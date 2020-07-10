These Denim Joggers Are Our Secret to Cool, Casual Comfort

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Joggers? One of our favorite clothing categories. When it comes to putting together an outfit that impresses, however, they are less than reliable. They are great for looking cute while lounging around or running errands, but if we’re planning on being photographed, we’re probably going to leave them in the closet.

A stylish casual staple? Jeans, of course. They’ll always and forever look cool, and we’re definitely grabbing a pair as soon as anyone brings up Instagram. We have to say though, we miss the feel of our joggers. It’s like we can’t win. We can either be comfortable or look cool — unless we buy a pair of bottoms that actually combines the two!

Get the GOSOPIN Drawstring Elastic Waistband Loose Jogger Denim Jeans starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

These bottoms aren’t really jeans or joggers. They are both! It really is possible to get the best of both worlds if you know where to shop. Who knew Amazon would be the ultimate fashion destination we had been dreaming of? These pants are made of a soft, stretchy cotton denim, but they have a loose, comfy fit reminiscent of joggers, and we’re just totally obsessed!

Like any great pair of joggers, these pants have an elastic waistband with a drawstring, as well as elasticized cuffs at the ankles. The relaxed fit is so comfy, but thanks to these tapered sections, these bottoms will still positively accentuate your shape. Plus, having elasticized ankle cuffs means no more having to worry about rolling and re-rolling the fabric yourself!

These jeans have a serious edge to them, with rips and distressing throughout, as well as some whiskering and fading. They also have side pockets! Be careful when shopping though, because while there are four versions, two of them vary a little in design. While we’re concentrating on the pairs with the elasticized cuffs, there are also two pairs with regular cuffs available, plus back pockets!

These jogger jeans are so easy to wear and style. Just wear them as you would any other pair of jeans! It’s crazy, because even though the jogger silhouette is typically associated with loungewear and activewear, it actually elevates the look of these bottoms even more. We’re so in love!

