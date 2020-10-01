Cruise Your Way Through Fall in This Faux-Suede Biker Jacket

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is this year flying by, or what? Some aspects have felt like forever and a half, but overall, it’s like we went from late winter to early fall in the blink of an eye. We had just become used to dressing for the hot weather, feeling pretty satisfied with our wardrobe, but now we suddenly can’t go anywhere without bringing a sweater or jacket with us!

But that’s okay. We may have been a little slow to get used to summer, but we can find comfort in the cold quickly if we know where to look. In this case, it’s actually on Amazon! You don’t need to trek to faraway lands or even the mall. You just need to click “add to cart” on a fall jacket that makes you excited for the next couple of months ahead!

Get the Blibea Zipped Notch Collar Moto Biker Jacket starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

This moto jacket puts a new spin on the leather jacket look, keeping with the same sort of style but switching up the fabric for a soft faux suede instead. It features an asymmetrical zip closure, but it takes the zipper love up about 100 notches by adding on more and more.

There are two slant zip pockets where you’d expect them to be, but there’s also a small one at the waist and another at the chest to add on to that edge. And don’t forget about the zips at the sleeve cuffs! Not only do they look cool, but you can use them to loosen the fabric around your wrists!

Get the Blibea Zipped Notch Collar Moto Biker Jacket starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

This jacket also has a notch collar and a lightweight feel that’s substantial enough to keep you warm when the windchill starts to show up. It’s a great weight for the season, and we love that it looks just as good zipped up as it does completely open, because you never know how the weather will change depending on the hour!

This jacket is available in 11 colors right now, but watch out for a couple with slight variations. For example, the ones with the more crushed velvet look add on buttons and a belt, while one of the leopard ones is made of a different material. They are all amazing jackets for this weather though, so we highly recommend looking through all of them!

Get the Blibea Zipped Notch Collar Moto Biker Jacket starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more coats, jackets and vests here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!