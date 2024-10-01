Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As unfortunate as it is, our metabolism slows down as we age. It’s why you’ll often hear people say, “I used to be able to eat everything!” But like a good skincare regimen that manages visible signs of aging, there are things you can do to keep your metabolism in tip-top shape (pun intended) as you age.

Prioritizing sleep, drinking plenty of water, exercising, consuming ample protein and reducing stress are just a few ways to keep your metabolism running as smoothly as possible. That said, if you’re already doing the “right things” to no avail, it can be frustrating! But don’t give up . . . not until you’ve tried Rajani MD’s potent green tea gummies, which are chock-full of metabolism-boosting ingredients.

Related: This Is the Powerful Glow-Inducing Wellness Drink You Probably Haven't Tried If you consider yourself a wellness guru, same! I’m all about adding collagen to my coffee, protein to my oats and green powders to my smoothies. There are endless wellness trends out there to keep track of — some more valid than others — and as a commerce writer with a strong interest in health, […]

Rajani MD’s gummies Green Tea Fat Burner Gummies contain five of the most powerful ingredients known to boost metabolism, increase energy and suppress appetite. And while that may sound scary, these gummies are made with 100% natural ingredients! Green tea itself is known to tame inflammation, improve metabolism, manage appetite and balance blood sugar. Some studies say it can even help reduce visceral abdominal fat!

Buy it! Get the Dr. Rajani MD Green Tea Gummies for $49!

The other superstar ingredients in this formula include garcinia fruit, raspberry ketone, green coffee bean extract and caffeine from guarana seed extract. According to the brand, these antioxidant-rich powerhouses work together to break down excess fat, control blood sugar and cholesterol, boost energy and help “skyrocket” your metabolism. It’s truly a winning combination.

Dr. Rajani recommends using this product alongside a healthy diet and exercise plan. Doctor’s orders! Simply take two gummies in the morning and you’re good to go. And if you have dietary restrictions, don’t worry — the gummies are free of sugar, gelatin, animal products, gluten and almost all other allergens.

Each bottle contains 60 gummies, so you’ll be set for at least a month. According to reviewers, the gummies taste good, too. Customers rave about the “gentle energy boost” these gummies provide, which they note feels sustainable and doesn’t come with unpleasant side effects. “Look no further,” one person writes. “I take it after my water and coffee. I don’t get jittery, have energy, and don’t feel bloated. It’s a wonderful appetite suppressant. Give it a go!”

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Buy it! Get the Dr. Rajani MD Green Tea Gummies for $49!