How to Help Insomnia: 10 Products for a Good Night’s Sleep

Sponsored content. Us Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you have insomnia — or difficulty falling asleep — you know there’s nothing worse than lying in your bed after a long day, hoping to drift off to sleep but being kept awake by a restless mind and body.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, sleep disorders, including insomnia, are common, affecting nearly 70 million Americans. Almost half of all adults experience insomnia symptoms, mainly difficulty falling or staying asleep.

While lifestyle changes and home remedies can help with insomnia, many men with sleep challenges are turning to CBD to help them relax at night.

Thanks to CBD’s natural calming properties, taking CBD before bed is an excellent option for helping you fall and stay asleep. If you’re having trouble falling asleep, we’ve rounded up ten of our favorite CBD products to help with insomnia.

Best Products to Help with Insomnia

Finding the right CBD sleep aid is challenging, with hundreds of options. To help narrow your search, we’ve compiled a list of our favorites, from tinctures and oils to capsules and gummies.

Best Overall: Zatural CBN Gummies with Nano CBD

Get the sleep you deserve with the Zatural CBN Gummies. These delicious watermelon-flavored gummies use a blend of CBN and CBD to create a natural sleep aid to improve your night’s rest. Each container contains 10, 30, 60 or 90 gummies for easy dosing no matter where you’re spending the night.

Product Features: Each gummy contains 5mg of CBN and 15mg of CBD.

Pros

Nano CBD allows product to absorb faster into your body

Lab tested

100% satisfaction guaranteed

Cons

It only comes in one flavor

What customers love: Customers rate Zatural CBN Gummies 5 out of 5 stars. Many customers say they’re sleeping through the night and waking up more restful — and without grogginess.

About Zatural: Started by a naturopathic doctor named Maryann Stranger, Zatural was created to help provide her patients with high-quality therapeutic products. Zatural offers a variety of products, including gummies, oils, softgels, topicals and even products for pets.

Best CBD Gummies: Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

These Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies are high quality vegan gummies that utilize a flower-only approach. This means that because the stems and leaves of the hemp plant don’t actually contain any CBD, you’re getting a trusted product that truly creates an experience unlike any other on the market.

Product Features: Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies come in two different strengths: 300 mg and 1500 mg with up to 2 mg THC per serving.

Pros

No high-fructose corn syrup

USDA organic

Fast shipping

Cons

Only ships to the 50 states and US territories

What customers love: More than 800 customers rate these gummies 4.4 out of 5 stars. Users say these gummies not only taste delicious and help them relax into a deep sleep, but they also help relieve back pain.

About Cornbread Hemp: Cornbread Hemp uses USDA organic CBD products from Kentucky-grown hemp to produce the highest quality full spectrum CBD products. All Cornbread Hemp items are flower-only, meaning they don’t incorporate any cannabis stems or leaves for a more pure and effective product.

Put your body and mind at ease with the CBDfx Night Capsules for Sleep. These vegan capsules blend broad-spectrum CBD, CBD and sleep-enhancing botanicals such as organic valerian Root and magnesium to help improve your sleep quality to fall and stay asleep.

Product Features: Each capsule contains 30mg of broad spectrum CBD and 2.5mg of CBN.

Pros

Vegan and gluten-free

Medically reviewed

Made in the USA

Cons

More expensive than some other options

What customers love: Customers rate the CBDfx Night Capsules for Sleep 4.9 out of 5 stars. People say these capsules have helped their insomnia by making them sleepy before bed without feeling groggy or disorientated in the morning.

About CBDfx: The mission behind CBDfx is to deliver the purest and most effective CBD products. The company started in 2014 with the belief that every person should have access to CBD wellness benefits. The company continues to provide high-quality CBD using only the finest ingredients. All crops used in CBDfx products are organically-grown, pesticide-free, and non-GMO to ensure no exposure to harmful pesticides or chemicals.

Best for Travel: Feals On-the-Go Mints

These mints are perfect for throwing in your overnight bag if you’re traveling and think you may need some reinforcement to help you fall asleep. These peppermint mints taste great and work fast to bring you calming relief whenever (and wherever) you need it.

Product Features: Each mint contains 20 mg of CBD.

Pros

Organically-grown domestic hemp

No fuzzy haze

Fast shipping

Cons

Not made specifically for sleep

What customers love: Customers give the Feals On-the-Go Mints 4.6 out of 5 stars. Users say these mints work to help them feel less stressed, reduce muscle tension and help with anxiety throughout the day. They also noted that they love that popping a mint doesn’t look too obvious to others.

About Feals: Feals is on a mission to just help people feel better all around. With a focus on mental health, Feals wants to help others up their self-care and feel good from the inside out.

Best Melatonin Gummy: Charlotte’s Web CBD For Sleep Gummies

The power of Charlotte’s Web hemp-derived CBD and melatonin — a naturally occurring hormone that helps you fall asleep — come together to support quality sleep in these CBD for Sleep Gummies for those who experience trouble sleeping. The naturally flavored raspberry gummies contain all-natural and organic ingredients with the highest quality CBD to help you find a more relaxing bedtime routine.

Product Features: Each raspberry-flavored serving (2 gummies) contains 10mg of full spectrum CBD and 3mg of melatonin.

Pros

Includes melatonin

Made from USA-grown hemp

Formulated with natural ingredients

Cons

It only comes in one flavor

What customers love: More than 3,000 users rate Charlotte’s Web CBD Melatonin Sleep Gummies 4.5 out of 5 stars. People love how well these sleep aids work and contain all-natural ingredients without fillers. Not only do these gummies work well for users, but people also say the customer service at Charlotte’s Web is kind and informative.

About Charlotte’s Web: Seven brothers came together to start Charlotte’s Web using the power of science, nature, compassion and curiosity to discover the truth about CBD and hemp extract oil. They practice natural and sustainable growing practices and are in the process of achieving their official USDA Organic Certification. The company focuses on the quality of each product, overseeing the production from seed to bottle.

Highest Strength: Medterra Good Night Capsules

If you’re struggling with chronic insomnia and need something stronger than your average CBD gummy, try the Medterra Good Night Capsules. Each capsule packs 50mg of hemp-derived CBD and 1.5mg of CBN. There’s also a calming blend of melatonin, zinc, kava kava and ashwagandha to ensure your sleep is sound.

Product Features: Each capsule contains 50mg of CBD and 1.5mg of CBN.

Pros

Induces a deep sleep

Vegan and non-GMO

US Hemp Authority certified

Cons

Capsulas are unflavored

What customers love: More than 400 customers rate Medterra Good Night Capsules 4 out of 5 stars. Users with insomnia say it’s the best CBD product to help them improve sleep quality throughout the entire night, helping to not only fall asleep but stay asleep. Others say these capsules work faster than others they’ve tried and can fall asleep in less than 30 minutes after taking one.

About Medterra: Medterra is passionate about providing affordable, quality CBD. Medterra provides a seed-to-sale experience. They grow and extract their hemp within the Kentucky Department of Agriculture guidelines and ensure every product is third-party tested for consistency and quality. Medterra is in partnership with the Hemp Pilot Research Program to improve access to quality CBD.

Best Softgels: Extract Labs PM Formula CBN Softgels

Add a dose of hemp extract to your bedtime routine with Extract Labs PM Formula CBN Softgels. The combination of CBD and CBN promotes calmness as you head to bed. All the ingredients are certified organic and non-GMO, so you can feel confident knowing what you’re putting in your body.

Product Features: Each softgel contains 10mg of CBN and 30mg of CBD.

Pros

60-day guarantee

Made with certified organic ingredients and American-grown hemp

Non-GMO

Cons

Only one size and strength is available

What customers love: More than 100 users rate Extract Lab PM Formula CBN Soft gels 4.5 out of 5 stars. Customers say they’ve replaced their over-the-counter sleep aid with these gels and wake up feeling ready to tackle the day.

About Extract Labs: The mission of Extract Labs is to make plant-based wellness accessible to everyone. What sets Extract Labs apart from other companies is that they’re both a brand and a cGMP lab. They own and operate every aspect of their manufacturing process from plant to product, ensuring safety and quality.

Best for Stress-Induced Insomnia: Batch Nighttime CBD + CBN Gummies

Enhance your rest with Batch CBD + CBN Nighttime Gummies. In addition to a mix of full spectrum CBD and CBN, these naturally flavored raspberry gummies include passion flower extract for its natural calming effects. These gummies also contain L-Theanine, an amino acid used to lower stress and anxiety that may contribute to your insomnia.

Product Features: Each gummy contains 25mg of full-spectrum CBD, 15mg of CBD, 25mg of passion flower extract, and 50mg of L-Theanine.

Pros

Made with organic hemp grown in Wisconsin

Non-GMO

30-day guarantee

Cons

Only one size and strength is available

What customers love: Customers rate Batch CBD Nighttime Gummies 4.8 out of 5 stars. Buyers share how they had a hard time sleeping at night before Batch and now can’t imagine a night without them. Others claim these gummies gave them the best sleep they’ve ever had.

About Batch CBD: Batch is a newer CBD company started in 2020. All CBD specialists with Batch are certified chemists, transforming CBD extract into tasteful, federally compliant, fully potent and complete cannabinoid profile. The brand designs each formula in-house to ensure its quality and effectiveness.

The Sweet Sleep Oil from Green Roads uses a combination of melatonin, CBD and CBN to help you sleep better. This proprietary formula is pharmacist formulated as the perfect addition to your bedtime routine. Add a serving to a cup of warm tea before bed or administer it directly under the tongue for fast-acting results.

Product Features: Sweet Sleep oil contains 2.5mg of melatonin, 22.5mg of broad-spectrum CBD, and 2.5mg of CBN per serving.

Pros

Contains melatonin

Pharmacist formulated

Discounts are available for military, first-responders and teachers

Cons

Only one size and strength is available

What customers love: Customers rate the Green Roads Sweet Sleep oil 4.8 out of 5 stars. Customers say it’s a highly-effective product that provides a peaceful night’s sleep. People also shared that they like the versatility and dose control of the oil versus other types of CBD sleep aids.

About Green Roads: Licensed compounding pharmacist Laura Fuentes started Green Roads in 2013 after seeing how a friend’s wellness improved with CBD. Laura and her friend Arby worked tirelessly to formulate quality CBD products to help friends and families live their healthiest lives. Today, the team continues to create innovative CBD products, all pharmacists formulated by a Green Roads pharmacist.

Best Tasting: Koi CBD Nighttime Rest Gummies

Get a more restorative sleep with Koi CBD Nighttime Rest Gummies. Each gummy delivers 10mg of broad spectrum CBD plus 2.5mg of melatonin to help you find the sleep you need for an energized tomorrow. These gummies are also vegan, kosher, and allergen-free. If you want to try them before you commit to a full container, they come in a 6-piece bag, suitable for 3 nights.

Product Features: Each gummy contains 10mg of broad-spectrum CBD and 2.5mg of melatonin.

Pros

30-day guarantee

Certified vegan, allergen-free, and kosher

Made with USA-grown hemp

Cons

It contains more sugar than other gummies

What customers love: Nearly 2,000 people rate Koi CBD Nighttime Rest Gummies 4.7 out of 5 stars. Most people love the taste, but customers also find these gummies a great addition to their bedtime routine.

About Koi CBD: Koi CBD has been setting the standard for quality CBD since 2015. Since its inception, they’ve prided their company on quality, safety, consistency, responsible farming, extraction and distribution. They source their hemp through a strict vendor validation process with all hemp grown in the US. They’re proud members of the Hemp Industries Association, US Hemp Roundtable, and the California Hemp Council.

How We Picked Our Winners

With so many CBD products on the market, we want to ensure we feature safe and effective products from trustworthy brands.

Quality Ingredients

We know you care about what you’re putting in your body, and we don’t want to recommend products filled with fillers and artificial ingredients. We like to share non-GMO products made with organic and all-natural ingredients. It’s a bonus if the company uses USA-grown hemp and is vegan, allergen-free and cruelty-free.

In addition to the ingredients, we also try to feature companies who provide access to their Certificate of Analysis(CoA) conducted by a third-party lab. These documents verify the potency of cannabinoids in the products, such as CBD, THC, CBG, and CBD.

Customer Reviews

CBD works differently for everyone, but customer reviews tell us if a product works for most people. Verified reviews also give us insight into the shipping and delivery process from a customer’s perspective, a company’s customer service and any potential red flags users are experiencing either with the product or the company.

Price

Once you find a CBD product that helps with your insomnia, you’ll likely make repeat purchases. And if you’re taking CBD nightly, the cost of your CBD can quickly add up. To help offset some of the cost, we try to include CBD companies that offer subscription pricing so you can save money over time. We also like to find brands with return policies of at least 30-days so you can try products guilt-free and get your money back if they are not working for you.

Brand Reputation

Many CBD companies are out there; not all create safe, quality CBD products. All of the items we feature come from reputable brands that care about the effectiveness and safety of their CBD products. We look for companies that have user-friendly websites (not brands only selling products through third-party sites) with accessible information about their ingredients, company mission, growing process and lab tests.

What is CBD?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the many active ingredients in cannabis. CBD is derived directly from hemp plants and is closely related to THC, but without the high common in marijuana. You can legally purchase CBD products in all 50 states if it contains less than 0.3% THC. However, in states where recreational marijuana use is legal, you can find CBD with more than 0.3% THC.

Most people use CBD because of its relaxing effects. Since CBD is not psychoactive, it does not appear to be an addictive substance. There also seems to be little chance of fatal overdoses, though taking too much CBD can cause side effects such as nausea, diarrhea, and dry mouth.

Different Kinds of CBD

There are three primary types of CBD: full spectrum, broad spectrum and isolate.

Full spectrum CBD contains all the naturally occurring compounds of hemp plants, including up to 0.3% of THC.

Broad spectrum CBD contains all the naturally occurring compounds of hemp plants, but it undergoes a process to remove THC.

Isolate is the purest form of CBD, containing no other cannabinoids or THC.

All three types of CBD are effective and safe and will produce similar results in helping insomnia, but they can also aid in other ways, like using CBD gummies for anxiety or CBD creams for pain. Deciding which is suitable for you is primarily about preference and your comfortability with THC.

Other Ways to Help Insomnia

CBD gummies may not be enough for more severe cases of insomnia. If you’re having trouble falling or staying asleep, consider incorporating a few of these good sleep habits and suggestions into your nightly routine to help relieve insomnia.

While it can be hard, behavior and lifestyle changes are some of the best ways to fix your insomnia symptoms.

Stick to a sleep schedule

If you’re getting up and falling asleep at different times each day, it can confuse the body. Try putting yourself to bed at the same time each night, and set the alarm to wake up every morning. Even on weekends and vacations, do your best to stick to a sleep schedule.

Take time to relax before bed

Most individuals lead a busy or active lifestyle where they spend most of their day outside the home, and you can’t expect your mind and mind to go from 100 to zero as soon as you lay down. When you return home after a long day, give yourself at least 30 minutes to unwind. Take a bath, read a book, or enjoy a cup of warm tea. Allowing yourself to relax before bed can help calm your body and mind so you can ease into sleep.

Try sleep-specific meditation

If you feel like your mind is racing with millions of thoughts as you lay down, consider a sleep-specific meditation before bed. Meditation — or relaxation techniques — uses breath and mindfulness to achieve mental and emotional calmness. Sleep-specific mediations allow you to find stillness as you lay in bed, pushing you into a restful sleep.

Make your room a relaxing environment

Your bedroom should promote relaxation, which means minimizing distractions. Keep your bedroom at a cool temperature and keep the lights off or dim. Keep electronics such as televisions, phones and laptops out of the room, or ensure they’re off at least 30 minutes before bed. Some people find spritzing the room with essential oils or playing calming sounds helps create a peaceful environment.

FAQs

These are some more common questions you might be interested in.

Why do I have insomnia?

People can experience insomnia for various reasons. A few common causes of insomnia and sleep difficulties include stress, mental health disorders like anxiety or depression, poor sleep habits, or excessive caffeine or alcohol use. Insomnia also becomes more common with age because of changes in health, medications and sleep patterns.

Since insomnia is a case-by-case condition, it’s best to talk to your primary care physician to learn more about triggers for your insomnia.

Is insomnia permanent?

No, insomnia — a common sleep disorder — is not permanent. You can start treating insomnia by changing your sleep habits or working with your doctor to address the underlying cause of your insomnia, such as anxiety or stress.

Will CBD show up on a drug test?

CBD does not usually show up on drug tests. Most drug tests are scanning for THC, not CBD. If you’re purchasing CBD products from a reputable brand, they must use less than 0.3% THC. This THC amount is typically insufficient to read on a drug test.

How fast will CBD start working?

The time it takes to feel CBD’s effects can vary depending on the form. CBD oils taken orally can start working 15 to 30 minutes after use. Gummies and capsules may take anywhere from 30 minutes to 2 hours.

Don’t let insomnia keep you from getting the sleep you deserve. CBD is a terrific option to help you fall asleep at night.

Whether you’re looking for an oil, gummy, or capsule, our featured products, along with a few sleep schedule changes, can help battle your insomnia and promote a more restful night’s sleep.

