



Every single pair of shoes in our closet is purchased with a reason in mind. We love how comfortable our sneakers are and we love how chic our mules can be, and for the most part, we’re extremely pleased with all of them. The one time we’re not? When we’re looking to slip into a pair of heels. In a matter of seconds, heels have the power to help our legs reach supermodel status. It’s impossible not to love the look, but what’s not to love? How uncomfortable those chic heels can be.

When it comes to our heels, we try to stay optimistic. We continuously start off any day or night giving our heels the benefit of the doubt. We start out thinking “maybe this time will be different,” but always end up disappointed, in pain or both. See, similar to our favorite sneakers or mules, it’s always a tradeoff. Most chic heels are wildly uncomfortable and so-called “comfort heels” aren’t exactly stylish. But we found the perfect pair in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that are the full package and up the ante in the comfort and chicness departments.

See it: Grab a pair of the 1.STATE Saffy Block Heel Pump (originally $90) now with prices starting at just $60, available at Nordstrom!

The 1. STATE Saffy Block Heel Pump is comfort and style all wrapped into one. These pumps manage to tackle the biggest problem when it comes to heels — the actual heel itself. Most heels are flimsy, too thinly designed or both. Despite wanting to wear them all day and night, it’s often impossible to since they are simply not built for long wear. That’s why this heel is such a gamechanger. It’s looking to rewrite all of our heel horror stories of the past and give the comfort we need.

These pointed-toe pumps feature a chunkier heel that’s unlike all of those other uncomfortable ones. This heel style is great for anyone looking for a reliable shoe that won’t disappoint. Think of that blocked heel as a sturdy base that will protect our feet from the usual pain of walking and standing. This comfy heel is paired to perfection with a cushioned footbed that only makes these heels that much more comfortable.

See it: Grab a pair of the 1.STATE Saffy Block Heel Pump (originally $90) now with prices starting at just $60, available at Nordstrom!

While we’re swooning over how strategically designed this shoe is, we’re just as in love with the style. Pointed-toe pumps are a forever classic that we can wear anywhere. With several neutral colors and luxe patterns to choose from, the options really are endless. It’s impossible not to want to wear these pumps any chance we get and we can since this shoe is easier-than-ever to style!

For work or other professional settings, it will look as chic as ever with our blazers, trouser pants, and satin camis. For when we have a dressy event or fun night out on the calendar, these heels will look just as fashion-forward with any dress or jumpsuit. Plus, when we’re looking for an easy way to elevate any T-shirt and jean combination, again, these chic heels get the job done!

See it: Grab a pair of the 1.STATE Saffy Block Heel Pump (originally $90) now with prices starting at just $60, available at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out additional 1.STATE pieces, more heels and women’s sale also available at Nordstrom!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!