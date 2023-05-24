Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Not everyone who wants to lose weight wants to go the route of the latest prescription craze — OR hours spent in the gym. And not everyone who wants to lose weight wants to buy into quick fixes that they know will leave them disappointed. We know because we’ve been there!

Instead, we know that losing weight is about positive lifestyle changes. Things that don’t happen overnight, but over time, add up and help keep the weight off for good.

Sometimes making a healthy lifestyle change involves just adding one thing to your routine. This, in turn, can lead to other healthy choices, and before you know it, you’ve slayed your weight loss goals.

We think these 6 weight loss products are the best of the best for steady — and safe — weight loss. No scary additives or synthetic ingredients included. Just healthy additions that can really make a positive impact on the weight loss journey.

The Best Weight Loss Products in 2023

Weight Loss Product Benefits

Natural weight loss supplements that are safe and contain clean ingredients can make a big difference on your journey to a healthy weight:

Improve your gut health: Maintaining a healthy weight means keeping your gut happy. The gut also happens to be the epicenter of immune health. This makes weight loss supplements with ingredients like probiotics a win-win for wellness.

Healthy stress response: Stress is the enemy of weight loss, as it’s proven that high cortisol levels caused by stress can make it difficult (or impossible) for people to lose weight naturally. Luckily, many weight loss supplements have natural ingredients like turmeric which can help support healthy stress response.

Increased energy: You need energy to workout, and you need it to feel good. B vitamins, citrus extract, and other natural ingredients in quality weight loss products can help increase your energy and keep you feeling great all day.

Better mood: It’s interesting that some of the best natural products out there for weight loss have superfoods and botanical extracts that lift the mood. CBD, ashwagandha, and more are plant-based weight loss weapons that support relaxation and good mood.

Better concentration and motivation: Many ingredients in plant-based weight loss products are known to promote better focus and concentration. Mushroom extract and B vitamins in particular are known for their beneficial cognitive effects to improve motivation and mental clarity.

Detox: The human body has a built-in detoxification system that works at night while you sleep. But if you’re trying to lose weight, you may need a bit of extra help in the detox department. Healthy detox products can help you get your digestion back on track to support a healthy weight loss journey.

Beat cravings: One of the trickiest parts of losing weight can be the cravings for empty-calorie snacks. Sugar, carbs, and junk food can be difficult to resist as you embark on a new lifestyle. There’s hope with products like weight loss gummies that can help you beat cravings and feel satisfied.

Curb appetite: Weight loss gummies are also known to help curb the appetite. By adding in natural appetite suppressants like apple cider vinegar, you can more easily attain your weight loss goals day by day.

Natural weight loss products don’t work the same way as weight loss drugs. Instead of a quick fix, these supplements provide natural wellness support that can help you lose weight more effectively and keep it off.

By addressing the surrounding issues around maintaining a healthy weight– sleep health, cravings, lack of energy, etc– an effective, natural weight loss product can help you achieve your wellness goals.

Along with other small lifestyle changes, you can create healthier habits that will eventually become second nature, so that you’ll be able to stay at a healthy weight without dieting forever or sacrificing your quality of life.

Best Weight Loss Products in 2023

1. Best for Workout Motivation & Energy: Feals Focus Melts

What we love

A vital component of any successful weight loss regime is regular workouts. But getting to the gym or doing that hour-long workout video day in and day out isn’t always easy. That’s why Feals Focus Melts are our surprise pick for #1 in weight loss products. That little natural kick you need to kick butt at the gym and slay your wellness goals.

Pros

Caffeine-free focus

Boost of energy

Helps control appetite

No crash or weird jitters

Details

Size: Small dissolvable tablets

Servings: 1 tablet / 20 tablets per bottle

Flavor: Citrus taste, slightly minty & earthy

What customers think

Users describe the effects of the focus melts as energy-boosting and mood-elevating – many of whom are using them first thing in the morning to kick start their day

While many people take the tablets to support weight loss, we notice that a ton of verified users recommend them for focus and concentration, with a lot of users suggesting taking double the recommended serving.

When motivation from lack of energy to workout is desperately lacking, we found the answer in these little tablets. Feals Focus Melts have zero caffeine, and they’re made with all-natural ingredients, but they pack a punch in the energy department. Take one or two before your workout, right after you wake up, or when you get home after work and can’t bear the thought of the gym. Within about 30 minutes or so, body and mind receive the pick-me-up they need to conquer the day and maintain the necessary exercise schedule for weight loss.

There’s also a bit of a natural mood lift that keeps the nerves calm. A 10 out of 10.

Shop Now

2. Best Fuss-Free Detox: Organixx Optimal Digestion Kit

What we love

A detox can really aid you on your weight loss journey by helping eliminate toxins in the gut. The problem? Many of the popular detoxes we’ve tried are just too much. We don’t want to have to follow a huge list of rules and deprive ourselves for days. That’s why we love this fuss-free detox that really works to clean out the gut and get our digestive health on track.

Pros

Powerful probiotics and digestive enzymes

Proven detox

Great for a flat belly

Supercharges immunity

Details

Size: Features 1 bottle each of Enzyme17 & Probiotixx+

Servings: 80 veggie caps of Enzyme17 & 60 Probiotixx+ veggie caps

Flavor: N/A (you swallow the capsules)

What customers think

One of the most powerful things we read in the reviews for this detox kit is how people are able to ease their stomach issues. We found that people are having tremendous success with getting their gut health on track in as little as one month!

It’s no longer a secret that a healthy gut is pivotal to losing weight and keeping it off. If your digestive system isn’t running on all cylinders, you won’t be able to burn fat as easily. Organixx makes one of the best detoxes we’ve ever tried that can help clean the gut and aid along the weight loss journey. Instead of fancy juices and deprivation, simply take the powerful probiotics and digestive enzymes everyday for about 1 month.

At the end, you can look forward to a super-healthy gut, loaded with the good bacteria you need to help keep the weight off.

Shop Now

3. Best for Stress Support: CBDfx CBD Gummies with Apple Cider Vinegar

What we love

Mental well-being is just as important as the physical aspects of losing weight. If you’re not sleeping, if you’re not feeling your best, it’s more difficult to stay motivated and build healthy habits. These CBD gummies provide a great antidote to keep your mood, your sleep, and your physical wellness on track throughout your weight loss journey.

Pros

50mg broad spectrum CBD per serving

Curb cravings

Vitamins and antioxidants

Relax the mind

Details

Size: 60 gummies with 1500mg CBD total

Servings: 1 bottle = 30 servings (2 gummies)

Flavor: Naturally tart, not super sweet

What customers think

We saw multiple 5-star reviews on this product, specifically from people that were trying to lose weight. People love that these CBD gummies are a tasty way to get more apple cider vinegar into your diet, plus B vitamins for energy and fat burning. Don’t forget the CBD helps relax the mind!

CBDfx’s CBD gummies with ACV are everyone’s best friend, but for those who want to lose weight, they’re especially prized. Each serving contains 50mg CBD, all-natural hemp extract to balance body and mind. Then, you’ve got your organic apple cider vinegar, vitamin B12, and organic pomegranate. These low-sugar treats are loaded with superfoods studied to help you sleep better, maintain focus, and feel great.

CBDfx’s vegan, diet-friendly CBD gummies certainly receive an A+ from us for natural weight loss supplement.

Shop Now

4. Best for Curbing Appetite: SkinnyFit Skinny Gummies

What we love

For those of us who love our sweet treats, getting off the sugar and even lowering our intake can be daunting. SkinnyFit’s skinny gummies are like a secret weapon to beat these cravings and actually feel satisfied. Plus, they’re just a good supplement all-around to support daily wellness and gut health.

Pros

Curb appetite & kill cravings

Fat-burning superfoods

Well-reviewed for weight loss

Clean ingredients

Details

Size: 60 gummies with 1000mg apple cider vinegar per bottle

Servings: 1 bottle = 30 servings

Flavor: Tropical berry

What customers think

Skinny gummies are the fat-burning, vitamin-stacked treat that offer a delicious weapon against sugar cravings. They’ve won countless awards from happy users who have made these gummies part of their daily health regimen. People say these great companions for weight loss and a healthy lifestyle help them feel full and energetic. Their great taste is also frequently mentioned!

For all the sugar lovers and junk-food cravers out there, never fret! We’ve found an all-natural weight loss gummy to load you up with vitamins and kill those cravings. Skinny gummies can be taken at any time of day, but we highly recommend them for after a meal. It’s an enjoyable ritual that gives you a little sweet to whet your whistle, plus all the antioxidants and superfoods you need to get a jump on weight loss.

Kudos to SkinnyFit for creating this unique gummy formula and flavor with immaculate ingredients.

Shop Now

5. Best Weight-Loss Lab Test: myLAB Box At Home Weight Loss Test

What we love

Losing weight isn’t just about wanting to look great– it’s about getting healthy, feeling good inside and out. Before and during the weight loss journey, weight loss tests can help you see important indicators happening in your body. These help tell the story of your overall health and what’s critical for you to maintain a healthy weight. With myLAB Box, you can do it all at home.

Pros

Easy lab test at home

Results in 2-5 days

Measures cortisol, DHEA, thyroid hormone, and more

Free shipping

Details

Size: 1 weight loss testing kit, and a pre-addressed return envelope (Postage Paid)

Servings: Finger-prick method (blood test)

What you’ll learn: Current levels of Estradiol, Progesterone, DHEA, Cortisol, Thyroid-stimulating Hormone, HbA1c, High sensitivity C-Reactive Protein, and Vitamin D

What customers think

This at-home weight loss test currently enjoys a total of 5/5 among verified reviewers. All remarked how they received results quickly, and that their results were thoroughly explained. An overall good experience that helps people get a better idea of where their body stands.

There’s a ton of factors that can play into why someone is or isn’t losing weight. Some people can greatly reduce their caloric intake, but see little results. What can be happening behind the scenes are varying levels of hormones, proteins, and vitamins that are affecting the weight loss journey. That’s why taking a weight loss test can really help you see where you’re at from the inside.

myLAB Box has the easiest, most comprehensive at-home kit to do just that. You’ll get a 360-degree view of your current levels, so you can make specific diet/lifestyle changes where necessary.

Shop Now

6. Best Organic Weight Loss Powder: Earth Echo Golden Superfood Bliss

What we love

This healing blend of turmeric and other natural anti-inflammatories is a must-have for the kitchen pantry. It’s about sleeping better, boosting your metabolism, and feeling great! All while helping you maintain a healthy weight. This really is superfood bliss you can’t get anywhere else.

Pros

USDA organic

Avoid stress eating

Relaxing effect

Great for daily use

Details

Size: 30 servings per contains

Servings: 1 scoop ea

Flavor: Natural cinnamon & turmeric

What customers think

People can’t get enough of this superfood powder, and we saw countless reviews of people who say that this weight loss powder makes them physically and mentally feel good. Most say there is a relaxing, calming effect that’s great in the morning and evening alike.

We did it! We finally decided on the best organic weight loss powder to keep handy in the kitchen. Earth Echo makes a magical blend of turmeric, mushroom extract, ginger, and more that help you feel great while losing weight. Most of these ingredients are adaptogens, meaning they respond to what your body and mind organically need. Perhaps that’s why people love drinking golden superfood bliss morning, noon, and night. Simply blend into water, tea, nut milk, or your favorite juice/smoothie.

Earth Echo’s organic superfood powder gets you ready to conquer the day, sleep great, and keep your metabolism firing. We can’t think of a better supplement powder to have on-hand for anyone who wants to sustain a healthy weight and a plant-based lifestyle.

Shop Now

How We Picked Our Favorite Weight Loss Products

There are literally millions of weight loss products for sale everywhere you look. To select our faves, we used the following criteria:

All-natural ingredients

Legal in all 50 states

Effective at supporting a healthy weight loss journey

Beneficial for overall wellness

Reputable, mission-driven manufacturers

Scientifically studied ingredients

Awesome reviews for weight loss

How to Pick the Best Weight Loss Product for You

Picking the best weight loss product for you starts with a bit of self reflection. Before you buy, we recommend asking yourself this:

What are your pain points? What are the issues, specifically that make it difficult for you to lose weight?

This is one of those catch-all questions that can really point you in the right direction. That’s because legit weight loss products from stand-up brands are created to help you address these pain points with natural ingredients.

For example, if it’s sugar cravings and that after-dinner dessert you want to avoid, you’ll probably be happy with a low-sugar gummy vitamin that can help you push through.

Or perhaps stress is a hot-button issue for you. Since stress can be a gigantic roadblock to losing weight, you may want to find a weight loss product with naturally calming ingredients like ginger, chamomile, or CBD. These types of natural compounds also promote sleep health, a key factor in maintaining weight loss.

Once you’ve addressed your pain points, pick a weight loss supplement that has natural ingredients, awesomer reviews, and a transparent manufacturer.

Finally, go with an option you know you’ll want to take regularly, if not everyday. So if you really love your daily smoothie, a weight loss powder might be a better option than a weight loss pill. You get the idea. Get something that feels good to you and for your routine.

Other Ways to Lose Weight

While natural weight loss supplements are great to help you make little lifestyle changes, they won’t help you lose weight all by themselves. Losing weight takes commitment to valuing yourself and will require:

Regular exercise

To keep your metabolism functioning at an optimal level, you’ll need to engage in regular exercise if you want to lose weight. Popular weight-loss workouts include HIIT exercises, lifting weights, and cardio.

Good sleep health

People don’t automatically think about the quality of their sleep when they decide to lose weight, but they should. Poor sleep can slow down the metabolism and make it difficult to get rid of unwanted pounds.

A balanced diet

You are what you eat. To lose weight, a balanced diet with the right amount of calories for your height and weight will need to be followed. People swear by many different diets, but sticking with a nutritious plant-based program over time seems to work the best.

Healthy stress response

As we mentioned earlier, stress is the enemy of weight loss because it releases high levels of cortisol. Keeping stress at bay is therefore a critical factor in successfully losing weight and keeping it off for good.

FAQs:

Are weight loss products safe?

Weight loss products with all-natural ingredients from responsible vendors (like the ones we selected for our top 6) are generally considered safe. That said, if you take prescription medication and are concerned it may interact with the ingredients, consult your physician before taking a new supplement.

How do you keep weight off once you lose it?

Research suggests that maintaining weight loss is more difficult for people who severely restrict their calorie intake with dieting. Sustainable weight loss is associated with permanent lifestyle changes and a long-term commitment to personal wellness.

How often can you use weight loss products?

For best results, follow the guidance and the serving size given by the manufacturer. All the weight loss products on our list contain all-natural ingredients and can be taken every day. Use caution with weight loss supplements that contain caffeine or sedative ingredients, as these can be habit-forming and affect the way you feel mentally.

Be good to yourself. Choose natural.

If you’ve already made the decision to lose weight for better health, you’ve already taken a step in a beautiful direction by valuing yourself. By choosing a more natural path, you can continue to make lifestyle changes that will benefit you in the long term. It’s true that there’s no quick fix for losing weight and keeping it off. But luckily, there are these awesome, all-natural products that can help give you a boost with those little lifestyle changes.

No matter if you want to better manage cravings, do a detox, or sleep better, there’s a natural way to do it. And all these little changes will add up to a healthy future at a healthy weight. To close, be good to yourself and good luck on your journey to better wellness.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.