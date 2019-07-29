



Jeans are the holy grail of casual clothing, and sometimes even for fancier dress codes, too! We’ve been wearing them our entire lives, and we plan to keep it up. They go with everything, they come in so many styles and when we find the right pair, they can be even comfier than our favorite pair of sweatpants. Really!

The jeans currently capturing our heart are the FRAME Le High Straight Slit Hem Ankle Jeans. Denim from a supermodel-favorite brand, marked way down in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale? Yes, please! This is a serious deal on denim that we’ll wear over and over (and over and over) again!

See it: Get the FRAME Le High Straight Slit Hem Ankle Jeans (originally $235) for just $157 at Nordstrom!

These jeans are exactly what would lie at the center of a Venn diagram of all of our favorite styles and trends. They’re a little bit of modern, a little bit of vintage, a whole lot of comfort and an overflowing amount of flattering features! Just slip them on, button and zip them up and experience just how much of a difference it can make in our style when we own jeans like these!

If we’re having one of those mornings where suddenly everything in our closet is a nightmare and we can’t believe we ever bought such uninspired pieces, first, we should start by taking a deep breath or two. Okay, then it’s time to take action!

Grab these jeans and lay them out. Having a versatile piece we can trust to always flatter and elongate us is step one to creating any outfit we’ll be proud to be seen in. If we can picture ourselves in these jeans, suddenly the blouse or cami that we couldn’t stand 10 seconds ago are rejuvenated back into pieces we love. If anything, the problem at that point will be that we can’t choose which pieces we want to wear more!

See it: Get the FRAME Le High Straight Slit Hem Ankle Jeans (originally $235) for just $157 at Nordstrom!

The same deal goes for shoes. The second we put on these jeans is the second our shoes practically light up right in front of our eyes. Whether it’s winter and we’re shooting for sleek ankle booties or it’s summer and we’re grabbing a pair of designer sandals, these jeans level up any footwear. Even a pair of ratty old sneakers will turn from “ratty” to “distressed and vintage-chic” when worn with these jeans!

For a casual occasion like a happy hour gathering or perhaps a baseball game, it would be difficult to get us to wear anything other than these jeans. They’d class up a jersey instantly, most likely landing us on the big screen at some point! They’d also perfect for a tucked-in tee or a cropped tank. Grab a pair of sneakers — high tops work too — and boom! We’ll be crowned as royalty in the realm of casual fashion!

Going somewhere a little nicer? A pair of wedges will be these jeans’ best friend. Hopefully, more than one best friend is allowed, because these jeans are awfully good at making them. They can be ours too, but we need to make sure we grab them before they sell out first!

See it: Get the FRAME Le High Straight Slit Hem Ankle Jeans (originally $235) for just $157 at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out more from FRAME here and other jeans and denim here! Shop the rest of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!