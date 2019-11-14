Act Fast! This Chromebook Is Under $100 for a Limited Time





In need of a new laptop? Owning any kind of computer is essential for life in 2019, and yet prices of the latest big-name-brand models are just soaring higher and higher. Don’t want to spend over $2,000 on a computer? You shouldn’t have to — and now you don’t have to!

This ultra-durable Chromebook is strong in every way. Not only is its performance reliable and speedy, but it’s actually tested to military specifications. You would think that would mean a seriously high price — but listen closely, because this model is actually under $100 right now at woot!

Get a Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Chromebook 11.6″ for just $99 at woot!

This 11.6″ Chromebook, which comes with a Chrome operating system and speedy Chrome internet browser, has a rubber bumper around the top cover, because when we’re carrying our computer around everywhere, an accident is bound to happen at some point. These bumpers help keep it safe, and it’s also constructed to withstand things like high or low pressure, humidity, temperature shock, dust and more!

This is a great machine for work, featuring an Intel N2940 Quad-Core processor and the ability to multitask with ease. Working remotely? No worries, because this computer can wirelessly connect to WiFi or a hotspot. It can also link to Bluetooth devices such as our phones or headphones!

This Lenovo also has both a USB 3.0 port and a USB 2.0 port so we can quickly transfer data, photo or movie files quickly and easily. Need to share your vacation photos with all of your friends to make them jealous? No problem. Need to share an important document with your boss? This Chromebook’s got you.

Just because this computer is so affordable doesn’t mean you should expect anything under par in the least. Take the LED-backlit display, for example, which has anti-glare properties and a 1,366 x 768 resolution to produce vibrant colors no matter how brightly the sun is shining through the window. The movie-watching experience is excellent all around, since this Chromebook also has integrated HD graphics and HD audio. That HD quality goes for when you need to use the webcam too!

This Lenovo laptop is perfectly suitable to use as your main laptop or tablet, but it’s a great choice for a frequent traveler too. No one wants to bring a multi-thousand dollar laptop across the world! We’ll feel secure with this in our lap — or set up on the tray table on the back of the plane seat in front of us. Grab one today before it’s gone!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@ Happy shopping!