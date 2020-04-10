Keep Healthy, Clean and Cool with The Ultimate Essential

The MISSION Cooling Neck Gaiter is officially the item to snag as we navigate the “new normal”. What makes this product so perfect? As temperatures rise, this multi-functional face and neck cover instantly cools to 30 degrees when wet. Plus, it’s machine washable and the gaiters’ lightweight fabric makes it breathable, so it won’t slow you down when you’re hitting the market (social distancing of course) or out on a hike.

With everyone seeking viable and safe solutions these days, it’s no wonder why the product has been selling out nationwide. Check out some of the reasons why the MISSION Cooling Neck Gaiter is a top choice for keeping healthy, clean and cool. Available at Walmart, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target and Mission.com or by clicking on any of the images below.

Light and Breezy

The performance fabric provides a breathable and safe protection.

Cleanliness Is Key

Mission’s Cooling Neck Gaiter is machine washable. So, once you get home you can throw the gaiter in the wash.

12 Ways to Wear

This multi-functional product can be worn 12 different ways! From face mask, to gaiter or a headband for outdoor workouts.

Fashion Meets Function!

MISSION Cooling Neck Gaiter is available in fashion-forward prints and patterns.