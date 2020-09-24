We Found the Perfect White Tank for Everyday Layering

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Basics, basics, basics: One simple word that isn’t simple at all. Have you ever noticed how hard it is to find staples like T-shirts and tanks? Every single brand seems to carry their own version of these essentials, but more often than not, they miss the mark.

When an item hits a home run in three categories — style, quality and price — you know that’s a basic worth buying. Of course, Amazon is a solid starting point when it comes to affordable everyday pieces, like this tank from Imily Bela!

Get the Imily Bela Women’s Workout Color Block Tank Top for prices starting at just $11, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 24, 2020, but are subject to change.



This crisp white version of a racerback tank is perfect — period. A bright white hue goes with everything, and it’s always welcome in any closet. Jeans, leggings and sweats will all team with your tank. Plus, now that summer is officially over, white is the ideal shade to bring out your tan even if it’s starting to fade! Who says you can’t wear white after Labor Day?

If you’re in the market for a different color, there are so many other options available now. There are solids and color-blocked picks, and lucky for Us, they’re all made from the same lightweight fabric. Shoppers say that “comfy material” is that standout feature, and they also love the affordable price!

The fall is all about layering, and tank tops are the foundation for any outfit. While it’s still warm out, a tank top will still give you room to breathe if you’re wearing a sweater or light jacket over it. The weather this time of year is somewhat unpredictable — the afternoons can be balmy enough for just a top, but as the nights get cooler, it’s important to have another layer on deck. That’s why we need tons of simple tank tops in our fashion arsenal to keep ourselves stylishly comfortable!

