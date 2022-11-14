Cyber Monday Deals: Best CBD Cyber Monday Sales in 2022

This is sponsored content. Us Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC or CBD in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

Cyber Monday is just around the corner, and it’s a great way to save BIG on your favorite CBD products. That is, if you know which CBD companies are offering the best deals. Lucky for you, we have the scoop! Since we’re giving the gift of health with CBD this year, we checked out all the CBD Black Friday sales and CBD Cyber Monday sales online. Yes, there are a lot– Nearly every major CBD manufacturer has a deal for Cyber Monday.

But some deals are WAY better than others! Check out our list of premium vendors who are offering deep discounts on CBD this Cyber Monday. We’ll let you know what they have, what makes them awesome, and the promo code info to plug in at checkout.

Not only will you save a ton of cash on your fave CBD products, you’ll get vetted, high-quality supplements that actually work. Great for gifts. Great for the family. Let’s get started!

What are the best CBD deals for Cyber Monday this year?

Best CBD Cyber Monday Deals in 2022

These are some of the best Cyber Monday deals we found for CBD products we’re obsessed with.

Bundle Deals at Sol CBD

Cyber Monday Promo Info:

Dates: November 24–29

Promo Code: BFCM2022

Deals:

All Tinctures, Capsules & Balm: 15% off all 2-packs 25% off all 4-packs + 1 free product

Skincare Product: Nourish & Extra Care 20% off all 2-packs 40% off all 4-packs + 1 free product



The founders of Sol CBD have spent decades in the health and wellness space, and it shows in their highly effective products. In short, Sol CBD’s supplements really work!

Whichever product(s) you choose for yourself and your loved ones, you get goodness inside and out with Sol CBD. We love how the company donates CBD to those in need and makes giving back to veterans part of their mission and company culture.

Pros:

Organic Colorado CBD hemp

Small, family business

Fast-acting CBD products

Pure ingredients

Buy Now!

BOGO Sale at Vena CBD

Cyber Monday Promo Info:

Dates: November 25–27

Promo Code: VENABOGO

Deal:

Sitewide BOGO

Vena is a women-led company developing simple solutions that have big impacts on your well-being. Vena believes in your right to sustainable vitality and exists to support your pursuit of healthy longevity. Through purposeful innovation, Vena removes barriers, reduces stressors and utilizes powerful and unique elements of both nature and science to deliver products that will empower you to experience well-being.

Vena was co-founded in 2019 by Bravo celebrity, Tamra Judge, who — amidst the chaos of being a mother, wife, entrepreneur and person living with an auto-immune disease — was seeking simple, clean solutions for better health and balance. Not satisfied with what was in the market, Tamra turned to emerging ingredient CBD for its wealth of wellness benefits and Vena was born.

Still deeply rooted in CBD, Vena has grown into a holistic wellness brand led by women who innovate to deliver improvements to derma, physical and mental vitality via unique ingredients inclusive of and beyond CBD. Mirroring many of the traits of their co-founder, Vena cares deeply for their customers, taking a no-bullshit approach to quality and transparency and educating consumers on the health benefits of fusing nature and science in a relatable and accessible manner.

At Vena, their mission is simple: to remove barriers, reduce stressors and deliver products that will enable their community to truly experience well-being. Vena CBD has tons of wellness products to choose from, including oils, supplements, soaking salts, gummies and skin care products.

Pros:

Wide range of products

Transparent ingredients

CO2 extraction process on all CBD products

Buy Now!

20% off at Jupiter CBD

Cyber Monday Promo Info:

Dates: November 28–December 4

Promo Code: CYBER20

Deal:

20% off products

Beginners love the no-nonsense, pure vibe that Jupiter CBD brings to the table. Their signature CBD tinctures are easy to use and highly effective by all accounts.

You can choose from the targeted formulas that are all-natural, all-organic: anxiety, sleep, multi-function (daily wellness), and pets. Yep, even furry friends can get in on this action, and judging by testimonials, Jupiter CBD is working for both humans and animals.

Pros:

Available in high and low CBD concentrations

Organic ingredients

FREE shipping

Effective for relaxation and stress

Buy Now!

Up to 45% off at Batch CBD

Cyber Monday Promo Info:

Dates: November 16–29

Promo Code: N/A

Deal:

Get up to 45% site-wide (25% off $29, 35% off $99, 45% off $299)

Get 50% off your first 2 months when you subscribe to any product

Batch’s original CBD balm is an emollient blend of anti-inflammatories that can soothe skin irritation. Then there’s the fire & ice CBD balm that’s favored by athletes and people with chronic pain; it’s also a good choice for gym rats for post-workout recovery.

Don’t forget, Batch has a unique after-sun skincare blend made with CBD and aloe vera. It helps soothe sunburn and keep skin hydrated to fight sun damage. A great idea for your friend or family member who loves the sun.

And finally, Batch doesn’t just make awesome CBD topicals. They have CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, and more for everyone on your list.

Pros:

Award-winning CBD products

Great for CBD power users

All-natural ingredients

Full spectrum CBD oil

Buy Now!

30% off at Sunday Scaries

Cyber Monday Promo Info:

Dates: November 24–30

Promo Code: BFCM

Deal:

30% sitewide

Sunday Scaries be gone! For the stressed-out people on your list, Sunday Scaries is the way to go. All their CBD products have a fun flavor profile and more importantly, effective CBD to help calm the craziness.

Sunday Scaries exclusively uses CBD from hemp grown in the USA. They employ industry-leading testing standards, and even better, they’re regularly charitable, especially with organizations that promote mental health awareness.

Pros:

Great for stress and anxiety

Awesome taste

Fun branding

USA-grown CBD hemp

Buy Now!

50% off Subscriptions at Feals

Cyber Monday Promo Info:

Dates: November 28–January 1

Promo Code: SAVE50

Deal:

Get 50% off your first month subscription

With a mission to always put mental health first, Feals is all about helping customers from the inside out — a company value that started when co-founder Alex was struggling with depression and in need of products to help him fell better.

Today, Feals has tons of products to help those in need, from CBD oils to mints.

Pros:

Mission-focused

Sustainable packaging

Additional mental health resources available

Buy Now!

40% off at Slumber Sleep Aid

Cyber Monday Promo Info:

Dates: November 16–26

Promo Code: N/A

Deal:

40% off sitewide (discount automatically applied at checkout)

Slumber Sleep Aid is an entire CBD company that caters to sleep! Slumber Sleep Aid uses natural formulas to help people fall asleep and stay asleep naturally, with no habit-forming substances or crazy side effects.

Slumber Sleep Aid offers the ultimate in natural sleep with their line of CBD and CBN gummies, capsules, tinctures, a topical, and a product for pets. They also sell delta 8, a cannabinoid that may help sleep, but is outlawed in certain states. Customers who live in these states will not be able to purchase these products from Slumber Sleep Aid, unfortunately.

Pros:

Natural sleep aid

Powerful testimonials

Innovative use of CBD and other cannabinoids

High-quality ingredients

Buy Now!

Up to 40% off at Soul CBD

Cyber Monday Promo Info:

Dates: November 17–December 1

Promo Code: BFCM

Deal:

Save up to 40% off entire purchase

Soul CBD specializes in targeting their formulations to specific wellness problems. And they’re also big proponents of gut health, with entire products catered to the microbiome and the immune system. We definitely like what we see from a scientific perspective, especially the fact that Soul CBD uses licensed doctors to create their formulas.

All-natural purists can rest easy — there are no artificial colors or flavors in Soul CBD’s supplements. Just potent CBD oil, plant-based botanicals, and deliciousness.

Pros:

Organically grown CBD hemp

Best flavor profiles

Beautiful packaging

Doctor-formulated blends

Buy Now!

Buy More, Save More at FOCL

Cyber Monday Promo Info:

Dates: November 21–28

Promo Code: N/A

Deals:

Spend $50+ get 25% off

Spend $75+ get 30% off

Spend $100+ get 40% off

Spend $150+ get 50% off

For the best in focus, relaxation, and all the other natural benefits CBD has to offer, look no further than FOCL. We chose FOCL as the best choice for buying 0% THC products. While all CBD products have a legal THC concentration of 0.3% or less — aka negligible — some people simply aren’t comfortable with the presence of THC at all. People who get drug tested for work, particularly, are big fans of CBD supplements with 0% THC.

FOCL’s 0% THC options include their signature CBD drops, CBD gummies, CBD capsules, and CBD topical cream. All these make healthy gifting a breeze, but we are especially fond of the FOCL relief cream and gummies for stocking stuffers.

Pros:

Full spectrum AND 0% THC products

USA-grown hemp

Effective supplements

FREE shipping

Buy Now!

30% off at Secret Nature

Cyber Monday Promo Info:

Dates: November 23–30

Promo Code: BF22

Deals:

30% off sitewide

With a mission to help people feel better, Secret Nature has been growing and breeding CBD cannabis for over 10 years. With high-CBD and low-THC, they process products that make customers feel good, but without any of the negative side effects (like anxiety or paranoia).

Secret Nature offers tons of amazing products, like CBD oils, vapes, pre-rolls and gummies.

Pros:

Organic hemp

Micro dosed THC gives all the benefits without the overwhelming high

Over 20 years experience

Buy Now!

BOGO Sale at Medterra

Cyber Monday Promo Info:

Dates: November 28

Promo Code: CYBERMONDAY

Deals:

BOGO + FREE SHIPPING sitewide

Medterra is one of the oldest, most trusted CBD companies in the US. When most popular CBD manufacturers were just getting their start, Medterra was already branching out to innovate. Now, Medterra is available widely across the country at big-name retailers and pharmacies, thanks to their stellar reputation for quality.

If it’s variety you’re after, or you want to get something cool and different for someone this holiday, Medterra is a one-stop shop for CBD wellness. They’ve got the latest and greatest in CBD supplements for humans and animals alike.

Whatever you’re after this season, Medterra has it by way of CBD. We personally think their CBD gummies and CBD drink mixes are tasty stocking stuffers anyone would be thrilled to receive.

Pros:

CBD products for anyone and everyone

Trusted CBD brand

US-grown CBD hemp

Buy Now!

BOGO Sale (& Mystery Gift!) at Five CBD

Cyber Monday Promo Info:

Dates: November 28

Promo Code: CYBERBOGO

Deals:

BOGO + Free Shipping + Mystery Gift with Purchase.

Add any 2 products, get the equal or lesser value item for free.

Edible gifts get their time in the sun each holiday season. Continue the tradition of gifting edible treats for the holidays, but with a healthy twist. We’re talking about CBD treats that are big on taste and big on high-quality ingredients. For our money, the best option is Five CBD.

Five CBD has a huge selection of CBD gummies in different flavors and types of CBD (i.e. THC-free, etc). All delicious, all made with organic CBD hemp from the US.

The big stars in Five CBD’s line of edibles are the chocolate snacks. These are available in different dosages that are measured in squares of chocolate.

Pros:

Delicious chocolate and gummies

US-grown hemp

Great for chocolate lovers

High-quality ingredients

Buy Now!

Doorbuster & up to 50% off at Extract Labs

Cyber Monday Promo Info:

Dates: November 23–28

Promo Code: N/A

Deals:

50% off Extract Labs Products & Merch

40% off 3rd party products & gift cards (minimum of $100)

Door buster: First 500 orders get their 2023 coffee mugs

Extract Labs was founded by a combat veteran who became an expert in CBD extraction. He and the Extract Labs team embarked on not only figuring out the most sustainable, potent ways to extract CBD oil, but creating amazing CBD products for customers.

Extract Labs uses multiple extraction methods to procure their CBD tinctures, gummies, and more. We took a look at their test results, and indeed, their CBD oil is brimming with cannabinoids and terpenes that contribute to an overall synergistic effect.

Perhaps that’s why Extract Labs’ CBD is so effective — it’s potent stuff!

Pros:

Very potent

USDA organic products

Veteran-owned

Good for pain and inflammation

Buy Now!

25% off CBD products at Zatural

Cyber Monday Promo Info:

Dates: November 28

Promo Code: CM12

Deals:

25% off all CBD products

The Zatural line is large, with a little something for everyone and every budget. They have luxurious CBD topicals for skincare that rival a vacation spa. There are CBD capsules, CBD gummies, CBD honey, and practically everything else you can think of.

Another cool thing about Zatural is that they use nano CBD in a lot of their supplements. Nano CBD has been processed with nanotechnology to shrink the size of the CBD molecules. This renders the CBD water-soluble and more easily absorbed by the body. Think faster, longer-lasting relief for those aches and pains.

Pros:

Highly affordable

FREE shipping

Innovative CBD products

Lots of variety

Buy Now!

BOGO Sale at Koi CBD

Cyber Monday Promo Info:

Dates: November 25–28

Promo Code: N/A

Deals:

BOGO sitewide

Koi CBD is the place to go for the most innovative CBD products this year. One area the brand really stands out is CBD vape products. Koi CBD has been creating wonderful, full spectrum CBD vapes since their start. They’re still going strong with some of the most trusted CBD vape options in the industry.

Koi CBD only uses US-grown hemp to procure their CBD oil. You can choose between full spectrum and broad spectrum (0% THC) products and view all the current test results for potency and safety.

All in all, Koi CBD has the trendier, more cutting-edge CBD supplements that make perfect gifts for the cannabis enthusiast in your life.

Pros:

Super innovative CBD products

Mission-driven brand

US hemp

Large variety

Buy Now!

How to Take CBD

Taking CBD is not complicated. Simply follow the instructions on your CBD product label to get started:

For CBD oils, you’ll place a serving size under the tongue, wait 30 seconds, and then swallow.

CBD edibles and CBD gummies are obviously meant to be eaten, but these must pass through the digestive tract before they take effect (30 minutes to 1 hour).

CBD lotions, balms, and creams are applied topically and absorb through the skin.

Take CBD capsules as you would any other supplement– with a glass of water.

CBD flower and CBD pre-rolls are meant to be smoked, but you can also add the plant material into baking recipes.

Dosing CBD for pets is based on weight, so check with the manufacturer’s label and proceed accordingly with your furry companion.

As far as dosage goes, the prevailing wisdom is to start low and go slow. Begin on the lower end of the CBD dosing scale (10-20 mg taken once or twice daily) and slowly increase until you reach your desired results.

While you cannot overdose on CBD, high-quality CBD can get expensive when taken daily. Taking your time with dosing will ensure you get the right amount of CBD for you without breaking the bank.

Quick FAQ

Is CBD legal?

CBD is legal in all 50 states, thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill which made hemp products with less than 0.3% THC legal to buy, sell, and consume,

Will CBD make me high?

CBD does not cause you to get high and has not been found to have any psychoactive effects. CBD is considered a safe substance by the World Health Organization due to its lack of serious side effects and addictive properties.

Will CBD show up on a drug test?

It’s possible. CBD normally should not show up on a drug test, provided you are using CBD from a reputable vendor (like the ones on our list). That said, those concerned with drug testing should opt for a 0% THC product like broad spectrum CBD or CBD isolate.

Clean Up This CBD Cyber Monday

CBD can get expensive for daily use, but it’s a fantastically healthy way to kick stress and anxiety where it hurts. We also happen to think CBD products like edibles and tinctures make awesome gifts for the holiday season. Hopefully, you’ll save some major cash and give healthy holiday cheer with our picks for the best CBD deals this year on Black Friday/Cyber Monday. Happy holidays and happy shopping!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!