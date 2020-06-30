This Retro Summer Blouse Is So Soft, Stylish and Affordable

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re digging the romantic vibes this summer — especially in the fashion department! Right now, it’s all about wearing loose, flowy pieces that make Us feel feminine and fabulous.

We’ve been looking for new styles to add to our boho summer wardrobe, and these blouses that we spotted on Amazon are at the top of the list! There are so many different options, but they are all equally as eye-catching.

Get the Biucly Women’s Casual V Neck Patchwork Lace Long Sleeve Top for prices starting at just $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 30, 2020, but are subject to change.



We can’t decide which of these tops is our favorite — it’s honestly so hard to choose! They all feature the same flowy fit and beautiful billowy sleeves. The blouses are intended to be loose on the body, which we love for the warmer months of the year. The oversized silhouette on the arms makes for the ultimate fairytale-like look, which is bound to be a hit on Instagram!

Some of the blouses have buttons running down the front, and there are a slew of distinctive details that makes each of these tops unique. While a few options have lace trim with see-through mesh paneling, others have a more understated crochet paneling. The type of fabric also varies depending on which style you choose! Some of them are made from a silkier poly-blend, and others have a linen-like feel.

Amazon shoppers are thrilled with how comfortable these tops are — and note that they feel gorgeous while wearing them! You can style each top in so many different ways, and it’s incredibly easy to dress up or down — depending on what’s on your calendar. The material is thin enough to tuck into a pair of skinny jeans, a skirt or any other bottoms you choose! Some say that these tops can run large, but based on the majority of reviews, the item will likely fit true to size. We’re just so ready to strut our stuff in this top!

