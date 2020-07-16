This Perfect White Lace Tank Goes With Everything in Your Closet

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Some of Us tend to be extra creative when it comes to style, and others prefer to keep it simple. But let’s get one thing straight: Basic fashion doesn’t have to be boring. There are plenty of easy ways to elevate your standard staples — take, for example, an everyday top.

With the smallest amount of lace trim, this white tank is instantly an elegant and versatile piece. It can complement so many different items that you already own, which is the key component of a successful purchase!

Get the Ecrocoo Women’s Sexy V Neck Lace Trim Strappy Cami Tank Top for prices starting at just $4, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2020, but are subject to change.



This trusty tank is made from a silky lightweight material, and the lace trim truly makes it stand out from similar shirts. It runs along the deep V-neckline, and also covers the edge of the sleeves. Right now, our preferred hue would have to be the white. There’s something about wearing a crisp, light-colored garment in the summer that just makes sense!

But if white doesn’t fit in with your seasonal vibe, the top does come in a slew of different shades. There’s a gorgeous peach pink, a black version, a light blue and a pale apricot color. Not only are they all great choices, they are incredibly versatile. You can wear them tucked into high-waisted jean shorts or skirts — or loosely draped over leggings or linen pants.

Shoppers say that the lace trim detail allows them “to dress it up or down” at a moment’s notice. Without the lace, it may not have been as dressy, so we appreciate the elegant finishing touch on this top. Happy owners have noted that it’s not see-through — making it perfect for any season, not just the summer! This top has the power to carry you through the year in style. When fall hits, just throw on a denim jacket, and you’re all set!

