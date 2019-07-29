



We don’t just like our sweaters, we love them! Sweaters are basically an extension of our beds. They’re comfortable, lightweight and feel like our favorite blanket, but are actually wearable. The right cardigan doesn’t just look good, it feels good, too. The key phrase? The right sweater. It’s important to remember that not all sweaters are created equally.

Everyone knows how satisfying the right cozy knit — the one that’s heavier than a long sleeve shirt yet lighter than a jacket or coat — can be. It’s the middleman that is seriously comfy while striking the right balance. This comfy-chic cardigan we found in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale does just that and we want to wear it every single day, all year long.

See it: Grab the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Travel Shawl (originally $110) now with prices starting at just $73, available at Nordstrom!

The Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Travel Shawl is so soft and comfortable, we’re confident everyone will feel the same. This sweater is crafted from the brand’s signature CozyChic material. For anyone who may be a bit unfamiliar with this signature Barefoot Dreams material, it’s amazing! It’s a machine-washable microfiber that won’t shrink, stretch or pill over time. It’s the investment piece we’ll be wearing for years to come.

Do we have any frequent travelers here? Does anyone happen to spend an excessive amount of time on the road and out of the office? We highly suggest this shawl to take on-the-go. Sure, it’s great when the temperatures begin to drop in the fall and we need some warmth for those light breezes. But what’s even better than that? When unfolding it out of any tote bag or duffle, this shawl is the ultimate 2-in-1. This travel shawl can double as our new favorite blanket or pillow!

See it: Grab the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Travel Shawl (originally $110) now with prices starting at just $73, available at Nordstrom!

Thanks to the plush-like material, it’s an excellent choice for anyone who’s looking to catch up on some sleep no matter where they are. Whether we’re at the airport, on an airplane or squished in the back of a jam-packed car or bus, this plush pillow will provide maximum comfort. We can forget having to pack a bulky travel pillow or blanket. This shawl is the travel essential we can also wear!

This shawl can easily be worn with anything and everything in our closet year-round. In the warmer months, it will easily pair with any jumpsuit or dress. In the colder seasons, it will look great with any T-shirt and jeans combination for an effortless vibe. Plus, it’s the perfect in-between sweater come fall when the weather starts playing tricks on Us all!

We’re not alone here because the reviewers are just as smitten over this sweater, too! One reviewer said they loved how practical this piece was while another reviewer loved it so much, they gifted it to their family members! Another reviewer pointed out that the side pockets were one of their favorite features since it could easily hold a smartphone and other daily necessities.

Our favorite reviewer summed it up to perfection and claims this shawl is so perfect, it’s impossible to find something wrong with it!

See it: Grab the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Travel Shawl (originally $110) now with prices starting at just $73, available at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out additional Barefoot Dreams pieces, more sweaters and women’s sale also available at Nordstrom!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!