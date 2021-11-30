Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Have you ever been hesitant to flash a full smile for holiday photos, simply because of your teeth? You don’t want your teeth to appear noticeably duller or more yellow than everyone else’s, and you definitely can’t trust Mom to brighten them in Photoshop. Besides, you want the real thing.

We all want that bright, sparkling white smile, but it’s tough. Even if you brush and floss every day, your toothbrush might not be doing enough to combat those food stains and power through that plaque. That’s why you need something more powerful, something smart, something loved by A-listers and, while we’re at it, something cute. How about Kim Kardashian‘s pick? BURST recently partnered up with Kardashian, and the price on her favorite toothbrush just dropped for Cyber Week. We’re going to tell you all about it — but first, we want to highlight a few other BURST Cyber Week deals you might want to check out!

Now let’s talk about Kardashian’s go-to toothbrush. She just posted about it last week on her Instagram Story, posing for a Boomerang with her favorite purple brush. She wrote: “No matter where you love to brush or floss, BURST has you covered – all of their brushes and water flossers are water resistant.” She also raved on BURST’s site, saying, “I love the new lavender color!”

She’s, of course, not alone in loving this toothbrush. It has nearly 32,000 reviews and a phenomenal collective rating. What else do you expect from a pretty bathroom essential that may remove up to 10 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush?

This electronic toothbrush delivers 33,000 sonic vibrations per minute, so it’s not messing around. Along with removing plaque, it may also reduce gingivitis up to three times better than a manual toothbrush. The charcoal-black bristles could majorly help with bleeding gums as well. Just press that little smiley face button to start it up. The vibrations will pause every 30 seconds to let you know when to move to the next area of your mouth, making sure each brushing experience is a deep, rejuvenating clean!

Get the Sonic Toothbrush (originally up to $120) for just $51 at BURST for a limited time!

This toothbrush has three modes: Whitening, which is full power, Sensitive, for when you need a gentler clean and Massage, which delivers pulsing vibrations for a “relaxing mouth spa.” Don’t worry about wasting battery by going full power, by the way. This toothbrush can last up to a month before it needs a recharge. Your purchase will come with a USB charging base and USB wall adapter, so you’ll be ready to charge whenever.

Every purchase also comes with a brush head to get you started, but you can sign up for a refill plan to replace your brush head every 12 weeks for just $8. Replacing your brush head in a timely manner is super important, so if you tend to forget, this is a huge help! Oh, and your purchase will come with Whitening Strips right now, for free. It just keeps getting better. Did we mention there’s a product lifetime guarantee?

Kardashian’s favorite lavender color is 49% off right now, but every color of this toothbrush is marked down right now, so simply pick your fave. Just make sure you grab it while it’s on sale. And hey, you could grab another for a friend too. Such a great holiday gift!

Get the Sonic Toothbrush (originally up to $120) for just $51 at BURST for a limited time!

Looking for more? Shop all gifts at BURST here!

