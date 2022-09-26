Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Vitamins and minerals are an essential part of everybody’s — and every body’s — life, the building blocks that help us stay healthier and stronger for longer. Yet unfortunately, there’s no shortage of fake, unhelpful, or even harmful items masquerading as health supplements on the shelves, which is why we put together a list of the best vitamins for women.

After combing through the digital and physical market and investigating a number of brands, we’ve come up with a list of vitamins for women that actually deliver everything they promise.

Keep reading to see more about how we made our selection, what we like about these brands, and why vitamins and minerals are so good for your daily routine.

Best Vitamins for Women in 2022

If you’re looking for a multivitamin for women, these are some of your best bets in 2022.

Best Women Vitamin Supplement with Minerals: BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough

Pros:

Includes all 7 major forms of magnesium

Ships internationally

Bundle deal options

Cons:

No other types of vitamins or minerals

Features:

Serving Size: 1 tablet daily

How to Use: Take in the morning or evening, on an empty stomach

Overview: We know, it’s not a multivitamin, but if you’re interested in better sleep, lower stress, a boosted immune system, stronger bones, or a stronger heart, this supplement might be the one for you.

That’s because magnesium is one of the most important minerals out there – and this product offers the best of it.

BiOptimizer’s carefully-sourced product includes all seven major forms of magnesium, including hard-to-find magnesium orotate, which helps out with heart health and overall metabolism. What’s even better is that these ingredients are greater than the sum of their parts, coming together to create health benefits that far outweigh any help a single source of magnesium could produce alone.

Plus, the company goes out of its way to research and source ingredients that are not only effective but safe for everybody.

What Customers Love: This supplement offers a range of benefits, and customers gushed about nearly all of them in the comment section for this product. From better sleep to reduced stress to help alleviate morning sickness, customers mentioned—and raved about—it all.

Pros:

Vegetarian-friendly

Non-GMO

All-natural ingredients

Cons:

Does not address all vitamin deficiencies

Features:

Serving Size: 1 tablet

How to Use: Take 1 pill each morning before eating

Overview: The gut is so important to our overall wellbeing, it’s often called the “second brain.” And this multivitamin goes straight to the source.

Packed with probiotics meant to make the millions of microflora in the gut sing in harmony, Hims & Hers Probiotic Start is a daily supplement that can help clear up issues with the urinary tract, metabolism, and immune system, and bring about an overall sense of balance to the body.

The secret is the unique approach this supplement takes, working with ingredients like cranberries and spinach to offer an all-natural boost to the gut and kick off a chain reaction of healthy movements in the body.

And, as its name suggests, this product represents only the starting point, acting as the “base supplement” for Hims & Hers producing a greater line of vitamins for women, which are designed to work in concert to provide the best mental and physical balance.

What Customers Love: Women who purchased this product had a number of glowing things to say about it — including the glow it gave to their skin. Others loved the support it gave to their gut and the overall regularity it encouraged in their movements.

Best Multivitamin for Women: Athena Club Daily Multivitamin

Pros:

Sustainably sourced

Delayed-release technology

Non-GMO, cruelty-free, and vegan-friendly

Cons:

Bottle only contains one month’s supply

Features:

Serving Size: 2 capsules

How to Use: Take 2 capsules daily, with or without food

Overview: When it comes to multivitamins for women, Athena Club’s Daily Multi has everything we’re looking for — and even some things we didn’t know we needed.

That includes attention to detail like putting these capsules in a glass bottle, as the material offers the best available barrier from micro-toxins. An insert of mint essential oil is also included in every pack, to help alleviate that multi-vitamin taste.

Perhaps most impressively, the company has patented a delayed-release formula, which is timed to start releasing these vitamins and nutrients by the time they hit your small intestine. Aside from making the contents of these capsules more bioavailable, this also lets these vitamins bypass the stomach — and the digestive process that makes many people feel nauseous when taking multivitamins.

And as for the materials themselves, Athena Club sources its vitamin and minerals from sustainable sources and is specially formulated for the needs of women.

What Customers Love: Customers couldn’t get enough of the nausea-free feeling they got after swallowing these capsules. The minty flavor was also a big fan favorite. And most buyers mentioned feeling more energetic and overall better after trying them.

Best Animal-Based Vitamin for Women: Paleovalley Grass Fed Organ Complex

Pros:

Ethically-sourced ingredients

Naturally-derived vitamins and minerals

No flavor or aftertaste

Cons:

Not vegan- or vegetarian-friendly

Features:

Serving Size: 6 capsules

How to Use: Take all 6 capsules in the morning, with water

Overview: If “organ meat” doesn’t sound totally appealing to you, consider this: The liver, kidneys, and heart of any animal are packed with a huge number of nutrients, plus essential vitamins and minerals that might otherwise be difficult for humans to get.

Paleovalley works to make these health bombs more accessible — and, frankly, more palatable — by putting the pulverized version of these organs into a pill, which can provide a huge number of health benefits for users.

Still, the company is sympathetic to the more questionable aspect of what they do: They only use the organs from grass-fed, pasture-raised, and healthy cows — the organ meat would’ve likely gone to waste otherwise.

Plus, Paleovalley uses freeze-drying technology to preserve as many nutrients in these precious source materials as possible. The only other way to get close to getting this many all-natural benefits? Eating the organs raw.

What Customers Love: Users praised these pills for helping with any number of ailments, saying the complex gave them a significant boost of energy and helped curb chronic pain. Many also swore the vitamins had no taste, allowing them to focus instead on all the benefits they were getting out of the process.

Best Vegan Multivitamin for Women: Pure Essence Life Essence Women

Pros:

Organic ingredients

Non-GMO

90-Day Money Back Guarantee

Cons:

May cause burping or slight nausea

Features:

Serving Size: 2 tablets

How to Use: Take any time of day with 8 oz. of water

Overview: On the other side of the spectrum are vegan-friendly mixes for women hoping to get the most out of their daily multivitamin. Enter, Pure Essence.

The company carefully curates its combination of sustainably-sourced vitamins and minerals to round out women’s health with the help of all-natural plant-based products.

Another benefit of relying on Mother Nature’s garden to provide all the ingredients? The phytochemicals that come along with it.

These plant-based compounds are also commonly known as adaptogens and help the body in all kinds of ways, including by encouraging natural mechanics that create more holistic and cohesive health benefits. In other words, more phytochemicals typically lead to everything from reduced stress to a bolstered immune system and boosted energy levels. And other plant-based products are called in to help the body more easily absorb all the goodness out of these ingredients.

What Customers Love: Perhaps unsurprisingly, customers were especially pleased with the sourcing of these ingredients, loving the fact that they weren’t only partaking in a vegan-friendly formula, but one made with organic ingredients. And, according to users, the overall mix simply works, adding more energy and an overall better feeling to their days.

Best Women’s Vitamin for an Energy Boost: Organixx Multi-Vita-Maxx

Pros:

No synthetic ingredients

Vegan-friendly

Third-party lab-tested

Cons:

No deals on one-time purchases

Features:

Serving Size: 3 capsules

How to Use: Take 3 capsules any time with 8 oz. of water

Overview: Organixx is another company that looks at a garden and sees a world of botanical opportunities. Its Multi-Vita-Maxx formula is filled to the gills with all-natural ingredients known for boosting energy and overall health.

With its use of spinach and orange peel, this mix is a vitamin C powerhouse, which keeps the body feeling better longer and helps protect it against sicknesses like the common cold. But a number of other ingredients are also targeted at boosting metabolism and overall energy levels, including broccoli and alfalfa.

So confident is Organixx in the all-natural nature of its formula, that the company pays to have its product tested by a third-party lab — a rare attribute in the health supplement industry, and one that proves just exactly what goes into each batch of these multivitamins for women.

Plus, the overall formula — and the softgel it comes in — are completely vegan-friendly.

What Customers Love: Customers confirmed over and over again in the comments section that this product does, indeed, help raise energy levels, with many fawning over how much better and more naturally alert they felt after adding this health supplement into their lives.

Best Vitamin for Women Over 50: Akasha Naturals Vital Multi-Vitamin & Minerals

Pros:

Non-GMO

Gluten-free

Vegan-friendly

Cons:

No deals on one-time purchases

Features:

Serving Size: 1-2 tablets

How to Use: Take 1-2 tablets once daily, with food

Overview: Akasha Naturals is known in the health supplement industry for making overall effective and thoughtful products, thanks in no small part to the company’s deep investment in research. Akasha has its own lab, where many of the products are tested out on-site before ever even making it to the shelf.

And the same type of attention to detail went into their Multi-Vitamin formula. The product’s thoughtful ingredient list is good for women of all ages, but it’s especially beneficial to those over 50, whose bodies — and nutritional needs — may have begun changing.

Chock full of Vitamin C, Folic Acid, Calcium, and Magnesium, this mix will help support bone health — which tends to dwindle with age — as well as brain health and blood health, which are also always essential but especially important to pay attention to later on in life.

What Customers Love: Customers were overall thrilled with the way this mix made them feel, with many saying it helped them feel “younger again,” thanks to everything from more energy to glowing skin, stronger nails, and shinier hair. Plus, buyers loved purchasing something from a company with such a lofty reputation in the health supplement world.

Best Women’s Vitamin for Minerals: Onnit Key Minerals

Pros:

Formulated for optimal absorption

Soy-free, gluten-free

Non-GMO

Cons:

Not vegetarian- or vegan-friendly

Features:

Serving Size: 4 capsules

How to Use: Take 4 capsules daily, with a light meal

Overview: For those looking to get back to the basics, Onnit Key Minerals is a rock-solid choice.

The company focuses on getting all the best out of notoriously hard-to-come-by (and hard-to-digest) minerals, including boron, calcium, magnesium, iodine, and molybdenum. These materials represent the foundation of many health benefits, as the rock-based nutrients help mobilize other vitamins within the body, allowing them to do what they do best.

Onnit also ensures its users will get the best out of their minerals, utilizing nanotechnology to make these ingredients particularly bioavailable — or more easily absorbed by the body. The tweak is significant for those struggling with nutritional needs or mineral deficiencies, as the materials are notoriously difficult for the body to absorb and digest.

And Onnit also takes care to sustainably source its ingredients, making for an overall formula that not only makes you feel good but that you can feel good about.

What Customers Love: Customers were particularly happy about finding a formula that concentrated on minerals rather than adding other types of vitamins and specific nutrients to the mix. For customers struggling with specific nutritional deficiencies, this product offered the ultimate solution.

Best Women’s Vitamin for Weight Maintenance: SkinnyFit Skinny Gummies

Pros:

All-natural ingredients

Vegan-friendly

Doesn’t cause nausea or stomach aches

Cons:

Not suitable for those with tree nut allergies

Features:

Serving Size: 2 gummies

How to Use: Take 2 gummies daily, any time of day

Overview: If their name wasn’t enough of a hint, SkinnyFit likes to focus on products that help users better control their weight. And their Skinny Gummies are no exception.

The formula is loaded with a number of products that help promote overall healthier metabolism, including apple cider vinegar, which is also noted for its detoxifying properties, and a mix of probiotics that help promote health — and better digestion — from the inside out.

But that’s not all this formula is good for. The addition of all-natural ingredients like beetroot juice and pomegranate help boost antioxidants and create an overall glow to the skin. And vitamins B-12 and B-9 also make an appearance, adding their abilities to help the body break down food and promote heart, brain, and cardiovascular health.

Plus, the company is dedicated to a plant-based ingredients list, even using apple-derived pectin to help create the gelatin-like texture of their gummies.

What Customers Love: Customers raved about the ability of these gummies to not only help curb their appetite but help keep them feeling healthier overall. Many noted a new glow to their skin after using these gummies, while several others commented on a newfound store of energy.

Best Women’s Vitamin with CBD: Just Live Vitamin C CBD Gummies

Pros:

Vegan-friendly

Organically-grown hemp

Third-party testing

Cons:

May not be appropriate for pregnant women (consult with your healthcare professional)

Features:

Serving Size: 1 gummy daily

How to Use: Take 1 gummy any time of day

Overview: For those who like a dose of CBD with their multivitamin, Just Live has you covered.

The hemp plant part has become a superstar of the health supplement world in recent years, thanks to it becoming recently legal to sell and perform research on. And the benefits are only continuing to be discovered, including CBD’s ability to help with everything from anxiety to dry skin to chronic pain.

Still, the star of this show is Vitamin C, an essential nutrient for muscle, bone, and blood vessel health. And Just Live adds plenty of it to the mix, with an entire recommended daily serving involved.

But the company brings other aspects of the alphabet into play, loading up their gummy with all-important Vitamin D, a vitamin often deficient in our diets — and a supplement especially helpful.

What Customers Love: Customers were thrilled with all aspects of these gummies, from the effects they created to how they tasted. Among the litany of benefits listed by customers were glowing skin, a boost of energy, and a decrease in chronic pain.

How We Chose Our Winners

Multivitamins may seem like an inherently healthy product. Still, there’s actually a lot that goes into making vitamins for women that are ultimately safe, trustworthy, and effective. So when crafting our list, we look to a number of factors to help us find the companies that put people over profits.

Ingredient Integrity

If you’re in the market for a women’s multivitamin, you’re most likely someone who’s concerned about their health—so why would you want a product made from harmful, unethical, or just unnecessary ingredients?

Unfortunately, those kinds of ingredients can be found in a number of vitamins on the health supplement market, thanks, in no small part, to the generally lax regulations dictating what can go into these products and how they can be marketed.

That’s why we ensure each product on our list utilizes all-natural, organic, ethically-sourced, or healthy botanical ingredients whenever possible. Additives should be minimum, and if a product promises something specific — like a boost in energy — we also check the ingredients list to make sure those kinds of claims check out.

Quality Sourcing and Processing

Still, it’s not just the ingredients that make a difference. Where ingredients are sourced from and how they’re processed also play a huge role in the overall quality of the women’s multivitamin they come together to make.

It may seem counterintuitive since most vitamins for women come as just one tablet. But those capsules, powders, or pills actually represent mixtures of many different compounds, which can be — and often are — sourced from a variety of places.

That’s why, when examining these supplements, we look for companies that use safe and reliable sources to put all the pieces together and assemble these various parts in safe and sterile facilities.

Efficiency

When examining a product’s efficiency, we must again consider the limited regulations of the health supplement market. There are few rules dictating how a product can be marketed, regardless — or despite of — what’s actually in it, or what it will actually do. So a company may do a great job at selling its product, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a worthwhile purchase.

To wade through that type of deceptive advertising, we examine the ingredients used and measure that against current scientific ideas to see if what a company is claiming and what their product can actually do line up.

Companies can also choose to have their products third party tested to ensure quality and specific levels of promised ingredients. This is also done on a voluntary basis in the health supplement world, so seeing a company willing to put their money where their mouth is in this way is always a good sign of their commitment to their product.

But even in a world where science can reveal the truth, there’s nothing quite like word of mouth to spread the word. That’s why we also comb through verified online reviews to see what buyers had to say about their experience with these products, spanning everything from the product quality to customer service.

How to Pick a Vitamin for You

It’s easy to assume that since vitamins and minerals are generally good for you, all types of multivitamins must be good for you, too. But there’s a lot more to consider when determining which multivitamin or vitamin for women is your best match.

Some of those most significant factors include:

Your age. As the body goes through life and continues growing, it generally requires different types of vitamins and minerals or different amounts of these compounds to keep evolving in a healthy way. Different vitamins or minerals may be more helpful for women who are 50 or older compared to those who are of childbearing age, etc.

Your regular diet. Women’s multivitamins aren’t meant to be the only source of these specific nutrients; rather, they’re meant to be supplementary to a regular diet. Most whole foods contain a number of essential vitamins and minerals; depending on how you eat; you may already be getting enough of certain nutritional compounds. It’s important to remember this when shopping for a multivitamin, as taking too much of certain vitamins and minerals can have a negative impact.

Health conditions. Like diet, someone’s general health can also impact the types of vitamins and minerals they may — or may not — need. Everything from getting pregnant to smoking cigarettes may impact the type of supplement you need. If you’re currently taking medication for any of these conditions, that’s also essential to keep in mind, as medications may be affected by certain vitamins and vice-versa. If you’re currently on medications and thinking of starting a multivitamin regimen, you should consult your doctor.

Dietary restrictions. Whether you’re a vegan or vegetarian may impact the types of vitamins you’re interested in taking, as many include animal-based products or even gelatin to create their shells. But this issue goes beyond your willingness to consume animal products or meat. Dietary restrictions can also influence the levels of vitamins and minerals in your body, causing specific deficiencies or the need to supplement different types of compounds.

What you want the multivitamin for. Finally, it’s important to consider why you want to start on a multivitamin for women in the first place. You may be trying to get pregnant, may be trying to balance a particular deficiency, or have another health-related goal in mind. All of these plans call for different vitamins and minerals, so do a little research to make sure you’re getting what you want and need.

While many vitamins and minerals will offer a general boon to your health, finding the best vitamin for women like you can be a delicate process. Especially if you’re currently taking medication, are a regular smoker, or struggling with other chronic health conditions, you may want to consult with your healthcare professional before starting on any new supplement.

What Vitamins Should Women Take Daily?

It’s true that we all exist on a spectrum, with each body requiring different levels of different nutrients to feel our best, but there are some key differences in what a biological woman’s and biological man’s body needs to perform its best in general.

Different types of hormones and hormone levels in the sexes create different nutritional needs for achieving optimal health. And as time goes on, the aging process is expressed differently in women and men, making it essential for them to get specific vitamins and minerals that will best help their body.

Overall, there are some vitamins you’re more likely to find — and want — in a multivitamin for women.

Iron

The muscle- and bone-builder iron is an essential mineral for everyone with muscles and bones. But some key differences between women and men lead to the levels each need for optimal health.

Biological females tend to need more iron in their diet, thanks largely to the menstrual cycle, during which women can lose 110 to 125 milligrams of the essential mineral. And since iron is a crucial ingredient in red blood cells, which are shed in larger numbers during menstruation, women of childbearing age will need to replenish their levels on a more regular basis.

Calcium

Calcium is one of the most important minerals for women of all ages to get enough of in their system.

That’s because the compound is a big part of overall bone health, contributing heavily to bone density and new bone growth – which is crucial for biological females, who tend to have smaller, thinner, and less-dense bones than biological males.

Pregnant women or women hoping to get pregnant can also benefit immensely from calcium, as a growing fetus will take calcium directly from a woman’s bones if there isn’t enough made available through her diet.

And older women can also benefit greatly from the mineral, as they’re at a much higher risk for developing osteoporosis. Of the 10 million people struggling with the bone-weakening condition in America, more than 8 million are women, including one-in-four women over age 65.

Vitamin B9 (Folate/Folic Acid)

Folic acid, or vitamin B9, is another of the most important nutrients to include in a daily diet for all women, especially those who are pregnant or trying to get pregnant. That’s because folic acid is an essential ingredient in creating DNA and RNA, red blood cells, neurotransmitters, and several major proteins that make up the building blocks of life — or a developing fetus.

But even women of childbearing age who aren’t interested in becoming pregnant could still benefit from this important vitamin, with women between 19-50 more likely to struggle with folic acid deficiencies.

Vitamin B-12

Vitamin B-12 is also involved in the production of DNA and red blood cells, making it equally important to women growing new lives and those who are just looking to grow their own bodies in a healthy way. The mineral is also essential for carrying out several neurological functions, and a deficiency could lead to the malabsorption of other important vitamins and minerals – setting off a snowball effect of poor health.

And while everyone could benefit from vitamin B-12, getting enough of the vitamin is especially important for women who are vegetarians and women aged 50 and older, as these groups are more likely to have a deficiency.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is one of the most difficult vitamins to get through diet, which subsequently makes it one of the most common vitamin deficiencies people struggle with. Still, women with obese bodies, older women, African-American women, and pregnant women are most likely to be lacking the vitamin.

And that’s bad news, as this crucial compound helps maintain calcium levels, making it important for proper bone development and overall bone health. That adds up to greater protection from osteoporosis, which can be a particular issue for women as they get older.

Benefits of Taking Vitamins

Many multivitamins for women will generally help support your health. But the best ones offer a reliable way to help you reach your optimum health potential.

One of the biggest benefits of these supplements is how easy they are to include in a daily routine. In fact, taking these supplements on a regular and consistent basis is the best way to ensure they do the work they’re meant to — and this can be especially important for women experiencing certain vitamin and mineral deficiencies or for those with certain dietary restrictions or health conditions.

Multivitamins for women are also great for anyone pregnant or trying to get pregnant, as these supplements offer a safe way to help their body produce enough of the vital compounds and minerals to support them through all stages of pregnancy and postpartum.

Yet, vitamins are a crucial part of any woman or man’s daily regimen, and a proper multivitamin can help anyone’s body do what it needs to do better and help them feel their best in the process.

FAQs

Multivitamins can be just as complicated as they are important, with many would-be buyers having various questions about what makes the best women’s multivitamins. Here, we try to answer some of the most common queries on the topic.

Do I need to take vitamins every day?

The answer to this really depends on the type of vitamins and minerals you’re taking and why. Some vitamins are needed by your body on a daily basis, and some health conditions make it chronically difficult to hold on to enough of these substances, making a daily dose a good idea.

However, other types of vitamins do not need to be consumed every day — particularly those that are fat-soluble. These substances are stored in the liver, and your body can utilize them over several days. Water-soluble vitamins, on the other hand, must be replenished on a more regular basis.

If you’re unsure about what types of vitamins you should be taking and when, you should consult with a healthcare professional.

Which are the most important vitamins?

Again, this answer varies depending on who’s asking the question. Some people have specific vitamin or mineral deficiencies based on their diet, age, or other health conditions, or they may want more or less of certain vitamins if they’re trying to get pregnant.

However, a group of nutritionists recently came together to make a list of the most vital ingredients in any multivitamin, which includes: Vitamin D, Magnesium, Calcium, Zinc, Iron, Folic Acid, and Vitamin B-12.

Are multivitamins better than regular vitamins?

This depends, as well. Many people see the value in a multivitamin, as it provides several vitamin and mineral supplements. A multivitamin for women is also typically designed to have certain levels of certain ingredients, meant to optimize a woman’s overall health.

Still, everyone is different. Some people may have certain health conditions that result in a deficiency of only one or some vitamins or have diets that offer them sufficient amounts of some vitamins and minerals but not others.

You may want to consult your healthcare professional to determine what type of vitamin or multivitamin is best for you.

Conclusions

Multivitamins for women generally represent a safe, easy, and efficient way to help ensure the body gets everything it needs to function at the top level. Still, not all vitamin supplements for women are created equal.

To ensure you’re getting the best women’s multivitamin, a little bit of research can go a long way. Look into a company’s reputation — what customers have to say about them and their products. Check to see where they get their products from, and always look for any third-party lab tests that may prove their product is as good as they claim.

Still, that work will pay back dividends, with the best vitamins for women offering many health benefits for all ages and body types.

If you’re considering adding a vitamin supplement to your daily routine, it’s always good to consult your physician to get the best idea for the type that will be optimal for you.

