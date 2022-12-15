Holiday Buyers Guide: The Best Skincare Products for Gifting In 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Give your loved ones a present that they’ll really appreciate this holiday season with one of the best skin care products for gifting for 2022. We’ve checked out the best offerings from dozens of premium skin care brands to find a wide selection of products that are suitable for most skin types and address a variety of concerns, including tackling blemishes, banishing dry skin and improving texture.

Only products from reputable brands, formulated from natural, quality ingredients made it onto our list. When it comes to your loved ones skin, only the best will do.

Best Skin Care Products For Holiday Gift-Giving

These are some of our favorite skin care products this season.

Best Skin Care Gift for 2022: Sol CBD Love Your Skin Bundle

Pros:

CBD-infused skin care

Suitable for all skin types

Made in small batches

Blend of therapeutic plants

For skin care with some extra oomph, try out the Love Your Skin Bundle from Sol CBD. The bundle features both the Nourish and Extra Care formulas — which work together to hydrate and heal — for your best skin ever.

Carefully selected organic essential oils, CBD, and over 20 plant extracts combine to nourish, heal and protect the skin for a more youthful glow and brighter complexion. Ingredients include organic sea buckthorn to help ease inflammation, niacinamide to protect against acne, and rosehip oil to hydrate and protect against free radical damage.

The all-natural products are carefully hand-made in small batches to maintain high levels of quality. They can be used both day and night, and are suitable for all skin types.

What Customers Say:

Softer, healthier skin is the main benefit users have experienced after using the products from the Love Your Skin Bundle. Not only do the products have benefits for the face, but they are also popular with users for soothing areas of dry skin on the hands and body.

Buy Now!

Most Innovative Skin Care Gift: Foreo UFO 2 Set

Pros:

Cooling, heating and LED functions

At-home facial in 2 minutes

Variety of face masks

90 uses per single charge

Cruelty-free and vegan

Clinically proven to reduce wrinkles

The UFO 2 set from Foreo features the innovative UFO 2 device and the Farm to Face mask collection. Pair the device with one of the masks for deep penetration of the skin-loving nutrients.

The facial device has been shown to increase moisture levels by 126% and keep the skin hydrated for up to 6 hours. Furthermore, the UDO 2 device is clinically proven to significantly reduce wrinkles in just 7 days.

The innovative Foreo device has numerous functions for soft, smooth, and supple skin in just 2 minutes:

Thermo-therapy pushes the mask ingredients deep into the skin

Cryo-therapy depuffs, shrinks the appearance of pores and firms skin

Full- spectrum LED light helps refine and revitalize complexion

T-Sonic massage relaxes muscle tension, reduces puffiness and smoothes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

Each UFO-activated mask and FOREO sheet mask has its own treatment routine in the FOREO app, to make sure you get the most out of your facial. You can also use your own masks and create custom routines that are best for your skin type.

What Customers Say:

Users are full of praise for the Foreo UFO 2 Set, claiming it makes their skin feel so much smooth and brighter. The masks are an added bonus with the Green Tea mask a favorite with customers, for calming stressed skin.

Buy Now!

Best Body Lotion for Dry Skin: Athena Club Dewy Body Lotion

Pros:

100% natural ingredients

Bursting with antioxidants

Alcohol-free

Quick-absorbing formula

Three pleasing scents available

Cruelty-free and non-GMO

Give the gift of beautiful skin this holiday season with the luxurious, yet light, Dewy Body Lotion from Athena Club. Formulated with natural ingredients only, this body lotion provides instant hydration for stubborn dry skin, for smoother, more supple skin that has a luminous appearance.

The creamy blend of omega fatty acids, vitamins and antioxidants keep your skin nourished and protected all day long. Apply daily after showering to lock in moisture for softer and brighter skin, and dry patches that improve day after day.

The airy formula sinks quickly into the skin without leaving a greasy residue, so it can be applied any time of the day or night, and even on the go for a quick boost of hydration. The lotion is available in three scintillating scents — lime, sage and lime — which, while subtle, are long-lasting.

While the body lotions are made with all-natural ingredients and are designed to be used on the face too. If you have sensitive skin, it’s wise to do a patch test before applying it to your face.

What Customers Say:

A little of the Dewy Body Lotion goes a long way according to customers, with just a small amount of the lightweight cream being enough to moisturize the whole body. The refreshing scents are a big hit with users and they appreciate how quickly the lotion sinks into the skin.

Buy Now!

Best Anti-Aging Skin Care Gift: AnnieMak Complete Skin Rejuvenation Kit

Pros:

High concentrations of active ingredients

Dermatologist tested

Sulfate and paraben free

Cruelty-free, vegan, and non-GMO

Third-party lab tested

The AnnieMak Complete Skin Rejuvenation Kit contains an anti-aging trio of products that can help brighten and tighten skin while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Reverse Anti-Aging Serum: Packed with organic ingredients that help speed up skin cell regeneration which has been shown to shrink the length and depth of wrinkles by as much as 15% within 4 weeks.

Restore Vitamin C Serum: Contains 26% vitamin C serum and other skin-boosting ingredients that may help promote healthy collagen and elastin production to repair and firm skin.

Renew Eye Cream: Formulated with potent ingredients to help hydrate, brighten, smooth, and strengthen the delicate skin around the eyes as well as reduce puffiness and dark circles.

All three products are formulated with clean, natural, and organic ingredients, without preservatives, parabens, sulfates or phthalates. Plus, for added peace of mind, none of the products are tested on animals.

What Customers Say:

Customers love that the Complete Skin Rejuvenation Kit contains products that protect and restore their skin for both day and night. Users report softer skin that appears more even in texture, with reduced pigment marks and wrinkles.

Buy Now!

Best Anti-Acne Skin Care Gift: CLEARSTEM Clear Skin Kit

Pros:

Four products for a complete skin care regime

Non-comedogenic

Suitable for all skin types

Cruelty-free

Free 30-day returns

Gift your loved ones with clear skin this holiday season with the Clear Skin Kit from CLEARSTEM, an all-in-one skin care regime for blemish-free and happy skin. The four-step routine features the necessary products that target skin texture, scarring, brightness and hydration.

VITAMINSCRUB gently exfoliates dead and excess skin; the CLARITY and CELLERENEW serums feature potent skin care ingredients including mandelic acid, vitamin C and stem cells to smooth, clear; and revitalize the skin, and HYDRAGLOW moisturizes and balances oil production for spot-free, hydrated skin.

The products contain no pore-cloggers, no hormone disruptors and no toxins that might irritate stressed skin.

What Customers Say:

Regular users have experienced a significant improvement in the frequency and appearance of blemishes with the CLEARSTEM Clear Stem Kit. The simple skin care regime has particularly helped users with hormonal and cystic acne, with benefits reported in as little as two weeks.

Buy Now!

Best Moisturizer: Hers Hydrobounce Instant Moisturizer

Pros:

Hydration-boosting ingredients

Suitable for all skin types

Vegan and cruelty-free

Paraben-free

Experience your softest skin ever with the Hydrobounce Instant Moisturizer from Hers. The non-greasy moisturizer seals in moisture for plumper, healthier-looking skin. The lightweight lotion is suitable for all skin types, and it’s paraben-free and vegan.

Formulated with dermatologist-trusted ingredients, the luxurious cream contains ingredients specifically chosen for their ability to penetrate into the deeper layers of the skin for complete hydration, including:

Hyaluronic acid helps the skin retain moisture and plumps up the skin to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Squalane helps to protect the skin against environmental stressors by fortifying the skin’s barrier, for juicier, brighter skin.

Probiotics provide balance to the skin’s microbiome and barrier with a blend of skin-loving microorganisms, which helps protect against breakouts.

Each jar comes with a scoop for application to avoid contamination with bacteria during application. Hydrobounce can be used day and night for round-the-clock hydration.

What Customers Say:

Customers claim Hydrobounce provides excellent value for money, offering the same benefits as high-end creams for a fraction of the price. The most common benefit users have experienced is softer and visibly smoother skin, particularly for dry skin types.

Buy Now!

Best for Repairing Damaged Skin: Kiara CBD Skin Aid Cream

Pros:

Certified organic CBD

Ingredients from 9 different medicinal plants

All natural ingredients

Antiseptic

Lab tested by third-party labs

For a skin care cream that does it all, look no further than the CBD Skin Aid Cream from Kiara. The cream contains a unique formulation of CBD and extracts from eight other medicinal plants clinically proven to promote skin repair, disinfect wounds, and minimize scarring and blemishes.

The Skin Aid Cream is multi-purpose, recommended in supporting the skin barrier and healing of burns, cuts, scars, acne scars, tattoos, C-section scars and every day first aid.

The cream is highly potent and antiseptic, so there may be slight discomfort after applying, but this should only be temporary. However, for this reason, it should be kept away from the eyes and face if you have sensitive skin.

What Customers Say:

The Skin Aid Cream from Kiara has helped users with their acne as well as improve the appearance of scars. Customers claim the natural formulations work quickly with noticeable results in just a few days.

Buy Now!

Best Product for Tired Eyes: Upneeq

Pros:

Only FDA-approved eye drops for droopy eyelids

Lasts up to 8 hours

Results in as little as 5-15 minutes

Improves upper field of vision

84% of users saw positive results

If you suffer from acquired ptosis — aka droopy eyelids —why not treat yourself this holiday season to a non-invasive method of bringing a sparkle back to your tired eyes.

Upneeq are FDA-approved eye drops that work to lift your upper eyelid for bolder and brighter eyes, and an improved field of vision. It works by activating receptors in your upper eyelid muscle, helping it to contract and lift your upper eyelid about 2mm, for a younger, more open look.

These come in a 10–day or 45–day supply that you only need to apply one time daily, with results starting in as little as 5–15 minutes, and lasting for up to 8 hours.

What Customers Say:

Real users of Upneeq are delighted with the effects of the eye drops claiming they give their eyes a more awake look. Users say the results are visible really quickly, and last for hours, without any side effects.

Buy Now!

Best Makeup Remover: Chella Hydrating Cleanser Lush Balm

Pros:

No harsh ingredients

Suitable for sensitive skin

No parabens

Cruelty-free and gluten-free

Formulated with almost 80% olive oil, the Hydrating Cleanser Lush Balm from Chella supports the skin’s lipid barrier to nurture and moisturize, while also removing make-up, oils, and impurities.

Upon contact with warm water the creamy balm transforms into a light emulsion that is easily washed off, leaving clean, supple, and glowing skin that feels soft and hydrated. Use it on its own or as part of your double cleanse regime for pure, clean skin that’s not stripped of its natural oils.

The simple formulation features no harsh ingredients and is non-drying and is therefore suitable for sensitive skin.

What Customers Say:

Customers are amazed by how well the balm takes off their make-up without drying their skin. Users say it’s very gentle on the skin and is hydrating without feeling greasy.

Buy Now!

How Long Do Skin Care Products Take to Work?

We’ve all been guilty of buying skin care products that promise immediate and miraculous results and have been disappointed when we don’t wake up the next day with beautiful, glowing skin. So, how long do you wait to see results, before you write a skin care product off?

Unfortunately, there is no straightforward answer to this. It varies between the type of skin care products, the active ingredients and a person’s skin cycle (the time it takes to create new skin cells and for them to travel to the skin’s upper layer as dead skin cells).

As we age, this cycle takes more and more time:

Early 20s: 14-21 day skin cycle

30s to 40s: 28-day skin cycle

50s to 60s: 60-90 day skin cycle

So, before you give up on a skin care product — unless it’s causing irritation — persevere for at least the amount of time it takes your skin to cycle. Finding the right skin care for you takes patience, but it’s worth the wait.

How to Choose Skin Care Products

Choosing skin care is not as simple as buying the products that are popular on social media with influences or have the glossiest magazine adverts.

To choose the right skin care for you or your loved one, you need to know about the different skin types. This is the best way to find products that contain ingredients that are complementary to your skin type and will be beneficial to any skin care concerns.

There are five main skin types:

Sensitive Skin

Sensitive skin can be the result of several influences, including environmental factors, genetics and allergies. Signs of sensitive skin include uneven texture, patches of irritation, regular rashes and flushed skin. You may also experience inflammation and a stinging sensation when using new skin care products.

If you have sensitive skin, choosing gentle skin care products is key to keeping your skin happy and healthy. Avoid products with harsh ingredients like fragrance, alcohol or antibacterials, and instead look for products with calming and anti-inflammatory properties, like niacinamide, oatmeal, aloe vera and ceramides.

Dry Skin

Dry skin is caused by a lack of natural oils, which leaves the skin cracked, flaky and itchy. It can be exacerbated by lifestyle and environmental factors, as well as skin conditions such as psoriasis and eczema. Dry skin often looks dull.

A rich moisturizer is your best friend if you have dry skin and it’s best applied after cleansing to help lock in hydration. Avoid products with harsh ingredients and citrus oils, which can further dry out the skin and a humidifier in the home will help heal and retain the skin’s natural barrier.

When the skin barrier can retain enough moisture, the skin can become dehydrated, which feels tight and typically has a shiny, papery appearance. You can help the appearance and feel of dry skin by using water-based skin care and drinking two liters of water a day.

Combination Skin

If your skin feels oily in some areas (particularly the T-zone) and dry in others, then you have combination skin.

Finding balance is key for combination skin. For example, use a toner to help even out skin tone and target blemishes and dry patches with specific products. Furthermore, products containing hyaluronic acid will help keep areas of both dry and oily skin hydrated.

Steer clear of alcohol-based products as they tend to further exacerbate dry skin, as well as promote the skin into producing more oil by stripping away natural oils.

Oily/Acne-Prone Skin

If your skin always looks shiny, it’s probably because you have oily skin, which is the result of excess sebum production. This can result in blocked pores and the resultant blemishes.

You can help control shine by avoiding skin care products with mineral oil and alcohol. Products with salicylic acid, retinol and azelaic acid can help control and heal blemishes, while oil-free moisturizers hydrate without greasiness.

Furthermore, double cleansing will make sure your skin is free of dirt, make-up and other treatments, to reduce the risk of blocked pores, before you apply treatment and moisturizers.

Normal Skin

Normal skin produces an ideal amount of sebum that will keep the skin hydrated without blocking pores or becoming oily. You’re likely to have normal skin if you experience few breakouts and your skin tolerates environmental changes and new skin care products well.

If you have normal skin, you can experiment with different skin care ingredients to see what makes your skin look and feel its best. However, you should still avoid artificial ingredients, like perfume and preservatives, as well as hormone disruptors such as parabens and phthalates.

FAQs

What kind of skin care product is best for me?

As previously mentioned, the skin care products that are best for you are dependent on your skin type. Plus, when you’re searching for skin care, there are ingredients to look out for and certain ingredients that are best avoided. Beneficial skin care ingredients include:

Hyaluronic acid in serums and moisturizers to help hydrate the skin and retain moisture

Glycerin, particularly in moisturizing products

Ceramides for a healthy skin barrier

Vitamin C to stimulate collagen production and act as an antioxidant

Retinol to aids cell turnover for even skin tone and improved texture.

Skin care ingredients that are best avoided, no matter your skin type include:

Fragrances, which can cause irritation and allergic reactions, particularly if you have sensitive skin

Parabens, which are antibacterials that can disrupt hormones, potentially increasing breast cancer risk

Phthalates, like parabens, are hormone disruptors that can interfere with the normal function of the endocrine system

Alcohol, which is overly drying, potentially damages the skin barrier.

How do I use skin care products?

Despite what the magazines and beauty influencers would tell you, you don’t need a complicated skin care routine featuring dozens of products to achieve healthy skin. In fact, a good skin care regime consists of just three key products: Cleanser, moisturizer, and sunscreen. With just these products you can keep your skin clean, hydrated, and protected.

If necessary, you could add a serum for extra hydration, a targeted treatment for blemishes, or an eye cream to banish dark circles, as long as they include ingredients that suit your skin type. A patch test is always a good idea before you incorporate new products into your regime to check you don’t have an adverse reaction.

Layering your products in the right order will make sure you get the most out of your regime. The rule to follow is to start with the lightest products and work our way up, finishing with the heaviest. The best order to apply for boosted hydration and better absorption is:

Cleanser

Toner

Serum

Eye cream

Blemish treatment

Moisturizer

Retinol (at night only)

Face oil

Sunscreen (during the day)

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for a beauty enthusiast this holiday season, any of the skin care products on this list is sure to put a smile on their face and a glow on their skin. Just make sure you’re buying products that are suitable for your loved one’s skin type.

