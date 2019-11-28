



Black Friday is just a couple of days away, but retailers have already been celebrating the annual shopping holiday! These early sales are great for anyone that dreads the chaos of getting up early and heading to the shops in the wee hours of Friday morning — and some of the best deals that we’ve come across are from Macy’s!

Unfortunately, the Macy’s Black Friday Preview sale is coming to an end. So if you want to take advantage of the early sales that they’re offering, you only have a limited time to do so! One such discount is this incredible sale on these stunning diamond earrings that are absolutely stunning — so act fast before this deal disappears!

Can you believe that these diamond earrings are under $299? We truly cannot either, which is why we need to get them for this incredible price while we still can! These Macy’s studs are made from clusters of small diamonds that form halos around the central diamond in each earring. Together the diamonds combine to a total of 1/3 carat total weight, and measure 1/4 inch in diameter each.

You can choose between three different metal settings — white gold, gold and rose gold. Each of these metals are 14 karat, meaning that the posts are not just plated with gold but entirely made from gold. These are seriously high quality earrings, and they’re totally classic to boot. We truly don’t think that you’ll find a better deal on a similar pair anywhere else, so why not pick these up while they’re still on sale!

Shoppers can’t stop raving about how gorgeous these earrings are and love the amount of “sparkle” and “shine” that they offer. One reviewer boasts that “these [earrings] are better in person” and that they “highly recommend” them for anyone that’s in the market for some diamond studs. So many shoppers say that they “couldn’t be happier” with their purchase of these earrings and say that they’re “exactly what [they’re] looking for.”

And with this amazing price, these Macy’s diamond earrings are an amazing and impressive gift for anyone on your holiday shopping list. They certainly look more expensive than what you’re paying for them — and they will definitely be loved for years (or even decades) to come.

