream. It helps to restore your skin’s vitality with both CBD and CBG along with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. All of these ingredients work synergistically to help your skin repair and glow. These are all-natural gentle ingredients that help to hydrate, smooth fine lines, and reduce inflammation.

Pros:

Infused with CBD and CBG

Packed with antioxidants

All-natural, gentle ingredients

Cons:

Domestic orders must meet a minimum of $100 for free shipping (unless you subscribe)

Pure Spectrum was born in the mountains of Evergreen, Colorado. Since its inception, it has remained committed to cultivating and crafting only premium hemp-derived products. They standardized every stage of the process from soil to oil. They also follow through with rigorous evaluations to confirm that you’re always getting a potent, pure, and safe product.

What customers say

One customer calls this “the best face cream!” Overall, it earns 4.9 out of five stars from verified buyers. They describe it as soft and creamy with a feel-good sensation when they apply it. One lady says that she is 70 years old and it’s the only thing she uses on her face and neck. She is constantly getting compliments on how healthy her skin looks!

Buy Now!

Best Products with Hemp Oil: Palmetto Harmony CBD Hemp Skin-Care Products

The CBD hemp skin care products that Palmetto Harmony offers include a 4Cs night cream that contains 300 mg of CBD, a mango hydrating lotion that contains 300 mg of CBD, and a lavender night cream that contains 300 mg of CBD. All of these products contain their whole-plant hemp oil so you can trust each bottle contains a full spectrum cannabinoid and terpene profile.

Pros:

Full spectrum CBD

Can choose from two night creams + one hydrating lotion

Non-GMO

Made in the USA from seed to sale

Cons:

Only orders over $99 qualify for free shipping

Palmetto Harmony is an American-owned hemp company. They grow, isolate, package, and distribute all of their products from their facility in South Carolina. Since they operate with vertical integration, they are in control of all the different aspects of the supply chain. With this ability to oversee the different processes, they can ensure that there’s never a breakdown from the specific genetics they grow from start to finish, when a product is delivered to your hands.

What customers say

This bundle has earned 4.8 out of five stars. Customers say it feels great on the face. One customer says she just can’t live without these creams. She uses them for a health condition that doctors can’t cure. They’ve only been able to treat the symptoms and you can imagine the nightmares that has led to. She’s totally hooked now because this stuff is amazing.

Buy Now!

How We Chose Our Winners

The skin care industry is packed with different types of products. A lot of them are really amazing while others leave much to be desired. Even though there are tons of effective products out on the market, if you’re new to under eye creams or skin products as a whole, it can feel really overwhelming trying to figure out which product might be best for you. We understand your plight, so we took some time to put this list together considering the following:

Gentle Ingredients

Just because you have sensitive skin doesn’t mean that you can’t use some of these amazing products. The skin under your eyes is even more sensitive than the rest of your face and you should be able to have access to incredible products that use gentle ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin C to tame your dark circles, reduce puffiness, and overall give your face a radiant glow.

Effectiveness

If an under eye cream isn’t accomplishing a specific purpose, it’s basically just a regular moisturizer. So, what sets these apart from your typical face lotion? Well, it’s the unique formulations that each of these brands has created to tackle a specific issue like smoothing wrinkles or getting rid of those puffy bags that form underneath your eyes.

What Are Under Eye Creams?

Essentially, under eye creams are targeted moisturizers. They’re formulated to deliver tons of hydrating ingredients to your delicate eye area that helps to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. They’re also packed with additional ingredients that help to reduce inflammation which is what creates that puffiness around your eyes. Some are infused with light diffusers as well, so you can get a healthy glow to counteract those dark circles.

Benefits of Using Under Eye Creams

As you age, you acquire more wisdom, but you acquire more wrinkles as well. One of the benefits of using under eye creams is that they help to combat those signs of aging to your delicate skin. Whether it’s a bit of puffiness or you’ve developed some wrinkles and fine lines, eye creams can really help to diminish those signs that you’re getting just a little bit older.

Dark circles are a real bummer for many and yes, concealer goes a long way but using an eye cream can make a huge difference in minimizing the look of that discoloration. They’re also great at giving you that brightening boost you need to walk confidently through the world.

When your skin is nourished and moisturized, it glows differently. You tend to have a brighter and healthier appearance. The use of under eye creams aids with evening out your skin tone so that you always be photo ready.

Although you might think that under eye creams are just for your nighttime routine, they’re actually great at smoothing and lessening the appearance of those dark spots under your eyes. This is a great product to use before you apply your concealer and the rest of your makeup for the day.

Sometimes, you’re just exhausted. That exhaustion reflects in your eyes. Under eye creams are great for soothing tired eyes. They calm and nourish your skin so that you can feel like you’re having a spa day every day.

How to Apply Under Eye Cream

Luckily, eye cream is super simple to apply. Just make sure you’re starting with a freshly cleansed face. The skin around your eyes is a lot thinner than the rest of your face and body so it needs a little extra support. Before you apply your under eye cream, remember that less is more. You only need a little bit to get started. Apply small dots in a semi-circle that goes all the way up to where your brow bone is. Just tap that cream in underneath your eyes and all the way up to your brow bone. Don’t smear it because the tapping actually helps to stimulate circulation. Avoid getting too close to your eye while doing this to avoid irritation and voila! You’re all done!

FAQs

Which eye cream is best for me?

That all depends on what you’re looking to accomplish! Pick a formula that targets the issue you’re concerned with, whether it’s dark circles, puffiness, or wrinkles and fine lines.

Do I apply under eye cream in the morning or at night?

You can make it a part of your nighttime routine just before bed but remember that under eye cream works beautifully to help your concealer apply smoothly, which means you can definitely use it in the morning during your getting ready routine as well.

How long until eye cream starts to work?

With daily application, noticeable differences start showing in four to eight weeks. Immediately after application, you’ll feel the nourishing hydration, however. Just make sure you stay consistent to enjoy the results!

Most people turn to under eye creams once they’ve started seeing something different on their face. Maybe it’s a wrinkle they hadn’t noticed before or sleepless nights have them looking like their eyes are hollowed out. However, under eye creams are fantastic for use as a way to prevent the development of wrinkles, bags, and dark circles. You can incorporate a great under eye cream into your nighttime skincare routine to keep from developing any one of these conditions.

Whether you’ve already spotted something that you’re not happy about or you’re looking to enhance your skincare routine, the under eye creams we highlighted above are products to keep your eye on — or keep on your eyes, as the case may be!

