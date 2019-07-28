



Our biggest problem with the weather? It’s always so unpredictable! In a matter of seconds, all of those bright and sunny skies can turn to dark and stormy ones. Sure, we’re bound to have an umbrella or rain jacket stored somewhere but what about our shoes? Sure, we’ll stay dry up top but our feel end up completely soaked. If we’re slipping and sliding everywhere, do those items even matter?

It’s highly unlikely that any of Us keep a pair of rain boots in our tote bags since they’re way too big and bulky. That’s why we should invest in waterproof footwear and these stylish sneakers are the most fashionable way to do it. Plus, these bestsellers are in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

See it: Grab a pair of the Blondo Georgette Waterproof Hidden Wedge Sneaker (originally $120) now with prices starting at just $80 at Nordstrom!

The Blondo Georgette Waterproof Hidden Wedge Sneaker is the stylish option for anyone looking to brave the inclement weather on a day-to-day basis all while staying comfortable and looking fashion-forward. This sneaker features a two-inch hidden heel that’s great for anyone looking to add some height to their frame without adding too much. We love how well-balanced it is while still remaining comfortable thanks to a padded insole and wedge heel.

What we’re loving even more? The side zip closure. It’s a complete gamechanger when compared to the traditional sneaker laces we’re used to. Laces will get wet and come undone throughout the day leaving many of Us frustrated when our shoe starts to slip off. Here, a zipper is so much easier and keeps our feet just as secure.

What’s even better? All four of the shades it’s available in. There are great neutral basic solid colors as well as a fun print. We’re absolutely loving the range that’s offered here.

See it: Grab a pair of the Blondo Georgette Waterproof Hidden Wedge Sneaker (originally $120) now with prices starting at just $80 at Nordstrom!

Plus, let’s just take a second to gush over the suede material. When was the last time anyone ever recommended a suede shoe to wear in the rain? Rare, if at all ever. Since this shoe manages to be waterproof, it’s even more special and wearable.

We’re always looking for a highly versatile shoe and we’ve all met our match here. It’s hard not to be already planning all the different ways we can wear it in our heads right now. From T-shirts to jeans and every dress in between, it’s so endlessly versatile. Reviewers actually claim it’s one of their favorite parts about this shoe. One reviewer loved how this shoe could seamlessly transition through the seasons, making these waterproof sneakers are our top pick when looking to survive any weather-related issue this season or next.

Other shoppers loved how comfortable these wedge sneakers were to walk in. Almost every reviewer loved the fit and feel of this shoe just as much as they loved the design. We may just end up wearing these sneakers when there’s no rain in sight.

See it: Grab a pair of the Blondo Georgette Waterproof Hidden Wedge Sneaker (originally $120) now with prices starting at just $80 at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out additional Blondo pieces, more sneakers and all women’s sale at Nordstrom!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!