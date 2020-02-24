Get a Red Carpet-Ready Smile With This $25 Whitening Kit

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Whether you’re about to go on a blind date, take a job interview or head to a family reunion, greeting anyone with a big yellow smile can really hurt your rep. But with whitening treatments costing an arm and a leg, it’s no wonder you’re stuck with that dull, not-so-sparkling smile of yours. Did you know you can whiten your teeth all on your own for less than it costs to go out to dinner on a Saturday night?

Say hello to NUOVAWHITE, an at-home whitening system that’s a friend to your teeth and your wallet. For just $25, you can achieve a glowing white smile without ever even stepping foot into a dentist’s office. After using this whitening system just once, you’ll see a noticeable difference in the brightness of your teeth. Now that’s something to smile about!

This NUOVOWHITE True Teeth Whitening System has enough materials for two people, complete with custom trays, two LED accelerator lights and two FDA-compliant hydrogen peroxide whitening syringes. This incredible treatment is equivalent to 20 to 25 treatments that you’d receive in a dentist’s office, but without the awkward chit-chat that ensues while your mouth is full of whitening gel.

This whitening system is great for a wide range of smiles, even those that are made up of sensitive teeth. In fact, the NUOVAWHITE system has been clinically proven to strengthen the enamel in your teeth and won’t cause any painful side effects as you use it. And as if that wasn’t fantastic enough, the treatment is cruelty-free, so you can feel even better about including it into your weekly routine.

But perhaps the greatest thing about the NUOVAWHITE True Teeth Whitening System For Two is its price tag. For a limited time, the treatment has been discounted by nearly 90%, making it just $24.

If you’re serious about getting that million-dollar smile, there are other things you can do along with regular NUOVAWHITE treatment use that can make its effects even greater! And none of them involve scary trips to the dentist.

Smart snacking

Did you know that eating can actually help keep your teeth white? Turns out that healthy snacks like apples, celery and carrots are great for clearing out harmful debris from in and around your teeth, washing away any stain-causing agents as you chew. Plus, these foods cause your mouth to produce an ample amount of saliva which can neutralize the acid that can erode your teeth.

Kick that smoking habit

Sure, you may only light up in social situations every once in a while, but any kind of tobacco use is bad news for your chompers. In fact, smoking cigarettes is one of the worst things you can do for your teeth (let alone the rest of your body). Tobacco can deeply stain your teeth and brushing often isn’t enough to wear the damage away. Lighting up can also cause you to have bad breath and gingivitis down the line. Bottom line: If you needed an excuse to quit, wanting a whiter smile is a great one.

Drink more water.

Look, no one wants to deprive you of having a glass of red wine or a cup of joe first thing in the morning. But the truth is, these foods can stain your teeth over time, leaving you with a tired, dull smile. And while using whitening treatments like NUOVOWHITE can significantly help lift these stains, cutting down your intake of these beverages can do wonders! Opting for water not only is great for maintaining a healthy smile, but it also hydrates your skin and leaves you feeling fabulous. But don’t worry, you can still indulge in a glass of cabernet from time to time, just try to rinse out your mouth out with water or brush your teeth soon after.

Don’t skimp out on brushing and flossing!

After a long night out, flossing is the last thing you want to do. While skipping a night a week isn’t all that big a deal, failing to floss every day can really affect the quality of your smile. By running floss between your teeth before going to bed, you remove stain-causing debris, preventing yellowing and tooth decay. Brushing a minimum of twice a day is just as important if not more so than flossing. Doing this every morning and night helps get rid of harmful bacteria in your mouth, leaving your teeth clean and your breath fresh.

Wish you had a whiter smile and don’t want to pay a fortune to get one? Then get in on this fantastic deal! For a limited time, you can get the NUOVAWHITE True Teeth Whitening System For Two for nearly 90% off at just $25.

Prices subject to change.