When it comes to beauty products, most are apprehensive to try new things. Whether you need to refresh your blush combo or want to elevate your eye makeup, taking a chance on new products could help you make a bolder, modern statement. Moreover, mascara is an easy way to reinvigorate your routine — and we have some news for you! Brooke Shields, known for starring in The Blue Lagoon and Suddenly Susan, has a signature beauty and fashion style that has kept her looking fresh and youthful throughout the years. We found her favorite mascara on Amazon — and it’s only $24!

Shields is known for her beauty, and this mascara is one of her favs — for good reason! If you want a versatile, affordable mascara option, this one could do the trick!

This Thrive Cosmetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara will help you achieve dramatic, daring looks — and we’re sure you’ll love it so much that it’ll replace your favorite mascara. It uses a non-sticky formula that lasts for up to 24 hours and comes in a sizable tube that’s perfect for carrying — even in compact purses. Also, it’s smudge and sweat-proof, making it a great option for daily wear!

Get the Thrive Cosmetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara for $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of July 3, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To use this mascara, you would swipe it over your lashes. According to the brand, you should position the wand at the roots of your lashes and gradually glide it through to the tips to enhance the definition and length of each lash. To add additional enhancements, you can apply more coats throughout the day. In just a few coats, you’ll have long, dramatic lashes that people will argue are falsies (but you’ll get to say they’re your natural lashes)! It’s really as simple as that! Removing this mascara is easy, too – you just need warm water and a washcloth.

While reviewing and gushing over this mascara, one Amazon reviewer noted, “ Forget buying fake lashes! This mascara is an absolute miracle. It literally gives you beautiful long-length and thick eyelashes! I love this mascara!” Another reviewer said, “This is a great way to extend the length of my lashes. It does make them look like I might have extensions on.”

So, if you’re looking for a way to elevate and add some boldness to your lash look, this Brooke Shields-approved mascara could help give you the falsies look without expensive lashes!

