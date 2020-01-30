Hailey Baldwin’s Top Skincare Pick for Melting Away Makeup and Dirt

Doesn’t it feel so good at the end of a long, long day to cleanse your face? To wash away all of the heavy makeup, dirt, grime, SPF and pollutants, and just feel clean and fresh. It’s basically like a little therapy session for Us — like we’re detoxing our souls (along with our skin)!

That detox isn’t going to have the full effect, however, if you don’t have an effective cleanser. Ever thoroughly wash your face, only to lie down on your white pillowcase and leave makeup marks behind? Yeah, that’s not going to fly. You need something that’s sure to clean out every last pore so your skin is always left looking and feeling its best. You need some Drunk Elephant in your life!

Get the Drunk Elephant Slaai Makeup-Melting Butter Cleanser (plus Bamboo Booster) for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

While we were obviously already fans of Drunk Elephant, we knew we needed to add more of the brand into our skincare routine when Hailey Baldwin started posting her favorite beauty products on her Instagram stories. She included this cleanser as a must-have! “Been loving this for makeup removal,” she wrote, and just like that, we were obsessed!

Amazon reviewers are also huge fans of this cleansing balm, calling it absolutely luxurious. They say it’s amazing at removing even super heavy makeup, and that since you only need a little for your entire face, each container will last forever. On top of that, their skin feels incredible after using it. They say it doesn’t dry them out like other cleansers, and one noted how they haven’t had a single blemish since they added it into their regimen. They even say how this is easily superior to similar products from other competing brands like Estée Lauder and Clinique!

Get the Drunk Elephant Slaai Makeup-Melting Butter Cleanser (plus Bamboo Booster) for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

This antioxidant-rich cleanser contains kiwi and strawberry seed extracts, as well as virgin marula oil to leave your face dewy and radiant. With no irritants, sensitizers or added fragrance, this balm only has the good stuff. Just apply it to dry skin (including eye area), massage, then add a little water to activate it and turn it milky, massaging more before rinsing everything away!

As if this cleanser wasn’t awesome enough on its own, it comes with two amazing bonuses. First, a scoop, so you don’t contaminate the balm with your fingers. It’s magnetized, so it sticks to the cap! Second is a mini of Drunk Elephant’s Bamboo Booster, containing ultrafine bamboo spheres and charcoal powder for when you want to mix in a little scrubbing action to your Slaai cleanse. Best deal ever? You know it!

Get the Drunk Elephant Slaai Makeup-Melting Butter Cleanser (plus Bamboo Booster) for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Drunk Elephant here and other makeup removers available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!