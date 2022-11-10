Holiday Buyers Guide: Best CBD Oils for Gifting In 2022

This is sponsored content. Us Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC or CBD in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

It’s that time of year again. Time to open your browser and start buying gifts before the holiday mayhem hits us all.

We all get a little overwhelmed at the thought of nailing the holiday gift every time. A couple of us agreed that we’re going to need a lot of CBD to help us get through the holidays without feeling like crap. Then it hit us —

Let’s just give CBD oils as gifts.

They’re healthy, they’re natural, and they can be a real game changer for people dealing with stress, pain and/or difficulty sleeping.

Aka, probably every person you know.

We think it’s a fantastic gift that literally no one can snub their nose at. Beginners are intrigued, CBD users will be stoked, and no matter what, everyone can get a little dose of health this season.

Check out our list of the best CBD oils to give your loved ones this holiday. We’ve covered which ones are best for beginners, anxiety sufferers, etc, and we vetted all the companies and products for quality and safety.

Top 10 CBD Oils to Gift This Holiday Season

Best CBD Oils For Holiday Gift-Giving

Best Overall CBD Oil: Medterra Isolate CBD Oil

Pros:

Variety of strengths

Can be taken day or night

Clean ingredients and sourcing

Sustainably harvested

Cons:

Contains tree nuts (coconut)

One of the most well-known CBD brands on the market, Medterra is passionate about creating quality CBD products that are still affordable, striving to be able to bring the healing benefits of CBD to all who need it.

Their Isolate CBD Oil is just one of many products that are filled to the brim with quality ingredients, including 99%+ CBD and organic MCT oil.

An oil that can be taken both day and night, this product is known to reduce stress, ease discomfort and help you get a much deeper sleep.

What Users Say

Reviewers love this product, noting that they’ve gotten a much better sleep since before using it. Some have also said that they’ve experienced less aches and pains while using this oil, and wake up feeling well-rested and energized to take on the day.

Best for Daily Use: CBDistillery Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture

Do you have a loved one that takes CBD everyday? Or someone you would love to see make a small, healthy change? CBDistillery is the go-to for CBD tinctures to use every day.

A daily CBD supplement is better off simple. With CBD’s myriad of natural benefits, there’s something to be said for letting this cannabinoid shine and leaving out the other stuff.

The only thing CBDistillery does add in are MCT oil (to increase absorption) and natural terpenes. We’ve already mentioned terpenes a couple times, but to elaborate on the subject, these little compounds are what give hemp its flavor and aroma. Terpenes have health benefits in their own right, and cannabis experts believe that they make CBD’s action on the system more powerful. Perhaps that’s why CBDistillery’s verified reviews are full of satisfied customers who are getting what they want from their CBD oil.

Pros:

Added terpenes for more potency

US Hemp Authority certified

Great for all dosage levels

Smooth taste and texture

Cons:

Contains tree nuts (coconut)

What Users Say

There are around 3500 verified reviews for CBDistillery’s signature CBD tinctures. The current rating hovers at 4.5 of 5 stars, with a 5/5 perfect score for customer experience. We saw a lot of reviewers applaud the friendly customer service from CBDistillery, and even more who use these CBD tinctures for pain relief. People are ditching their OTC pain relievers and prescription sleep aids in favor of this all-natural plant medicine.

Best for Calming Nerves: Palmetto Harmony CBD Hemp Oils

Pros:

USDA organic

Available in 2 flavors

Fast acting

Great for anxiety and sleep

Cons:

Contains tree nuts (coconut)

The reality is that lots of CBD customers — if not, most of them — are drawn to the supplement because of its documented calming properties. We’ve all heard the friend, the friend of a friend, talk about how CBD helps them feel less stressed and less anxious. The only problem is, there’s a ton of CBD oil out there, and it’s tough to know what will actually work for each individual. As far as calming, specifically, is concerned, the best we found is Palmetto Harmony.

Though we aren’t sure of the secret that makes these so powerful against nerves, we think it might be due to a few factors. One, these CBD tinctures are certified organic, so there’s no impurities. Two, Palmetto Harmony exclusively uses hemp flower to make their CBD oil. This part of the hemp plant has more cannabinoids per surface area versus the stalks and stems used by most CBD manufacturers. Finally, all of their products are tested for accuracy and purity, so you always know what you’re getting.

What Users Say

Stress be gone — that’s the overwhelming mantra from Palmetto’s verified testimonials. There are also a big chunk of people who’ve noted better sleep, reduced pain — and even one mother who uses this oil to reduce seizures for her son’s epilepsy.

Best Potent Option: Kanibi Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture

Pros:

Tastes amazing

Organically grown hemp CBD

Potent

Full spectrum CBD

2 concentration options

Cons:

Contains tree nuts (coconut)

It’s potent, it’s delicious, and it’s made from organic Oregon hemp. Kanibi is a small brand that handcrafts each of their CBD concoctions with a penchant for all things pure and plant-based. Their signature CBD tincture is no exception. Simple, all-natural ingredients come together for a smooth experience that’s packed with powerful CBD oil. Test results reveal that these tinctures are brimming with tons of beneficial phytochemicals to make you feel your best. It’s truly a full spectrum product, meaning we were able to find traces of multiple cannabinoids and terpenes in the independent lab results. We suspect this is the major reason behind their well-reviewed efficiency.

And with a total of 6 totally natural flavor options, you can get a dose of health that’s tasty-fresh to boot.

What Users Say

The vast majority of users report that these CBD tinctures are super efficient and potent, one of the main reasons we put them at #1. While there are a lot of reasons people use Kanibi regularly, it looks like most are taking them for sleep and anxiety. People also dig the taste, with Skittles as the most popular flavor. Cinnamon follows in close second, and a great option for its holiday vibes. Our personal favorite is the chocolate mint that has just a hint of sweetness and makes the breath fresh like a thin mint cookie.

Best Artisanal CBD Oil: Secret Nature Organic Hemp Flower Drops

Pros:

Made with rare and ancient ingredients

Contains CBD, Mistletoe & Shilajit

100% organic & full spectrum

Zero additives

Cons:

We can’t think of one!

With over 20 years of experience in cannabis cultivation, Secret Nature’s mission is to bring the ancient act of healing through nature back to the forefront.

Using high-quality ancient ingredients in every bottle, these organic drops are packed with rare earth medicines like shilajit mistletoe, black seed oil and organic peppermint essential oil. These work synergistically together — along with full spectrum CBD flower nectar — to increase effectiveness and bring you a truly effective and memorable experience.

You can get these tinctures in either mint or raw-honey (unflavored).

What Users Say

Users love this oil, stating that not only does it ship quickly (and discreetly), but it helps to relieve soreness and inflammation after a tough lifting session at the gym. Others have noted that it helps them get an amazing night’s sleep.

Best Unflavored Option: Vena CBD Tincture Oil

Pros:

0% THC

USA-grown hemp

3 concentration options

Great for sleep

Cons:

If you don’t love the natural taste of unflavored CBD, you might not love this

We think the brains at Vena have done a fantastic job at creating an affordable CBD tincture that actually works. Normally, when you skimp on cost, you know that you’re going to accept cut corners along the way. With Vena, the only thing you’re getting is super-pure CBD oil blended with organic MCT oil to increase absorption.

Just to make sure, we checked lab tests and of course, customer reviews. Indeed, Vena offers CBD that’s pure, potent, and independently tested to show us the proof. Note that Vena uses CBD isolate, meaning there are no other hemp cannabinoids or terpenes present. This is an attractive option for people who may be concerned about drug testing, as there is 0.0% THC. For those who want a full spectrum or broad spectrum CBD oil, select another option on our list.

What Users Say

Reviewers online it appears are mostly using Vena’s CBD tinctures to get some more shut eye. The affordability with subscription ordering makes it possible for users to take them everyday without breaking the bank. Forget sleeping pills, melatonin, and drinking chamomile tea until you can’t take the taste anymore. All signs point to Vena CBD as an effective, all-natural sleep aid.

Best for Clarity: Batch Clarity CBD Oil Tincture

Pros:

High concentrations

Increases focus

USA-grown hemp

Cons:

Contains tree nuts (coconut oil)

Launched in 2020, Batch uses in-house formula specialists, Wisconsin-grown hemp and ultra-cold ethanol extraction to craft some of the highest-quality CBD on the market.

This CBD tincture comes in either 1000 or 3000 mg of CBD per bottle. It packs a punch and is best for CBD power users who need a little extra. The entire product is USDA organic, as Batch is known for their commitment to quality.

What Users Say

Happy reviewers include those who originally were taking a smaller concentration and have since enjoyed more powerful results. We also noticed a lot of people using these for pain with success, everything from arthritis to migraines.

Best CBD Bundle: Cornbread Hemp AM-PM CBD Oil Bundle

Pros:

USDA organic

Full spectrum CBD

Potent

Made exclusively with CBD hemp flower

Mission-driven brand

Cons:

Contains tree nuts (coconut)

Lots of CBD companies offer bundles — two or more of their supplements meant to be taken in tandem. The main idea is for regular users to save money, but in the case of Cornbread Hemp, there’s a real synergy that’s happening to help people boost their overall wellness. Cornbread Hemp are a small group of generational farmers from Kentucky that are obsessed with organic hemp. They are currently one of the smallest seed-to-sale CBD operations in the country with the coveted USDA organic seal. And we love how Cornbread Hemp gives back to veterans with their compassionate discounts and charity work.

Cornbread’s CBD bundle will save you money and give your loved one the gift of more CBD doses! On top of that, the AM/PM formula is unparalleled compared to the others we’ve seen.

The AM formula contains Cornbread’s distilled CBD oil. It’s a better option for daytime use that won’t chill you out too much. For the chill-out times, the PM formula is a score. Sleeping is easy peazy without any additives like valerian root or melatonin. While these are considered all-natural sleep aids, they do carry some risk. CBD is the safer option, and with Cornbread’s organic practices at play, there’s no better way to catch more Zzz’s.

What Users Say

The resounding theme of verified reviews is one of inclusivity. It seems like this bundle of AM/PM relief from Cornbread Hemp really covers the bases. We saw every kind of issue from happy customers, from sleep to pain and stress. People have been able to drop other supplements like natural sleep aids in favor of this sole combo. Take in the morning to get a jump start on the day. At night, take a dropperful of the PM formula for a restful night’s sleep that won’t make you groggy the next day.

Extra Strong CBD Oil: Jupiter Reserve

Pros:

Highly concentrated formula

For anxiety, pain and inflammation

Delicious flavor

Cons:

Might not be suitable for beginners

Jupiter is a company that believes in reconnecting with nature on a holistic level. Named after the “protector planet” due to the founders feeling like CBD was protecting them from the feeling of anxiety, stress and pain, Jupiter strives to protect as many minds and bodies as they can.

Their Reserve drops do just that. This extra strong batch is their most concentrated formula and made to bring peace (and pain relief) to all who use it. And with a delicious minty flavor, it doesn’t just feel good — it tastes good, too.

What Users Say

Users love this oil, saying it helps alleviate pain and ease inflammation. Not only that, but they’ve also mentioned that it’s fast acting, so you’ll be able to get the benefits in no time.

Best for Beginners: Green Roads Broad Spectrum CBD Oil

Pros:

Great taste

Low dosage

Choice of full spectrum or broad spectrum (0% THC)

All-natural ingredients

Formulated by a licensed pharmacist

Cons

Low concentration not ideal for more experienced users

Last but not least, we wanted to include Green Road’s CBD tinctures that we feel are the best choice for beginners. If you have someone in the fam that you’d love to see experience CBD’s benefits for yourself, you can’t go wrong with Green Roads. There are two concentration options here: one bottle contains 750mg CBD and the other 1500mg. The former is great for those new to CBD, as they can start their dosage level low and slowly increase. Another great selling point for beginners is the fantastic flavor options. A lot of newbies might not like the ultra ‘hempy’ taste of straight-up CBD oil. For these people, Green Roads offers an apple-kiwi and a mint flavor, both of which kill the overwhelming cannabis taste. These flavors are all-natural along with the entire ingredient list.

For the beginner CBD user in your life, you can choose between full spectrum or broad spectrum CBD with this product. The former contains trace amounts of THC, while broad spectrum undergoes an additional filtration step to remove all the THC. Both are viable options, but if your gift-getter gets drug tested at work or is reluctant to have any THC whatsoever, go for the broad spectrum version to play it safe.

What Users Say

Green Roads is a well-reviewed CBD company in general, with over 30,000 5-star reviews as of making this list. As far as these tinctures are concerned, it looks like the majority of people are using them for relaxation and/or sleep. Beginners quickly become converts and often will go up from the 750mg bottle to the 1500mg bottle after about a month of use.

What is CBD?

CBD is a natural phytochemical found in the cannabis sativa plant, aka hemp. Unlike THC, CBD does not have psychoactive effects. CBD does not have addictive properties and is considered a safe therapeutic by the World Health Organization.

What are the different types of CBD?

There are 3 main types of CBD offered in supplements today:

Full spectrum CBD: Full spectrum aptly contains the entire spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes present in the hemp plant. In the US, full spectrum CBD can contain traces of THC up to 0.3% by dry weight per federal law.

Full spectrum CBD is considered the purist, most unadulterated form of CBD, since it is put through the least amount of processing.

Broad spectrum CBD: Broad spectrum CBD contains cannabinoids and terpenes, but all the THC has been removed from the extract.

Broad spectrum CBD is a top choice for users who want the entourage effect– the synergistic action of cannabinoids and terpenes working together with CBD to promote health– but don’t want any THC in their product.

CBD isolate: As the name suggests, CBD isolate contains CBD only. No other cannabinoids or terpenes are present.

CBD isolate is most commonly chosen by people who are concerned about drug testing at work and others who simply want a no-nonsense, 0% THC product.

What is CBD used for?

CBD is used as a natural supplement to improve overall health and wellness. Various scientific studies provide evidence of CBD’s therapeutic action for specific health problems, including:

Anxiety**

Acne

Insomnia

Depression

PTSD

Pain

Epilepsy

Arthritis

And more!

**The large majority of the reviews we researched from all the top CBD oils on this list mentioned anxiety. While not a cure-all, it looks like a lot of people are claiming to experience relief from CBD oil.

Other types of CBD products

On our list, we stuck to CBD oils in the form of drops and tinctures. This supplement remains the most popular of all CBD products out there. After all, it’s approachable and discrete.

However, there are tons of cool CBD products out there that are helping people all over the world feel their best:

CBD gummies are an extremely popular, fun way to get in your daily dose of CBD oil.

CBD topicals like creams, lotions, and balms provide relief for localized inflammation and irritation.

CBD edibles like chocolates and candies are another great option for gift giving.

CBD for pets is a super-popular category, with furry friends of all types getting a boost in health and quality of life.

CBD flower is smoked in a pipe or rolled into CBD joints, CBD blunts, and CBD cigarettes.

CBD skin care, hair care, and cosmetics are another super trendy category.

CBD drinks, think tea, coffee, energy drinks, and everything between.

How to Take CBD Oil Tinctures and Drops

To start taking CBD oils in the form of tinctures and drops– all the items on our gift list– first be clear about what dosage you want to begin with.

The great thing about CBD oil tinctures is that it’s easy to accurately dose every time. Check the packaging on your CBD oil and see how many milligrams are in each serving size (this is usually 1mL).

If you’re new to taking CBD, it’s best to start with a low dosage and slowly increase until you reach your desired results. Remember, you cannot overdose on CBD.

For good measure, the average starting dosage recommended by the world’s most trusted CBD brands is 25mg CBD, taken 1 to 2 times daily.

To take CBD oil, place a dropperful under the tongue. Hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute before swallowing. This enables the body to start absorbing CBD right away.

FAQs

Is CBD legal?

The 2018 Farm Bill effectively removed CBD products– and other cannabis products containing 0.3% or less THC by dry weight– from the list of Controlled Substances. CBD is legal at the federal level and has no documented psychoactive effects.

How do I take CBD?

To take CBD, follow the instructions on your packaging for dosing. Then adjust accordingly until you find the right amount for your wellness goals. If you are at all concerned about adding CBD to your health regimen, consult a doctor before you begin.

Will CBD make me high?

CBD has been shown to have no psychoactive effects, even at extremely high doses. If you take too much, you may fall asleep.

Will CBD show up on a drug test?

This depends on the type of CBD product you choose. Full spectrum CBD products contain traces of THC, so there’s some risk at play. Broad spectrum CBD contains 0% THC, making it a viable choice for people who get drug tested for work. Finally, CBD isolate offers the lowest risk at showing up on a drug test, as this is pure CBD with no other cannabinoids present.

Give the gift of health this season!

CBD oil is a high-quality, thoughtful treat that can help your special people feel their best. We took our time to vet the CBD vendors on our list for integrity, so you know your friends and family will get the cream of the crop.

