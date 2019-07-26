



Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There is no way we’d let a Nordstrom Anniversary Sale pass by without picking out at least one new pair of leggings, and we’re lucky enough that one of our favorite styles of all time was included! These leggings are going to go fast, so let’s get to it!

The Zella Live In High Waist Leggings are so great that they may even motivate us to get to the gym more often. They’re cute and comfortable and the quality cannot be beaten. Other leggings only hope to even come close to measuring up!

See it: Get the Zella Live In High Waist Leggings (originally $59 – $69) starting at just $39 at Nordstrom!

Thousands and thousands of reviewers love these leggings and tell others to believe the hype. These leggings are truly as fantastic as everyone says they are. They’re not only a workout staple, but a lounging staple as well. Even a quick errand staple, too! Shoppers love how they fit like a second skin, all the while accentuating all of their best features!

These leggings are soft and stretchy, moving with us instead of against us. They have smooth seams, too, so we won’t have to worry about chafing or irritation every time we kick our leg out or finally reach our 10th and final set of squats for the day. We won’t have to worry about turning into a puddle of sweat, either, because these leggings are cooling and moisture-wicking!

One thing we really love about these leggings is the super-wide, high-rise waistband. It hits just above the belly button and is extremely flattering, elongating our legs and cinching in our waist. It’ll stay put too. No slipping down while we’re powering through a HIIT workout or attempting to contort our body in ways it was never meant to go during a hot yoga class. The only way it’ll come down is it we choose to fold it over for a more mid-rise fit! It’s totally up to us.

These leggings have a beautiful, brushed ombré design that makes them perfect for taking advantage of the athleisure trend outside of the gym, in more casual settings. Naturally, we’d wear them with a sports bra, a ponytail and sneakers (or go barefoot!), but we can also make them an essential part of a fashionable outfit. Slip on a cropped T-shirt with a boxy fit and swap out the sneakers for a pair of lace-up boots, accented with a leather jacket draped over our shoulders, for an edgy look that’s so easy to wear!

We can also style these leggings with an oversized tee and slip-on sneakers, accessorizing with stackable rings and a bold lip color for a lazy day look that could’ve been plucked straight out of a high-fashion magazine. Get creative! It’s all about personal style!

During a mind-blowing sale like this, these leggings might be waving goodbye to us before we can even raise our hand up high enough to say hello. No time for pleasantries — add these babies to your bag, stat, and grab your size while it lasts!

