Black Friday Deals: CBD Black Friday Sales in 2022

CBD has become a popular natural remedy for many common ailments and is now being used by people of all ages. CBD can be a great gift for someone who is looking for relief from pain, stress or insomnia. If you know someone who is struggling with any of these issues, CBD may be able to help them feel better.

The great news is, if you’re looking to buy a gift for someone special, or yourself, you can take advantage of some great CBD Black Friday deals and save big. Often, Black Friday sales are often associated with big-ticket items like TVs and appliances, but there are plenty of offerings for items like CBD oil and CBD gummies.

So, if you’re considering giving the gift of CBD this holiday season, be sure to check out some of the amazing Black Friday deals that are available. You may be able to find exactly what you are looking for, at a price that fits your budget.

To help, we’ve put together a list of our favorite CBD Black Friday deals and sales to help you with your holiday shopping. These deals include:

Best CBD Black Friday Sales

These CBD Black Friday sales and deals will help you get great gifts at excellent prices this holiday season.

BOGO from Koi CBD

Koi CBD is one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of CBD products. Their mission is to provide customers with high-quality, affordable CBD products that can improve their health and wellbeing. Koi CBD has a wide range of products, including oils, edibles, topicals, and capsules. They also offer a variety of packaging options to suit your needs. Koi CBD is committed to providing the best possible customer service and ensuring that all of their products meet the highest standards of quality.

This Black Friday when you buy a product from Koi, you can get the second for free. This BOGO sale starts on Black Friday (11/25) and goes through Cyber Monday (11/28), giving you the entire extended weekend to take advantage of the deals.

Pros:

Koi has a great selection of CBD products to purchase with this great BOGO deal

You have three days to take advantage of Kok CBD’s sale

Cons:

No discounts for single items

Fans of Koi CBD love how dependable the brand is. They say that the oil has helped with a variety of issues like pain, anxiety, and sleep. Some reviewers have even called it “life-changing.” The oil is also praised for its smooth taste and lack of any harsh aftertastes. One reviewer said that they had tried several other CBD brands but found that Koi was the best in terms of both quality and price.

Others appreciate the wide range of products offered by Koi CBD. In addition to oils, the brand also sells gummies, vape juice, and topical creams. There’s something for everyone, and reviewers say that the products are all high-quality and effective.

BOGO from Five CBD

‘Five CBD is a young company that is quickly making a name for itself in the CBD industry. Five CBD is dedicated to providing high-quality CBD products that are backed by science and produced in a GMP-certified facility.

Five CBD’s mission is to help people live healthier lives by providing them with safe and effective CBD products. The company offers a wide range of CBD products, including tinctures, capsules, gummies and topicals. All of Five CBD’s products are third-party lab tested for quality and purity, and the company offers a money-back satisfaction guarantee.

With Five CBD’s Black Friday sale you can buy one and get one more product free with coupon code “BOGO”. If your two products are not of equal value, the lesser value item will be free. This sale starts on Black Friday and runs through Sunday 11/27.

Pros:

Five CBD has a wide variety of gummies, capsules, oils, and more to choose from.

The sale does not run through Cyber Monday

Cons:

Coupon code required

People who use Five CBD products are raving about the company. They like that the products are affordable and that they seem to be effective. People also appreciate the customer service they’ve received from Five CBD. They say that the staff is friendly and helpful, and that they’re always quick to respond to questions or concerns. Overall, people are very happy with their experience with Five CBD and would recommend the company to others.

40% off all CBD products from Zatural

Zatural is a cannabidiol (CBD) company. The company’s mission is to provide natural and alternative solutions for people’s health and wellness needs. Zatural’s products are made from CBD-rich hemp oil that is sourced from organic, non-GMO farms in the United States. All of Zatural’s products are third-party lab tested for purity and potency. Zatural offers a wide range of CBD products, including tinctures, capsules, topicals, edibles, and pet products. The company also provides CBD education and resources on its website.

For Black Friday, Zatural is offering 40% off all its CBD products with coupon code “BF40 ”. This sale starts at 12PM on 11/24 and ends at 12PM on 11/25.

Pros:

A big discount on all Zatural CBD products

CBD oils, softgels, gummies, topicals. edibles, and more available

Cons:

Sale only runs for 24 hours

Zatural fans love that the company offers a wide range of products, from CBD oils to topicals, edibles, and even pet products. They also appreciate the third-party lab results that show that all of Zatural’s products are free of harmful chemicals and contaminants. In addition, customers say that the customer service team is responsive and helpful.

Up to 45% off from Batch CBD

BATCH is a hemp company that produces high-quality, potent CBD products. Their CBD oil is made from organic, non-GMO hemp plants and is free of harmful pesticides and herbicides. BATCH prides itself in having close relationships with its growers and providing customers with high-end CBD products that help to improve their quality of life.

BATCH’s Black Friday deals run from 11/16 to 11/29 and include several different offers that can save you up to 45% off your purchase. You can get 25% off purchases of $29, 35% off for purchases of $99, and 45% off of purchases of $299. Plus, if you sign up for a product subscription, you’ll save 50% off your first two months.

Pros:

The sale runs for two weeks

BATCH products are highly reviewed

Cons:

You don’t save as much with less expensive products

Reviewers are talking up BATCH and its CBD products. They really like how effective the CBD is, and they’re also big fans of the company’s transparency. They appreciate that BATCH provides a lot of information about their products and manufacturing process, which makes them feel confident in what they’re buying. Some reviewers have even said that BATCH is their go-to CBD company. Overall, reviewers seem to be very impressed with the quality of BATCH’s products and the company as a whole.

50% off Products and Merchandise from Extract Labs

Extract Labs CBD is a Colorado-based company that produces CBD products from hemp. The company was founded by Craig Henderson and experienced rapid growth in its first few years of operation. Extract Labs CBD prides itself on producing high-quality products using innovative extraction methods, and all of its products are third-party lab tested for purity and potency. The company offers a wide range of CBD products, including tinctures, topicals, capsules, edibles, vape oils, and more.

This Black Friday Extract Labs is offering a whopping 50% off of all its products and merchandise. Extract lab also sells third-party products and will be offering 40% off of those items. This sale starts on 11/23 and the first 500 orders will receive a free coffee mug.

Pros:

Huge savings on top CBD products

Free gift for the first 500 orders

Cons:

Third-party products don’t come with the best discounts

Fans of Extract Labs don’t have enough great things to say about the company. They are thrilled with how effective the products are, and how quickly they work. They also appreciate the wide variety of products available, as well as the company’s commitment to using only the highest quality ingredients. Some reviewers have even said that Extract Labs has changed their lives.

BOGO from Medterra

Medterra is a company that provides CBD products to people who want to improve their health and well-being. The company offers a variety of CBD products, including oils, capsules, and topicals. Medterra’s CBD products are made with high-quality ingredients and are third-party tested to ensure purity and potency. Medterra’s mission is to provide safe and effective CBD products that improve the lives of its customers. The company is committed to educating consumers about CBD and its potential health benefits. Medterra’s products are available online and at select retailers nationwide.

For Black Friday, you can buy one Medterra product and get a second free with coupon code “BLACKFRIDAY.” This sale runs from 11/25 to 11/27.

Pros:

Always nice to get something for free

Medterra has a wide range of CBD high-quality CBD products

Cons:

Coupon code required (don’t forget)

People who use Medterra products are leaving great reviews about the company. They say that Medterra CBD oil is one of the best they’ve tried and that it has helped with various issues like pain, anxiety, and sleep. They also appreciate that Medterra products are third-party tested and that the company is transparent about its sourcing and manufacturing processes. Some reviewers have even called Medterra the “gold standard” of CBD companies. Overall, people are very pleased with Medterra and its products.

Buy More, Save More with FOCL

FOCL is a CBD company that is quickly becoming one of the most trusted names in the industry. They are known for their high-quality products and their commitment to customer satisfaction. Their products are made with only the highest quality ingredients. FOCL is dedicated to providing its customers with the best possible experience. Their products are third-party lab tested for quality and purity. FOCL is a company that you can trust to provide you with the highest quality CBD products available on the market today.

With FOCL’s Buy More, Save More Black Friday sale. The more you spend, the bigger your discount. Spend $75 and get 30% off, $100 to get 40% off, and $150 to get 50% off. This sale runs from 11/21 through 11/28.

Pros:

You can save up to 50% off your purchase

Deal runs for one week

Cons:

You don’t get as much savings for lesser purchases

FOCL customers are highly satisfied with the company. They seem to agree that FOCL is the best CBD company they’ve tried, and that their products work well. Reviewers also appreciate the customer service and the fact that FOCL is always willing to help with any questions or concerns. Overall, reviewers seem very happy with the company and would recommend it to others.

Up to 40% off your entire purchase from SOUL CBD

SOUL CBD is a wellness and lifestyle brand that offers CBD-infused products designed to promote balance and wellbeing. The company was founded by Angie Lee and Mike Lee who were looking for natural solutions to their own health issues. After trying CBD for themselves and seeing the positive results, they decided to share this natural remedy with others.

SOUL CBD products are made with high-quality, organic ingredients and are third-party lab tested for purity and potency. The company offers a variety of CBD-infused products including oils, tinctures, gummies, topicals, and pet products.

SOUL CBD is excited to offer its biggest sale ever. This Black Friday you can save up to 40% off with coupon code “BFCM”. This deal runs from 11/17 to 12/01.

Pros:

Deal starts well before Black Friday and ends well after

Save big on highly-reviewed CBD products

Cons:

Coupon code required

Reviews are glowing for SOUL CBD. People who use its products say that they experience quick and effective relief from anxiety, stress, pain, and inflammation. Some reviewers say that they’ve found a brand they can trust, and others say that the company’s customer service is top-notch. All in all, people seem to be very happy with their SOUL CBD products.

40% off from Slumber Sleep Aid

Slumber Sleep Aid is a CBD company that provides products to help people sleep better. Their CBD oil tinctures are designed to be taken before bedtime, and their gummies are infused with melatonin to promote drowsiness. Slumber Sleep Aid also offers a line of topicals, including lotions and salves, that can be applied to the skin to help relieve tension and promote relaxation. Their products are third-party tested for quality and safety, and they offer a money-back satisfaction guarantee.

You can get 40% off Slumber Sleep Aid products this Black Friday with a sale that runs from 11/16 to 11/26.

Pros:

Save big on some of the best CBD products for sleep

Sale starts early

Cons:

Deal does not run through Cyber Monday

Slumber Sleep Aid is one of the most popular CBD companies on the market. reviewers love Slumber Sleep Aid for its effective and natural sleep-aid products. They say that Slumber Sleep Aid’s products help them to fall asleep quickly and stay asleep all night. Some reviewers even say that Slumber Sleep Aid’s products have helped them to reduce their dependence on sleeping pills. Overall, reviewers highly recommend Slumber Sleep Aid’s products for anyone looking for a natural and effective way to get a good night’s sleep.

Get up to 45% off from Otter Space

Otter Space is a CBD company that creates CBD products. They use CBD to help with anxiety, pain, and inflammation. Otter Space is committed to creating products that are safe and effective. They use only the highest quality CBD oil and ingredients in their products. Otter Space is a company that you can trust to provide you with CBD products that will help you feel your best.

Otter Space is kicking off its holiday season sale with a Black Friday offering that can save you up to 45% off your purchase. This sale runs from 11/16 through 11/26.

Pros:

Save big on dependable CBD products

Sale starts early

Cons:

Sale does not run through Cyber Monday

Otter Space customers seem to be very happy with its products. They are saying that the CBD oil has helped with various issues such as pain, anxiety, and insomnia. Overall, it seems that customers are very pleased with the quality of Otter Space’s CBD and would highly recommend its products.

30% off from Sunday Scaries

Sunday Scaries CBD is a CBD company based in San Diego, California. Sunday Scaries CBD sells CBD products including tinctures, gummies, and more.

For Black Friday, Sunday Scaries is offering 30% off products on its website with coupon code “BFCM”. You can take advantage of this sale from 11/24 through 11/30.

Pros:

You get several days to save with this sale

Sunday Scaries products are highly effective

Cons:

You have to remember a coupon code to take advantage of the sale

Sunday Scaries is getting positive feedback from its customers. They agree that Sunday Scaries’ products help them feel calmer and more relaxed. CBD oil is known to help with anxiety, and Sunday Scaries’ products seem to be living up to that reputation.

Get 20% off from Jupiter CBD

Jupiter CBD is a CBD company that is based in the United States. The company is one of the leading CBD companies in the world. Jupiter CBD produces CBD products that are designed to help people with various health conditions. The company’s products are made from high-quality CBD that is sourced from organic hemp plants. Jupiter CBD’s products are third-party lab tested to ensure safety and efficacy. The company offers a wide range of CBD products for anxiety, sleep, pets, and more. Jupiter CBD’s products are available online and in select retail locations.

With coupon code “FRIDAY20,” you can save 20% off products you purchase from Jupiter CBD. This sale runs from 11/21 to 11/27.

Pros:

Sale starts early

Jupiter CBD drops can help with several issues

Cons:

Not the largest savings

People who use Jupiter’s products seem to be very happy. They like that Jupiter offers CBD to help humans and pets. They also like that they have products targeting several different common ailments. CBD from Jupiter is also reported to be of very high quality.

How to Take CBD

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a compound found in cannabis that has many potential health benefits. Unlike THC, CBD does not make you high. Taking CBD can be a bit of a process to get right, but once you find your perfect method and dosage it can provide relief from conditions like anxiety, pain and insomnia. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to take CBD.

Decide what form of CBD you want to take. CBD is available in many forms, including oils, tinctures, capsules, edibles and topicals.

Find your perfect dosage. CBD doses vary depending on the person and their specific needs. Start with a low dose and increase gradually until you find what works for you.

Take CBD regularly. CBD is most effective when it’s taken on a regular basis, so make sure to take it every day or as often as needed.

Be patient. CBD can take some time to build up in your system and start working, so don’t give up if you don’t feel any effects right away.

CBD can be a great addition to your wellness routine, providing relief from conditions like anxiety, pain and insomnia. Follow these steps to find your perfect CBD dosage and start reaping the benefits of this natural remedy today.

FAQs

Is CBD legal?

CBD is legal in the United States as long as it is derived from hemp and contains less than 0.3% THC. CBD products are also available in many other countries.

How do I take CBD?

CBD can be taken orally, topically, or inhaled. It is also available in many different forms, such as oils, tinctures, capsules, and edibles.

Will CBD make me high?

CBD will not make you high because it does not contain THC, the compound responsible for causing the psychoactive effects of marijuana.

Will CBD show up on a drug test?

CBD will not show up on most drug tests because it does not contain THC.

Black Friday is a great time to get the gifts you need to purchase for you and the special people in your life who deserve to feel great. By taking advantage of CBD Black Friday sales, you can save big on gifts that are bound to be favorites of anybody you give them to.

