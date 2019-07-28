This Is Our Favorite Lightweight Blazer in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale





What’s the most transitional piece in our closet? A blazer. It’s the one-stop-shop for a Saturday night paired with a chic dress or tank top and jeans just as much as it’s office-ready during the week. There’s something undeniably special about a blazer that’s unlike anything else we own. They’re sleek, sophisticated and have a way of pulling our outfits together in a matter of seconds. We’ve all experienced the magic of a blazer one time or another but if you haven’t or want to relive the magic, we found one on sale right now.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is a perfect time steal so many insane deals and it’s impossible to pass up this lightweight blazer. It’s classic, chic and above everything else, it’s comfortable.

See it: Grab the J.Crew Dove Blazer (originally $198) now with prices starting at just $131, available at Nordstrom!

The J.Crew Dove Blazer is the perfect option to pull together an effortless yet polished outfit instantly. The boss lady look is always in style and simply wearing this easy jacket will do just the trick.

This blazer comes available in four different color including basics and neutrals as well as bold and bright hues. Honestly, there’s absolutely no wrong way to go here color-wise. It’s impossible not to look good when wearing this trusty double-breasted blazer. It’s so sleek, sophisticated and above all, stylish.

It will look fantastic when paired with any satin cami and trouser pants any single day of our workweek. But want to know what else it will look even better with? Any ole’ T-shirt and jeans outfit. The notched lapel and front flap pocket adds an element of elegance to this otherwise traditional yet effortless ensemble. It’s impossible not to love how this look will be instantly elevated in a matter of seconds.

The reviewers seem to be loving this beautiful blazer just as much as we do. Across the board, so many of them were loving how high-quality it looked and felt, with many of them complimenting the ultra-flattering fit.

One reviewer loved that the lightweight fabric wasn’t too hot or sweaty while another reviewer was excited over how comfortable it was. It seemed to be many of their go-to jackets especially since it’s the perfect grab-and-go piece. Whether we’re traveling and need to look professional or just running late in the morning, all we have to do is throw it on and go. It can easily roll up into any suitcase or duffle bag just as easily as anyone can throw it into their smaller tote bags.

Have we mentioned how many different ways it can be worn? No matter how we choose to style it, it will look brand new each and every time. No one will ever even notice it’s the same piece. If we’re heading out for a weekend on the town with the girls, start by zipping into your favorite bodycon dress. Pair it to perfection with your favorite high heels and finish it off with a crossbody bag. Top it off with this blazer for that cool-girl vibe that’s elegant and effortless.

Come Monday when we’re heading into a business meeting, we can throw it on again with our favorite jumpsuit and mule. It’s the lightweight blazer that will keep our outfits heavy in style.

