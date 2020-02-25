Step Up Your Cooking Game With This Discounted 5-Piece Cast Iron Set

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Tired of cooking the same old chicken and vegetables every night? While learning new recipes sounds great in theory, when it comes down to doing the thing, ordering takeout just sounds so much easier. But perhaps your cookware is the cause of your dinner routine going stale. After all, you can only do so much with that basic, medium-sized pan of yours.

If you want to send your tastebuds on a real adventure, you may want to open the door to the world of cast iron cookware. And what better way to get started than by adding this Inspired Home 5-piece Enameled Cast Iron Cookware and Bakeware Set to your kitchen arsenal? This high-end cookware not only cooks your food to perfection, but it can broaden your cooking horizons significantly, making your tired, basic meals a thing of the past.

What makes this cast iron cookware so incredible is the fact that it’s so versatile. Whether you’re cooking up some short ribs or making some baked mac ‘n’ cheese, these cast iron skillets and pans evenly heat your food while still ensuring they stay moist and delicious — something your old school pans simply aren’t capable of. And unlike regular cookware, these cast iron pieces actually get better with time and are resistant to staining and dulling. In other words, they’re in it for the long haul, baby.

The Inspired Home 5-Piece Enameled Cast Iron Cookware and Bakeware Set gives your kitchen an upgrade in more ways than one. Yes, they’re incredibly functional, but their chic white exteriors and matching insides look super high-end, giving your mixed and matched pots and pans a real run for their money.

If you’re already salivating at the thought of the potentially game-changing meals you can whip up in these bad boys, just wait until you see their price tag. Normally priced at about $300, the entire Inspired Home Set is almost 70% off, a price tag of just $100! Now that’s one delicious deal.

Wondering what awesome meals you can expect to be indulging in? Here are a few of our favorites!

Perfectly-pressed paninis

Why have a regular turkey sandwich when you can grill it up panini-style? Thanks to the cast iron skillet included in the Inspired Home cookware set, grilling sandwiches to perfection couldn’t be any easier. Whether you prefer some mozzarella and tomato goodness or a mouth-watering turkey and swiss combo, this cast-iron skillet heats everything evenly without burning it. You can either grill the sandwich in the skillet or use the pan to press the bread down as it cooks. Either way, it makes for a perfect lunchtime treat.

Caramelized Apple Oatmeal

Love a cup of oatmeal in the morning? Why opt for those boring minute-oats when you can have a delicious baked apple dessert-like breakfast instead? Simply mix an egg, some oats, almond milk, a little water, diced apples and a dash of cinnamon, pour it into the Inspired Home cast iron pan and pop it into the oven. The cast iron will perfectly bake the oats without drying them out — even after sitting in there for 40 minutes! Once you have oatmeal this fabulous, you’ll never go back to the boring ready-made kind — trust us.

One-pot pasta goodness

One of the great things about cast iron Dutch ovens like the one included in the 5-Piece Inspired Home set is that it makes cooking incredibly easy. This cookware is excellent for making big batches of delicious pasta dishes, ideal for meal prepping or feeding a family of four. And the best part? You won’t dirty a bunch of pots and pans in the process. Being able to seamlessly move the Dutch oven from the stovetop to the oven makes things super simple, turning dinner prep into a total breeze.

One-pot pasta dishes are great for nights when you don’t want to slave away in the kitchen. You can cook a great tomato basil sauce in the pot, letting it simmer on the stove for as long as you like. Then, in the same exact vessel, you can drop in your favorite pasta, veggies, and a little cheese (okay, lots of cheese — we don’t judge) and stick it into the oven until it bakes to absolute perfection. And at the end of the night, you’ll only have one pot to wash!

The Inspired Home 5-Piece Enameled Cast Iron Cookware + Bakeware Set includes a 10.25″ pie pan and skillet, a 10″ round grill pan, and a 3-quart round Dutch oven and accompanying lid. And for a limited time, you can get all of these life-changing pieces for just $100 down from just under $300! That’s close to 70% off!

