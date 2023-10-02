What is CBN? Benefits, Side Effects and 6 Products We Love

This is branded content. Us Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

Whether you suffer from insomnia or struggle to relax at night, CBN could be just the sleep aid you need. What is CBN, you ask? Cannabinol, aka CBN, is similar to another product you might already be familiar with: CBD. They’re both cannabinoids, which means they’re substances found in the cannabis plant and they’re both growing in popularity as natural supplements.

While more research needs to be done, studies and anecdotal evidence show that CBN is particularly helpful when used as a sleep aid. But other benefits have been reported, too, such as pain relief and relaxation. So if you struggle with any of those things, it could be time for you to try out CBN.

Check out our picks for the best CBN products to buy below. We included everything from gummies to capsules to oils, so there’s something for everyone. They’re made with natural ingredients and no chemicals, preservatives, or additives, so you can feel good about eating them.

Our Picks for the Best CBN Products

What is CBN?

CBN, or cannabinol, like CBD and THC, is a compound found in the cannabis plant and it was actually the first cannabinoid to be discovered. To make it even more complicated, CBN comes from THC. When THC breaks down, whether it’s due to aging or exposure to oxygen, heat and light, it creates CBN. And it can be produced naturally or synthetically. Cannabinol is much milder than THC, so it won’t give you the same high feeling (though in large amounts, you could experience some psychoactive effects).

Benefits of CBN

CBN hasn’t been widely studied yet, but research and anecdotal evidence has shown that possible benefits to taking CBN include:

Improved sleep

Pain relief

Neuroprotective properties

Reduced inflammation

Best CBN Products in 2023

Best Overall CBN Product: Evn CBN Gummies

If you’re looking to sit back and relax after a long work day, these CBN gummies are the perfect way to unwind. Packed with a calming combo of 15 mg of CBN and 20 mg of CBD, these gummies can help lull you into a deep sleep — and leave you refreshed and ready to take on the next day.

Made with full-spectrum hemp grown in the U.S, the Evn CBN Gummies are vegan, organic and free from artificial flavors and colors. And not only that, but they also come in a delicious peach flavor.

Pros:

Full-spectrum

Vegan

No artificial flavors or colors

Organic

Made with hemp grown in the U.S.

Specs:

Size: 30 gummies

30 gummies Serving Size: 1 gummy

1 gummy Strength: 15mg CBN, 20mg CBD

15mg CBN, 20mg CBD Flavor: Peach

Ingredients: Organic Tapioca, Cane Sugar, Pectin, Citric Acid, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, CBN (Cannabinol) , Vegetable and Fruit Powders (color), Fruit Oils (flavor), Sodium Citrate, Coconut Oil.

About Evn: Evn produces high-quality and all-natural CBD and CBN to help customers feel “centered, calm and balanced.” The brand also aims to educate people about the benefits of taking CBD products.

Best for Sleep: Slumber Sleep Aid Deep Zzzs CBD Sleep Gummies With THC + CBN

If you’re looking for a natural sleep aid, these CBN gummies are for you. Not only do they come in a tasty Lemon Raspberry flavor that feels like eating candy, but they’re also low in sugar and made with high-quality hemp extract.

The gummies contain a mix of THC, CBD and CBN to reduce pain and inflammation while helping you sleep. Also, according to Slumber Sleep Aid, they contain the strongest legal hemp blend available — so you know you’ll benefit from their effects in no time.

Pros:

Plant-based

CO2 extracted

Made with hemp grown in the U.S.

No fillers

Full-spectrum

Specs:

Size: 30 gummies

30 gummies Serving Size: 1 gummy

1 gummy Strength: 3mg THC, 25mg CBD, 8mg CBN

3mg THC, 25mg CBD, 8mg CBN Flavor: Lemon Raspberry

Ingredients: Organic Cane Sugar, Corn Syrup, Water, Pectin, Sucrose, Citric Acid, Full Spectrum Hemp Distillate (aerial parts), Natural Raspberry Flavor, Organic Red Color, Organic Glycerin, Sunflower Lecithin, Malic Acid and Hemp-derived Cannabinol (aerial parts)

What customers say: One reviewer with insomnia said that these CBN gummies are one of the “most effective sleep aids” they’ve used. Other customers say they like how the product “takes the edge off” without getting them high and that the gummies help them fall and stay asleep.

About Slumber Sleep Aid: Slumber Sleep Aid’s goal is to help people sleep better with natural products and without the side effects that can come from other sleep aid medications.

Best Tasting: Extract Labs CBN Chocolate Bar

Extract Labs sells a variety of CBN products, including gummies, oil, capsules and isolate, but the best one is a CBN chocolate bar. What better way could there be to take your CBN? The gluten-free bar contains 70% dark chocolate with a blend of CBD and CBN.

Pros:

Organic

Made with hemp grown in the U.S.

Non-GMO

Broad-spectrum

Gluten-free

Specs:

Size: 40g (10 servings per container)

40g (10 servings per container) Serving Size: 1 square

1 square Strength: 78mg CBD, 20mg CBN

78mg CBD, 20mg CBN Flavor: Dark chocolate

Ingredients: Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Hemp Extract, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla

What customers say: Shoppers call this CBN chocolate a “must-have” when you have trouble sleeping. Unsurprisingly, customers also love the flavor, saying they want to eat more than the recommended amount because they enjoy it so much.

About Extract Labs: Extract Labs was founded by an Iraq veteran who became interested in using cannabis for medicinal purposes. The company works with CSU to fund research on the effects of CBD on canine glioma cells and they have a discount program to make plant-based products more accessible.

You’ll feel extra calm and sleepy with these capsules, which are specifically formulated to initiate your body’s natural sleep cycle.

Along with broad-spectrum hemp-derived CBD and CBN, they contain soothing ashwagandha and reishi mushroom. The softgels don’t have any preservatives or additives and they’re sugar- and gluten-free.

Pros:

Contains a calming blend of terpenes and adaptogens

Broad-spectrum

Made with hemp grown in the U.S.

No additives or preservatives

​​Sugar- and gluten-free

Vegan, keto and paleo-friendly

Specs:

Size: 60 capsules

60 capsules Serving Size: 1 to 2 capsules

1 to 2 capsules Strength: 12.5mg CBD, 12.5mg CBN

12.5mg CBD, 12.5mg CBN Flavor: None

Ingredients: Hemp Extract (Flowers and Aerial Parts), Cannabinol (CBN), Linalool, Nerolidol, Phytol, Terpinolene, Borneol, Alpha-Terpineol, Alpha Pinene, Alpha-Terpinene, Gamma-Terpinene, Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) (root), Organic Reishi (Ganoderma lucidum), Extract (Fruiting Body)

What customers say: One shopper called these softgels an “absolute game-changer,” and another said that they work “like magic.” Customers appreciate how well the capsules help them sleep and how they feel when waking up.

About The Raw Botanics Co.: The company was founded by two friends who have first-hand experience with how hemp can improve your life. Their goal is to create high-quality, sustainable products and educate shoppers on how cannabinoids and natural ingredients can help them.

Best Water-Soluble CBN: CBD American Shaman CBNight Water Soluble CBN Oil

This CBN oil is made with a proprietary cannabinoid blend to encourage better sleep. The water-soluble formula makes taking the oil super simple—just drop it into a beverage and drink it. The nanotechnology process used to make the oil reduces the size of cannabinoid particles to help your body absorb them even more easily and quickly.

Pros:

Gluten-free

Proprietary nanotechnology

Water-soluble

Made with hemp grown in the U.S.

Specs:

Size: 30mL

30mL Serving Size: 1 dropperful

1 dropperful Strength: 4mg CBN

4mg CBN Flavor: None

What customers say: Shoppers say that other sleep aids have left them groggy in the morning, but they wake up feeling refreshed with this CBN oil. One reviewer even said that they “slept like a rock.”

About CBD American Shaman: CBD American Shaman’s products are made with the brand’s proprietary nanotechnology that makes cannabinoid particles extra small, allowing the body to more easily and quickly absorb them. The company offers a Compassionate Care discount program for certain customers that may need financial assistance.

Best CBN with Nano-CBD: Zatural CBN Gummies With Nano CBD

These watermelon-flavored gummies are made with water-soluble nano CBD that absorbs into your body more easily, making it highly effective and fast-acting. Zatural products are organic and free from chemicals and additives.

Pros:

Gluten-free

Made with water-soluble nano CBD

Organic

No chemicals or additives

Specs:

Size: 60 gummies

60 gummies Serving Size: 1 gummy

1 gummy Strength: 15mg CBD, 5mg CBN

15mg CBD, 5mg CBN Flavor: Watermelon

Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Water, Sugar, Pectin, Citric Acid, Natural Watermelon Concentrate (Water, Gum, Acacia, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid), Natural Red Color (Plant Extract), CBD, CBN, Purac

What customers say: One reviewer noted that they fall asleep within 20 to 30 minutes after taking these CBN gummies. Shoppers have also commented that they help them relax before bed and stop them from tossing and turning.

About Zatural: A naturopathic doctor founded Zatural to provide natural remedies to her patients. Zatural sells oils, gummies, edibles, topicals and more and they’re all made with organic ingredients.

How We Picked the Best CBN Products

In order to find the best CBN products for you, we dove into a few key areas: reviews, testing and quality ingredients.

Reviews

We know that getting the opinions of people who have actually used a product is super important to making your decision, so we read through customer reviews to see what real shoppers have to say.

Testing

All our products have been tested by third-party laboratories to ensure they’re safe to consume and to verify the amounts of CBN, CBD, THC and other cannabinoids.

Quality ingredients

All of our CBN picks are made with hemp grown in the U.S. and with organic, non-GMO and/or natural ingredients. They also don’t have unnecessary additives or anything artificial, like chemicals, colors, or flavors.

What to Look For When Buying CBN Products

When you’re looking for the best CBN product for your specific needs, there are a few things you should look out for, including the products form (ie. a topical vs a gummy), the potency and the price point.

Form

What form you decide to take is entirely up to your own preference. Some common types of CBN are gummies, oils, capsules and tinctures.

Potency

If you’re new to the CBN game, you might want to start with a lower potency and dose until your body gets used to it.

Flavor

Picking a flavor you like is key to finding a CBN product that works for you. CBN, like CBD, has a grassy hemp flavor that can taste unpleasant, so if you’re not a fan, be sure to look for a flavor you’ll enjoy.

Price

CBN products can run a little pricey at times, so you may want to search around for different brands if you’re shopping on a budget.

Potential Side Effects of CBN

Like we mentioned earlier, CBN hasn’t been that widely studied as of now, but many of the possible side effects are similar to those you’d have when taking CBD. Plus, many CBN products also have CBD.

Some side effects you might experience include:

Drowsiness

Dry mouth

Diarrhea

Changes in appetite

Irritability

Agitation

Fatigue

Lightheadedness

Nausea

Cannabinoids like CBN can interact with certain prescription medications, so talk to your doctor before trying it if you take any medicines. You can also develop stronger side effects (like drowsiness or dizziness) if you take CBN with alcohol, so you should be careful when drinking, too.

FAQs:

Is CBN similar to CBD?

Since CBN and CBD are both cannabinoids, there are some similarities, including certain potential benefits, such as improved sleep, reduced inflammation and relief from pain. That’s because both substances come from hemp and cannabis and interact with the endocannabinoid system. Both share similar side effects, too, like drowsiness and nausea.

One major difference is their FDA approval status. A CBD medication, Epidiolex, is approved by the FDA to treat severe epilepsy. CBN, on the other hand, isn’t currently approved to treat any medical conditions.

Here’s a quick cheat sheet on the main differences between CBN and CBD.

CBN:

Mild psychoactive effects

Not as readily available to buy because of limited research

Present in smaller amounts in cannabis

Limited research

CBD:

Not psychoactive

More well-known and easy to find

More abundant in the cannabis plant

More extensively researched compared to CBN

Is CBN legal?

Thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp-derived CBN that contains less than 0.3% THC is federally legal. CBN that comes from marijuana or other non-hemp parts of the plant is still illegal.

Will CBN make me high?

Even though CBN does have psychoactive properties, its effects are significantly milder than THC, so you’re not likely to feel the effects. If you take a lot of CBN, you could possibly experience some effects.

Can you take CBN and CBD together?

Yes, it’s safe to take CBN and CBD together. In fact, you’re taking both when you use a broad- or full-spectrum product, since those types of cannabis products contain a variety of cannabinoids.

Ready for calmer nights and better sleep? You’ll get just that with any of our CBN picks. From gummies to oils to capsules, you’ll find your perfect CBN product in our list.

Related: 11 Best CBD Gummies for Sleep: Top Products for Epic Snoozing in 2023 These natural CBD gummies can help lull you to sleep so that you get a proper rest and wake up refreshed in the morning — details

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us