Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

No matter what profession you’re currently in or aspire to become a part of, there’s no denying that knowing graphic design basics gives you a huge advantage. Simply knowing your way around Photoshop can help you land a job! But the world of graphic design can be incredibly overwhelming, especially if you’ve never used its key tools before.

Lucky for you, we’re entering the year 2020 and there are plenty of ways you can hone a new skill — even something as dynamic as graphic design. For instance, The Complete 2020 Learn to Design Certification Bundle is a comprehensive training program that will help you grow your skills from the ground up. From JavaScript to Photoshop, you’ll learn design skills as they pertain to marketing, software creation, and so much more. And the best part? You never have to step foot into a classroom.

From the comfort of your own home, you’ll have unlimited access to hours of content, consisting of helpful lectures and videos to help you fully grasp the large scope of design. At the end, you’ll have the knowledge and confidence you need in just about any line of work. And while each of the 10 included courses would cost you around $200 if purchased individually, you can get all 10 for just $39 with this exclusive offer. Here’s what you’ll learn:

Become an Adobe master.

Whether you’re using them for work or play, the wide array of Adobe programs can be incredibly useful to you. With The Complete 2020 Learn to Design Certification Bundle, you’ll learn the fundamentals of design, from creating logos to designing graphics for social media. You’ll gain a concrete understanding of how to design websites, mobile apps, and more using Adobe’s tools with guidance from the course’s instructors.

And while using Photoshop can be the most overwhelming thing ever when you’re first getting started, it’ll become second nature after completing the bundle’s 10 in-depth courses. Not only will you learn the basics of one of the most widely-used design tools, but you’ll also learn how to use your time in the program efficiently, thanks to selection techniques and formula shortcuts. And no matter what profession you’re in, learning how to streamline your workflow is an invaluable skill.

Once you master the fundamentals of Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign and more of the Adobe programs in the training courses, you’ll be able to take advantage of the design master class. Here, you’ll explore color theory, typography, composition and so much more. You’ll even learn how to create an entire brand package, including business cards and web assets.

Learn the ins and outs of online marketing.

You don’t have to be in advertising to understand the value of good marketing. Whether you have your own business or you’re a social media influencer, understanding a good online campaign can be vital to your success. You’ll learn how to captivate an audience through the art of design in Adobe Spark, driving digital traffic to your sites, and increasing sales in the process.

With great marketing often comes a great logo. Even if you’ve never designed logos digitally before, you’ll gain a complete understanding of the logo design process by taking part in actual projects through the program. From logo design theory and the golden ratio to color psychology, you’ll see the art of logo creation in a whole new light.

Learn the power of JavaScript.

Don’t think you need to know JavaScript to be a good graphic designer? Turns out, being fluent in this digital language can really come in handy when it comes to web design, gaming and so much more. That’s because in the world of digital design, you’ll often need to solve complex problems, debugging things to get them working properly. This skill can come in handy in a wide array of professions that operate online in some capacity. In other words, having JavaScript experience on your résumé is absolutely priceless.

Along with understanding JavaScript, The Complete 2020 Learn to Design Certification Bundle will teach you all about CSS, one of the most important language in web design development. Over the course of six hours of lectures, you’ll hone in on the basics of HTML, CSS Fundamentals, CSS Selectors, Specificity, Inheritance, Cascade, and Display Features. You’ll also get your hands dirty by creating a base project and can even adding comments to your very first code.

Even if you don’t want to pursue a career in web development or design, the art of online design has become an invaluable skill in any market since so many businesses use online outlets. By being well-versed in the subject, you’ll become an incredible asset to any company you work for, putting you ahead of the curve when it comes time to apply for a new job or advance in your career.

Think becoming a graphic design pro could do you some good? Of course it could! And for a limited time, you can snag The Complete 2020 Learn to Design Certification Bundle for just $39.

Prices subject to change.