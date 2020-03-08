Street-style stars all around the globe have been spotted rocking the Bottega Veneta leather clutch (known as “The Pouch”) lately. It was sitting pretty in the front row at nearly every runway show during Paris Fashion Week, and it’s practically guaranteed to cause an Instagram frenzy if it’s part of your #OOTD. We’re not surprised that this beauty is trending — the design of this clutch is effortlessly chic, but it isn’t too fancy for everyday wear.

The downside? It can cost you a small fortune, depending on the budget that you’re working with. But if you can’t stop daydreaming about this style, savvy shoppers have found an alternative for you! This Amazon find certainly gives off the same vibes as the high-end designer clutch. Even reviewers say that they truly can’t tell the difference!

Get the BOKPLD Womens Pouch Dumpling Handbag for prices starting at just $29, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

The BOKPLD clutch employs the same slouchy design that its pricey counterpart does, especially with regards to the opening and the look of the interior. Of course, the Amazon alternative is made from a faux-leather material, which is perfect for any vegans out there! The material is beautiful and incredibly soft to the touch. You can pick it up in either a small or a large size, and it comes in five different colors: deep red, dark green, camel brown, chic black and crisp white.

This clutch purse can convert into a shoulder bag or a crossbody with the help of the detachable strap that it arrives with. You can make the strap as long or as short as you’d like to suit your frame. So many Amazon shoppers can’t stop gushing over how much they love this purse, especially due to its low price point!

One reviewer specifically notes that this purse is “a good dupe for the Bottega Veneta Cloud Pouch that is the ‘it’ bag.” Another urges shoppers to “get this bag today!” From the looks of these reviews, we’re sure that you’ll be thrilled to snag this gem of a bag for yourself. If your heart is set on a Bottega Veneta bag, think of this as a placeholder until you’ve saved up enough for it. We’re already jealous!

