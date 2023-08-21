17 Free People Lookalikes for a Fraction of the Cost

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to free-spirited fashion, Free People is the blueprint — period. The boho-chic retailer is known for a comfy, eclectic aesthetic featuring flowy fabric and vintage vibes. As much as we adore the effortlessly cool styles, we simply can’t splurge on all the pricey pieces.

The next best option? Affordable lookalikes from Amazon! Get the Free People look for less with these ultra-similar items. From outerwear to activewear, these trendy ‘fits are budget-friendly and fashion-forward for fall.

1. This pleated sweatshirt dress is oversized and on-trend for fall. One customer called this unique look a “really good Free People [lookalike]!” ­— just $35!

2. Stay warm in autumn in this quilted puffer jacket! One shopper stated, “This is a great knock-off of the FP Packable Puffer for a very reasonable price” — just $50!

3. A no. 1 new release on Amazon, this long-sleeve embroidered floral maxi dress is perfect for transitional weather. “Best Free people [lookalike] EVER!!!” one reviewer raved — just $31!

4. This luxe loungewear set is the no. 1 bestseller in women’s sweatsuits! One customer claimed, “Definitely free people style and fit for a fraction of the price!” — originally $73, now just $42!

5. This cozy fleece shacket looks just like the popular Free People Ruby jacket! — just $42!

6. Designed with pink lace trim and floral satin, this silky-smooth maxi slip dress is a twin of the viral Free People frock — just $38!

7. Featuring a flirty cutout, this trendy tennis dress is cut out for the court or the coffee shop — just $17!

8. According to one review, this active one-piece is “literally an exact [lookalike] for the free people romper” — just $39!

9. I’m obsessed with this soft, legging-friendly crewneck sweater! “This is an EXACT replica of Free People sweater which has seems on the outside,” one customer commented — originally $62, now just $37!

10. Run like the wind in these no. 1 new release athletic running shorts! As one shopper said, “If you’re looking for a lululemon and free people movement [lookalike] this is for you!— just $28!

11. Sweater weather is upon Us! Keep it cozy in this Free People-style fleece jacket— originally $56, now just $44!

12. A no. 1 bestseller on Amazon, this 3-pack of ribbed crop tanks is fitted and flattering. “Perfect Free People brami [lookalike]!” one reviewer proclaimed — just $29!

13. Complete with an athletic tank and connected sports skort, this tennis dress is sporty and stylish — just $29!

14. Need a new travel uniform or loungewear set? This look comes with an oversized V-neck shirt and bike shorts. One customer gushed, “This outfit is the perfect (but better) [lookalike] for the Free People Hot Shot short set” — just $37!

15. This waffle knit shacket feels straight out of Free People — just $36!

16. Purchasing a new workout outfit for pickleball? Try this athletic romper that snatches your shape — just $29!

17. This two-piece loungewear set is the no. 1 bestseller in women’s tracksuits on Amazon! “Comfortable and great Free People [lookalike],” one reviewer reported — just $52!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: