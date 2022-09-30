CBDfx: Buy One, Get One CBD Gummies Sale

This is sponsored content. Us Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC or CBD in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

What’s better than one bottle of CBD gummies? Even more gummies at an unbeatable price! And that kind of deal is far from the only benefit offered at CBDfx.

The health supplement company has long been an industry leader in the CBD market and has developed a number of practices and policies over the years that keep them at the top of so many “Best of” lists of CBD companies. From safely sourcing their hemp plant crops to a no-nonsense approach to shipping and marketing, CBDfx is certainly a brand to look out for in the world of CBD products.

Our Verdict about CBDfx

We’re big fans of CBDfx, for so many reasons.

The brand not only has longevity on its side but consistency. Their products always hit the mark, thanks to the careful and thoughtful way they’re all put together.

Whether it’s in their CBD gummies, CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, or pet products, their ingredients are put together with intention. Their collection of CBD gummies offers a wide variety of carefully crafted products you won’t easily find with other CBD brands:

If a product is marketed to help with anxiety, there will be (all-natural) ingredients in the mix meant to help calm the nerves. If it’s marketed for pain relief, a number of anti-inflammatory elements make their way onto the list.

CBDfx also goes out of its way to create a consistently safer product than many other brands on the market.

The company sources its hemp from organic farms that don’t use pesticides or other toxic chemicals in their growing process. The company also produces its products in cGMP facilities—short for Good Manufacturing Practices-certified, or a facility that follows FDA-issued regulations regarding how certain products should be made. And CBDfx utilizes the supercritical carbon dioxide (CO2) extraction process to separate their CBD from hemp, a method widely considered the cleanest option in the industry, as it doesn’t leave any chemical residue behind.

Even though their products do not technically have the USDA-certified organic seal, they can include organic ingredients without obtaining this certification.

The thorough testing each of their products undergoes before hitting the market—another notable quality of the company. CBDfx works with CC Testing Labs, an accredited institution that tests each batch of CBDfx’s CBD oil for any toxins and precise levels of CBD, THC, and other cannabinoids. How do we know? They put their COA—or certificates of analysis—right on the website, leaving nothing to hide.

About CBDfx

CBDfx is one of the longest-standing brands in the CBD industry, founded all the way back in 2014, before the 2018 Farm Bill that opened the doors wide to the CBD market was even a glint in congress’ eye.

That early adaptation is proof of how dedicated the company—founded by California-based Ali Esmaili and Jameson Rodgers—was to the concept of CBD, even from the start. From their perch in the San Fernando Valley, the duo saw how helpful the compound could be and wanted to make that type of all-natural aid available to as many people as possible.

Today, the company employs over 100 people, including an entire team of medical experts, which includes representatives from the worlds of veterinary science, dermatology, and pharmacology. Together, the team has helped expand CBDfx’s inventory over the years, to include everything from CBD oil, CBD gummies and CBD cream to CBD oil for dogs and even CBD bath bombs.

And for all their effort, the company has found themselves lauded in a number of publications, including Us Weekly (That’s us!), WebMD, and Forbes, to name just a few, as well as accumulating over 23,000 reviews from happy customers.

Pros:

Long-standing company

Employs a number of medical experts to help craft products

Fast, easy shipping across the country

Wide variety of CBD and THC-related products

60-Day Satisfaction Guarantee

Cons:

Could be more forthcoming about manufacturing facilities

Not USDA-certified organic, while using organically-sourced ingredients

General Info: CBDfx’s original—and signature—products represent some of the best CBD gummies on the market. Crafted with a variety of ingredients for a variety of reasons, these CBD gummies do have some important things in common: Their safe and thoughtful ingredients, including CBDfx’s organically-derived, safely extracted, and third-party tested CBD. The rest of the ingredients list is filled out with other all-natural additives to help with everything from easing anxiety and chronic pain, kicking off a natural detox, to encouraging better and more natural sleep. And each product is made to deliver on its promise.

Benefits:

Variety of strengths and desired effects available Apple cider vinegar for detoxifying effects/help with weight loss/maintenance Turmeric and spirulina for anti-inflammatory/pain relief properties Melatonin for help falling asleep

All-natural, vegan-friendly, gluten-free ingredients

60-Day Satisfaction Guarantee

Earn Loyalty Points on every order

CO2 extraction method

Third-party lab tested

Cruelty-free

Product Options:

How to Use It: Exact instructions and recommended dosages of CBDfx’s CBD gummies will vary based on the product, but typically, a serving size includes 1-2 gummies. CBDfx recommends 2 gummies per serving, with 50mg of CBD per serving.

As for most products in the CBD world, it’s also important to start out slow. If you’re new to these types of products, you may want to start by halving the suggested dose. Once your body gets used to that amount of CBD in your system, you can slowly increase your dose.

CBD also takes some time to build up in the system. You may not feel its effects at first, and you might never feel its effects at all—at least directly. Many CBD users anticipate feeling “high” from CBD, but this is not the case. Sometimes, it does lead to a body high or slight feeling of euphoria, but this is not psychoactive—it’s simply because the ingredient helps the body feel so much better internally.

If you’re taking the melatonin variety, it’s also good to note that this product is meant to induce sleepiness, so don’t plan on driving or doing anything too strenuous after taking these.

General Info: It can absolutely be argued that CBD has a place in a safe and helpful health routine. These CBDfx products take that thought to the natural next step, adding 50 mg of broad-spectrum CBD to a number of other vitamins, minerals, and compounds that are good for the body. These gummies come in two varieties, with the different formulas sourcing specific additives that are more significant for biological men’s or women’s bodies, but either mix is still made with the same type of care and attention to detail, and safety CBDfx is famous for.

Benefits:

One gummy to offer all CBD and multivitamin benefits

Vegan-friendly, non-GMO, and gluten-free ingredients

CO2 extracted CBD

Third-party lab tested

60-Day Satisfaction Guarantee

Earn Loyalty Points on every order

Non-detectable THC

Product Options:

How to Use It: CBDfx has formulated these products to offer all the best benefits of CBD gummies and multivitamins with a serving of two gummies. The all-natural ingredients are safe to ingest at any time, so you should incorporate them into your schedule in whatever way will be easiest to take them regularly. A daily dose is recommended to get as many benefits as possible out of the mix. Many people will benefit from taking these CBD gummies as part of their morning or evening routine, but any time of day will do.

Customer Reviews

With more than 35,000 certified five star reviews, it’s hard to crystalize exactly how customers of this popular CBD brand feel about CBDfx’s products. Still, several themes tend to emerge when digging through the comment section.

An overall level of satisfaction with their purchase is clear, whether customers were buying CBD gummies, CBD oil for dogs, or just CBD oil. Adjectives like “Awesome,” “Amazing,” “Excellent,” and “High-quality” tend to pop up with regularity.

Another ongoing critique of the brand’s products is their taste. CBDfx’s gummies, in particular, are often called out for being delicious and the best CBD gummies for flavor, whether that be mixed berry, lemon, or anything in between.

And CBDfx’s customer service department also receives a lot of love from customers. Regularly, interactions with the company’s representatives are described as helpful, quick, efficient, and smooth. The same goes for shipping, with buyers marveling at how quickly and predictably they’ll receive their package—an especially impressive feat given the recent pandemic and havoc it’s inflicted on the supply chain.

What You Should Know Before Buying CBDfx Products

There are a number of things you should keep in mind before buying CBD products from any company, including CBDfx. Important factors to consider include:

Brand reputation

Brand values

Effectiveness

Ingredient integrity

Pricing

Testing

Customer reviews

The good news is, CBDfx hits nearly all of these marks with a bullseye.

The brand is well-recognized in the CBD industry, both for its early adopter status and its continued commitment to safety and quality. And this acknowledgment comes from both industry insiders and customers.

It’s also important to keep in mind not just what CBDfx does, but all the company doesn’t have to do. The world of CBD and health supplements in general is very lightly regulated, giving plenty of room for scammers and get-rich-quick schemes to elbow their way into the market.

But CBDfx routinely goes above and beyond these scant requirements, making sure its products are safely produced and tested—8 times throughout the process—for high-quality products that give a sense of security to both the company and its customers.

Also, CBDfx awards every customer Loyalty Points on their purchase which can be used for discounts off of future purchases. Free and easy to use, customers only need to create an account to benefit from the program.

How to Choose CBDfx Products

Shopping for any CBD (or THC) products can feel overwhelming. The industry has only been around for several years, but in that short time, it’s blown up, with hundreds of companies all peddling products that may seem very similar on their face.

Even after settling on a trustworthy company like CBDfx, it can be difficult to determine which product will work best for you.

One of the best ways to start zeroing in on that search is to start by thinking about what you’re looking for in your CBD product. Do you want to relax? Get better sleep? Have all your daily vitamins in one place? Fight chronic pain?

CBDfx has many different formulas available, all tailored to help with these—and other—different types of desires.

After figuring out what you want to get out of your experience, you can start parceling through the different types of offerings available. Delivery method will make a difference—there are benefits and detriments to CBD oil vs. CBD gummies or CBD topicals for example. A product’s strength is also something to keep in mind. If you’re new to the concept, you might want to start on the less-potent side, whereas those who are more experienced may feel more comfortable just jumping right in.

Finally, price is something to take into account. How much are you willing to spend on the product? How long do you think it will last? Is this type of expense something you can fit into your regular budget?

Once you’ve asked—and honestly answered—all these questions for yourself, it should feel easier to figure out which type of product you want to get from CBDfx. But if all else fails, the company also has neat little explainers on each of its product’s pages, with medical experts weighing in to explain the benefits of each formula.

FAQs

The CBD world can be confusing at best, with even long-time users coming up with new questions. Here, we’ve tried to answer a few of the most common.

Is CBDfx trustworthy?

In a word: Yes. But don’t just take our word for it.

The best way to determine whether any CBD company is trustworthy is to look out for where they source their ingredients from, how their products are manufactured and if they follow current good manufacturing practices, and whether they test their products before putting them on the shelves. Customer reviews also come in handy to check on how reliable a company’s promises are.

In these categories, CBDfx routinely hits it out of the park, with organically-sourced CBD that’s manufactured in regulated facilities and tested several times for quality and safety before ever being sold. Plus, customers say they can’t get enough of the stuff.

How long does CBDfx take to ship?

The answer to this question depends on where you live, the type of shipping option you choose, and the general ebbs and flows of the shipping industry. A typical wait time for your CBDfx product can be anywhere from three days to two weeks, and CBDfx also offerfod dogs a 60-Day Satisfaction Guarantee, during which time products that don’t live up to a customer’s expectations can be sent back for free.

Is CBDfx safe?

Yes. The company keeps things as safe as possible in a number of ways, sourcing their hemp from reliable, organic sources, using the industry-standard CO2 extraction method to separate their CBD from their hemp, and having their final mix tested by a third-party lab before putting a price on anything.

Do CBDfx products have THC?

Some CBDfx products have THC, including the company’s Delta-9 gummies. Full spectrum CBD products will also contain trace amounts of THC, which can legally come to no more than 0.03%. You’ll have to double-check with the product you’re purchasing to see if it contains THC.

Where do I buy CBDfx?

CBDfx can most easily be purchased online, directly through the company’s website, which often offers a number of additional discounts for customers. Still, the product can be bought from any number of places, including other websites selling CBD and any number of health food or grocery stores across the country.

The Bottom Line

CBDfx has built a name for themselves in the industry with their high-quality and reliable CBD products, coupled with some of the best customer service you can get from this specific health supplement niche. Whether you’re considering taking CBD for the first time or looking for a new high-quality brand to try, CBDfx is definitely worth a look. The company’s long-standing success and commitment to sourcing the best possible ingredients for their products make them about as good as it gets in the CBD world.

