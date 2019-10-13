



Let’s face it: the “great outdoors” are daunting and pretty stressful! Sure, we were eager to join the Girl Scouts back in the day because all of our friends were doing it — but we were shocked to find out how much outside time was actually involved. As we’ve gotten older, the benefits of being outdoors are more and more clear. First and foremost, it’s inspiring in many ways that wouldn’t immediately come to mind — for example, the vibrant colors and landscapes in the wilderness are the key inspirations behind some of our favorite products.

It’s clear that Mother Nature is a muse for many — but there’s nothing amusing about the damage she can cause to our hair. This ultimately led Us to seek out some experts to combat the effects that can surface simply by being out and about. Lucky for Us, they recommended this perfect product.

See it: Grab the Kerastase Nutritive Nectar Thermique, Polishing Nourishing Milk (originally $36) now with prices starting at just $26 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 13, 2019, but are subject to change.

According to Warren Tricomi hairstylist, Sophie McGinness, the Kerastase Nutritive Nectar Thermique, Polishing Nourishing Milk is the product we’re all in desperate need of. See, we’re so consumed over how much SPF is in our CC or BB creams that we fail to remember that there are other parts of our body that need protection too — such as those follicles up top. She explains this product is “like sunscreen for the hair.” Everyone seems to be oblivious to the damage that “spring and summer” does on our locks and we’re constantly being “exposed to more sun rays” day after day. Rarely do we remember that we need to “protect [our] hair from sun damage or [color] fading.” By the time we get hip to this, it could be too late — so let’s avoid any regrets and handle this right now!

According to McGuiness, “You don’t put your hand in an oven without a mitt, so why blow-dry or style your hair without some protectant? [Especially] when some tools go up to 500 degrees.” This makes complete sense — why wouldn’t we take the extra step to guarantee our hair health? Here, this product provides all of the necessary protection our hair can (and will) need over time. Instead of thinking of it as a “styling product,” we should think of it as a “foundation.” It’ll lay the groundwork for anyone who’s trying to provide optimal shine from roots-to-ends while nourishing, softening and moisturizing it all at the same time. What’s even more remarkable (and easy) is the application process.

See it: Grab the Kerastase Nutritive Nectar Thermique, Polishing Nourishing Milk (originally $36) now with prices starting at just $26 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 13, 2019, but are subject to change.

We’re pleasantly surprised about how simple it is. She recommends applying a “dime-size amount” exclusively from “roots-to-ends and that’s it.” Aside from being easier than ever, we’re even more thrilled that a little goes a long way! This 5.1-ounce bottle will last almost as long as the results do!

Now, what about the everyday beauty lover — how exactly is it working for them? Even better than imagined! So many reviewers couldn’t get over how “well it worked” and how “freshly fragrant” the scent was. Additionally, many loved how “effective” the formula was and how much “protection it provided” for their hair. Clearly, the news has traveled. Not only did top hairstylists around the country take note but Duchess Kate has too, as she’s reportedly a fan of the Kerastase brand — making this product not just a want but a need!

See it: Grab the Kerastase Nutritive Nectar Thermique, Polishing Nourishing Milk (originally $36) now with prices starting at just $26 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 13, 2019, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out additional Kerastase products and more luxury beauty also available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!