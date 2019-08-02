



We’re in the final days of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, and we hate to see it go, but we’ve scored so many deals and stocked up on so many essentials and brand new favorites that we won’t be waving goodbye with any regrets. Well, assuming we manage to grab ourselves at least one of these cardigans in time!

The Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Island Cardigan has been a must-have among shoppers throughout this entire sale, and after taking one look at it, we knew why and knew we had to have it too. They say it’s a staple for loungewear, but not just for in the house. Shoppers love that it’s chic enough to wear out as well! And, of course, it’s so cozy that we’ll want to wear it everywhere. This sweater is nearly $40 off right now, but it’ll climb back up to its original price of over $100 after this weekend, so let’s do this!

See it: Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Island Cardigan (originally $110) for just $73 at Nordstrom!

This sweater fits beautifully and drapes with effortless elegance. It’s softer than freshly fallen snow, but thankfully so much warmer, to the point where we’ll feel like we’re wearing a fuzzy blanket or robe, but with stylish structure. Shoppers say it’s luxurious, so we can still feel like royalty wearing it even on the laziest of days!

This cardigan is not too light, but not so heavy that we’ll feel weighed down by it, either. It’s just right, making it a perfect transition piece to wear as the seasons change throughout the year. Good thing it works visually, too, with so many different types of outfits. Even just the color selection opens up so many options!

Of course, this cardigan is the best for days when comfort is all that’s on our mind. A pair of cushioned slippers, some cotton or pile-lined leggings and a relaxed tee topped off by this cardigan sounds like an outfit made of dreams. We’re canceling any upcoming plans stat!

See it: Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Island Cardigan (originally $110) for just $73 at Nordstrom!

To take it the complete opposite direction, while still keeping things cozy, of course, we’re actually picturing this Barefoot Dreams cardigan worn on top of a fitted little black dress! If we finish off strong with our footwear, slipping on a pair of block heel booties, smooth flats or even bright pumps for a pop, we suddenly have ourselves a romantic date night outfit! Warning: This sweater may increase chances of cuddling!

For more of an everyday look, we’re definitely grabbing a pair of high-waisted faux-leather leggings to wear with this sweater. We really love the idea of the contrast between the slick sheen of the leggings and the buttery softness of the cardigan. Playing with different textures is one of our favorite parts of creating an outfit, and when done right, it can be key to creating a memorable ensemble!

Of course, this cardigan can also easily be worn with our favorite pair of jeans, no matter what wash or silhouette. It’s not so much a situation where we need to look for an excuse to wear it; luckily for us, it already works with basically everything else we own, so let’s grab one before this epic sale is over!

See it: Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Island Cardigan (originally $110) for just $73 at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out more from Barefoot Dreams here and other sweaters here! Shop the rest of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!