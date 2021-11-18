Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We’re always promising ourselves that we need to take better care of our teeth. We brush every day, but we certainly don’t look forward to it, and we just feel like even though we’re staying on schedule, our teeth and gums aren’t getting any healthier. And so we thought about it. We wash our face with a special brush, we style our hair with special heat tools, we fill our baths with bubbles and salts — why are we still doing the bare minimum for our teeth and expecting miraculous results?

Ready for an oral hygiene upgrade? Then let’s talk about BURST’s Holideals. The brand, which recently partnered up with avid fan Kim Kardashian, has everything you need for a sparkling smile that’s, well, worth smiling about! We want to talk about the deal on Kardashian’s favorite toothbrush, but first, we want to highlight a few other BURST Holideals that might suit your fancy:

Okay — toothbrush time. BURST’s Sonic Toothbrush is no joke. Like, nearly 32,000 reviews with a 4.9/5 rating kind of no joke. What else do you expect from a toothbrush beloved by Kardashian? The reality star recently posted a video on her Instagram in partnership with the brand, saying, “I am obsessed with clean, white teeth, so I just wanted to share with you guys something that I am personally obsessing over right now,” holding the lavender version of this brush in her hand. In her caption, she wrote:

“I always talk about my skincare and my makeup routine but I never talk about my oral care routine. #ad I keep my teeth super white, and healthy with @burstoralcare. I bought these for me and my kids because it has this cute little happy face that you press and when you’re done it lights up. They’re also shown to remove up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Get the Sonic Toothbrush (originally up to $120) now starting just $59 at BURST for a limited time! You can also save up to $53 on the Sonic Toothbrush Gift Pack!

She also noted in her video that she was “so excited” about this partnership and that she was “really obsessed” with this brush. “I literally brush my teeth like four times a day,” she explained. That’s some serious love! Kardashian is also quoted on BURST’s site:

​​“Since I’ve started using the BURST products, I’ve noticed a difference in how clean my mouth feels. The products are superior and I’m so glad I made the switch. I love the new lavender color!”

This electronic toothbrush delivers 33,000 sonic vibrations per minute, making it a gentle yet powerful essential for your bathroom sink. As Kardashian noted, it may seriously attack plaque, but it may also reduce gingivitis up to three times better than a manual toothbrush. Bleeding gums? Let the charcoal-black bristles help. You could see three times less bleeding in just 15 days!

Get the Sonic Toothbrush (originally up to $120) now starting just $59 at BURST for a limited time! You can also save up to $53 on the Sonic Toothbrush Gift Pack!

This toothbrush has three modes: Whitening, which is full power, Sensitive, which takes it easier and Massage, which delivers pulsing vibrations for a “relaxing mouth spa.” It also has an impressive battery, able to last up to a month on a single charge. Each purchase comes with a USB charging base and USB wall adapter to get you set up. It will also come with a brush head. Sign up for a refill plan to replace your brush head every 12 weeks for just $7. Never forget again! You can also grab the gift pack which sets you up with a one-year supply of brush heads. Both the single toothbrush and the gift pack also come with Whitening Strips right now!

Every BURST toothbrush comes with a product lifetime guarantee. All that’s left to do is pick your color. Grab lavender like Kardashian, black, white or the luxe rose gold version. Whichever makes you smile that much wider when you’re brushing your teeth!

Get the Sonic Toothbrush (originally up to $120) now starting just $59 at BURST for a limited time! You can also save up to $53 on the Sonic Toothbrush Gift Pack!

Looking for more? Shop all gifts at BURST here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!