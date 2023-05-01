5 Types of Wrinkle Reduction! This Premium Face Cream Is Next Level

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Drawing the line at fine lines! While aging happens at the same rate for everyone, we obviously wouldn’t mind slowing down the process a bit when it comes to our skin. Even better if we can make it seem as though we’re reversing time. But the basic moisturizers at the drugstore aren’t going to cut it if you want 360-degree anti-aging results!

Preventing and softening the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles on your face is hard enough — but it becomes even trickier when you consider all of the different types. And what about your neck? Eep! But before you consider filler or Botox, let Us introduce you to the cream that could change it all!

Filorga, a premium French beauty brand, designs its products to be effective enough to replace filler injectables. This cream, for example, was inspired by aesthetic medical techniques and tested under dermatological control for mind-blowing, next level results. There’s a reason this brand has thrived since the ‘70s!

Founder Dr. Michel Tordjman created NCEF (New Cellular Encapsulated Factors), which is the basis of everything from Filorga — including this cream and the beloved Time-Filler Eyes. NCEF is inspired by injectables and features a proprietary blend of 50 ingredients including vitamins, amino acids, antioxidants and more, mirroring the composition of our skin in order to deeply penetrate each layer for a youthful radiance!

This is a new and improved version of Filorga’s bestselling anti-wrinkle cream, now formulated to deliver five types of wrinkle reduction. It aims to relax expression lines, hydrate and soften the appearance of deep wrinkles, resurface and smooth surface wrinkles, plump dryness wrinkles and restructure neck wrinkles, lifting the skin.

One standout ingredient here is Kangaroo Paw Flower, a botanical making waves in the industry with its regenerative powers. The Journal of Investigative Dermatology even noted that it “could be the new innovative skincare ingredient able to promote fast and long lasting tensor effect to counteract skin aging”!

In a self-assessment, 83% of 30 women found their skin was smoother after using this cream twice a day for just one week. Only seven days! Want to see the same results for yourself? We’ll walk you through the recommended way to apply Time-Filler 5-XP.

With a clean face and clean hands, warm the cream between your palms. Massage it into your face and neck, and then wrap your hands around your face and neck, pressing gently. Here comes the unexpected part. You’ll then want to lightly pinch the wrinkled areas on your face and neck with your fingers before smoothing everything out with your palms once again. This will truly target each affected area. Use morning and evening as part of your self-care routine!

