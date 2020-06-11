This Boho-Chic Top Gets You That Free People Style Without the Price Tag

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

That’s it. We’ve made a decision, and no one can change our minds. We’re going to treat ourselves today! It’s about time we placed an order for a piece that will spark some joy in our lives. It’s been way too long, even if we might have done the same thing yesterday. What? Who could really blame Us when we’re finding such great deals?

Treating yourself doesn’t have to involve an extravagant price tag. In fact, we feel even more fulfilled when we find a piece we’re head over heels for with a seriously low price. There’s nothing like the feeling of finding a boho-chic piece reminiscent of Free People’s famous style, for example, with a price that starts under $10. Oh, yes, this is real — and it’s available right on Amazon!

Get the FARYSAYS Lace Crochet V Neck Bell Sleeve Button Down Shirt starting at just $6 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

How absolutely stunning is this top? No one in the world would guess you bought it from Amazon…unless they had the same one, of course. This piece is quite beloved by reviewers, after all. Floral-inspired lace crochet stitching makes up the top half of each sleeve, the front shoulder area and the upper back to create a total “wow” moment every time you see it!

This lace detail isn’t the only stunning feature here though. This piece is all about the upgrades. Even the lower half of the sleeve takes things up a notch by boasting a trendy bell style, which is not only beautiful, but airy and cool for warm weather. The entire piece has a breezy, flowy fit to keep you feeling good under the hot sun!

This top features a button front and a V-neckline to round out the details, solidifying it as a versatile style for the ages. It’s so easy to dress up or down, you hardly even need to think about it. Going for a casual look? Tuck the front into some denim shorts and slip on some gladiator sandals. Heading out for a romantic dinner? Pair it with a drop-waist skirt and heels, or even booties!

This FARYSAYS top is currently available in multiple colors, but don’t stop exploring there. There are other versions available too with short sleeves and varying styles of lace detail! We might just be on this page for a while.

