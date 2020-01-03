These ‘Cool and Classic’ Joe’s Jeans Will Be on Repeat All Year Long

Who said you have to be an L.A. lady to be a blue jean baby? Not Us, of course! It doesn’t matter where you live or who you are, denim is made for every single person to rock confidently! This is why we’re always looking for fun and fresh ways to update our go-to pair — and with the new year underway, there’s never been a better time!

Yes, it’s true — we’re ready to break up with our jeans! But unfortunately, as we all know, that’s far easier said than done. The path to the right pair of jeans has a lot of wrong turns along the way, but luckily we’re here to navigate these hurdles with you. The key to a successful addition to your closet is going for something modern yet definitive — just like this pair!

Grab a pair of the Joe’s Jeans Icon Ankle Skinny Jeans (originally $188), now with prices starting at just $113, available at Macy’s!

The name says it all: the Joe’s Jeans Icon Ankle Skinny Jeans are completely iconic! The wash is retro — the shade is known as “Dita,” and we’re all about it. Usually, we aim to find a medium or darker wash as they tend to be more versatile, but something about the lighter colorway is really elegant.

This lighter tone features a gradual fading effect that’s truly captivating — and will instantly elevate a standard look! Your basic T-shirt and jeans combination will suddenly work for a date night out — especially when teamed with a trusty leather jacket and black pumps.

While these jeans won’t be too tight, they do feature a skinny ankle. This is ideal for transitional moments, and proves they’ll be year-round faves. Just think: sandals in the warm weather, boots in the winter months — the versatility is endless!

The reviewers can’t get over how “cool and classic” this denim is. One shopper loved how the material was on the “stretchier side,” and how “well-fitting” it was — which is a welcome addition to anyone’s wardrobe come January!

Another proud owner says that everything from the “fit, style and texture” is five-star worthy. Oh, and she wasn’t kidding either. This dreamy denim is actually perfectly rated, so you can expect these gems to fly off of the shelves. Happy shopping!

