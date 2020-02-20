Find Out Why A-Listers Swear by Gold Collagen Face Masks

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Between the stress you’re feeling at work and the frigid winter weather you’ve been roughing, your skin is likely looking a little less than fabulous these days. Sure, you’re still sticking to your six-step skincare routine seven days a week (okay, realistically, five or six days a week), but sometimes your skin could use a little extra love to make it look its very best.

After all, things like anxiety, dry weather and natural aging can do a number on that pretty face of yours. For one, your skin can become dehydrated, causing the skin to feel tight and look dull. This can also have a negative effect on acne-ridden or sensitive skin, leaving it thirsty for nourishment and moisture. If your skin’s in bad shape, you may also notice more wrinkles popping up here and there which is never a fun experience.

If you’re nodding your head as you’re reading this, don’t worry, you’re not alone. Even celebs like Kendall Jenner and Ariana Grande need a little pick-me-up every now and then. And that’s why they turn to at-home skin treatments like gold collagen face masks to give their skin life again. And before you assume these masks are out of your budget, you’ll be pleased to learn their price just dropped big time. For a limited time, you can snag a three-pack of these gold collagen masks for just $24 — that’s just over 75% off!

These gold collagen masks are a game-changer for a wide range of skin types which is why so many celebs opt for masks similar to them over pricey cosmetic treatments. The masks are chock-full of skin-loving ingredients that help soothe irritated or dry skin, helping it to look moisturized, healthy and best of all: younger. And who doesn’t want to shave a couple of years off their appearance, right? Let’s dive into the details:

Defy effects of aging with a collagen boost.

If your skin looks moisturized and hydrated, it looks younger — plain and simple. And that’s all in thanks to the wonder that is collagen — the closest thing we’ve found to the fountain of youth. Collagen, which is a protein that you’re born with, gives your skin the elasticity and firmness it needs to appear plump and full of life. However, as you age, your body stops producing as much collagen, leaving your skin looking dull and more prone to wrinkles.

But by using masks like these gold collagen ones, you’re actually working to revitalize your skin, giving it the extra collagen it craves in order to appear more supple and bright. It’s widely believed collagen can actually speed up the rate that your skin creates new cells, allowing your face to appear younger and more vibrant than ever. Take that, aging skin!

Soothe acne-ridden, irritated skin with gold compounds.

Want to feel good as gold? Then you’d probably like to leave those occasional blemishes and red skin to the wayside. While there are plenty of medicated creams and washes out there, sometimes you just need something a little gentler to soothe your skin and give it some relief. That’s where these gold collagen masks come into play. Enriched with actual gold elements, these masks provide you with anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory benefits that can help reduce puffy, inflamed skin caused by acne or general irritations.

Encourage cellular renewal and better blood circulation.

No matter if you’re 28-years-old or pushing 50, better blood circulation can do wonders for the skin. That’s because in order for the skin to look healthy and nourished, it has to have good cellular turnover, allowing your skin to repair itself and appear plump and supple. Cellular renewal can also restore a healthy glow in your skin, giving you less of a need for makeup. That’s right — using these gold masks can help clear up dark patches, an uneven skin tone, blemishes, and other things that make your skin appear older than it actually is. Hey, natural is the new beautiful — just ask Alicia Keys!

Gold collagen masks are a great way to keep your skin looking nourished and healthy and you never even have to step foot into a dermatologist’s office — or pay the hefty bill that often comes along with it. You can wear these masks in the comfort of your own home, while on trips, and just about anywhere! It’s no wonder busy celebs swear by similar ones and they’re all over Insta.

While these masks help you look red-carpet-ready at all times, they don’t have a price tag to match. For a limited time, you can snag a three-pack of these fabulous gold collagen face masks that are normally priced at $100 for just $24! That’s a whopping 76% off, believe it or not.

