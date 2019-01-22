Remember when online dating was a taboo? We hardly do. With so many success stories out there, there’s no reason to believe that it doesn’t work, so why not hop aboard the love train? It’s a tough world out there and sometimes we can use all of the help we can get. Instead of approaching a stranger at a bar and hoping to find just one thing in common with them, how about connecting with someone who we already know shares the same values and interests as us? Yeah, that sounds much better.

With Valentine’s Day coming up, we’re so relieved that renowned match-making company, eHarmony, has a three-day free trial available. Three days is more than enough to convince us when we consider eHarmony’s wildly successful Compatibility Matching System. In fact, the site’s system is so good that after three months, if our matches aren’t up to our standards, they guarantee an additional three months for free! We like that confidence; it’d be nice to find it in a partner too. We’ll tell you how.

See it: Try eHarmony by signing up for a free trial and find out what makes them so successful!

When signing up with a free trial, eHarmony has users fill out a questionnaire that will help match them up with potential partners. The questionnaire is 150 questions and only takes about 45 minutes to complete. That’s about as long as it takes Us to binge an episode of our favorite show on a streaming app. Not much of a time commitment when we consider that it could lead to us spending the rest of our lives with someone! Now that’s a commitment.

Questions range from basics such as gender and hometown, but they also dive deeper, covering topics such as passions, children, and the importance of certain characteristics in a partner, as well as deal-breakers. Once these answers are submitted, eHarmony compares them with others’ using their 29 Dimensions of Compatibility.

How good are these “dimensions”? Hundreds of couples get married every single day after meeting on eHarmony, so we’d say pretty darn good! When we consider how many users the service has, we just know one of them is going to be our soulmate, and the detailed process will making finding that person a cinch!

Dr. Neil Clark practiced clinical psychology and counseled couples for 35 years before founding eHarmony, so it’s no surprise that the service took off running, as he already knew which traits worked best together and which ones would eventually lead to divorce.

“But eHarmony launched in 2000! How could those techniques still work in today’s dating world?” Like any relationship, eHarmony has grown with time and continues to progress every day to stay current on what makes love last. This ongoing research keeps the service at the top of its game and a first choice when it comes to settling down and finding The One. The eHarmony difference is “deep compatibility” and it’s a proven difference when it comes to matching up singles.

Still don’t believe Us? Take it from the former singles who found their spouses on eHarmony. There are countless success stories that give Us hope. One now-married couple knew there was something special when they each described themselves as “goofy” in their profiles, and the rest was history. Another formerly single mother found her match without having to worry about the fact that she already had a kid, and her first date with her now-husband lasted a full 10 hours. Considering they were carefully matched, they didn’t have to worry about making awkward small talk or trying to find common ground. The hard work was already done for them.

Another great service the company offers is eHarmony Advice, which has endless relationship tips. Pieces deal with topics such as dating anxiety, going back to an ex (gasp), bad habits that could end a relationship and how to know if we’re facing forever with our partner or taking steps backward. There’s also an option to ask the experts themselves about anything that’s worrying us about jumping into a new relationship.

So, who’s ready to find true love? Or should we say, to have it found for them? Dating can be so fun when we know that our date is into the same kind of stuff as us, whether it’s going to a movie, rock climbing, hanging out at the beach or our favorite, shopping! We’re making plans already, but we should probably take advantage of this awesome free trial first. It’s so easy to get started by just saying who we are and who we’re seeking. Then the real fun begins!

