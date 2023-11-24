Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A bronzed beauty! While we all love a natural tan, it comes with unwanted risks. The sun’s powerful UV rays can seriously harm the skin — resulting in sunburns, wrinkles, sun poisoning and potentially even skin cancer. Lounging in the sun all day sounds like a dream, but the risks are simply not worth it.

A safe and affordable way to still achieve the same glow is self tanner! Although some brands can make your skin appear orange and sticky, the Body Drench Quick Tan Instant Self Tanner is sure to make you look like a glowing goddess. We know it’s the best in the business, because superstar Kim Kardashian once gave it a shout-out on her Instagram Stories (see below).

Get the Body Drench Quick Tan Instant Self-Tanner for just $13 at Amazon — on sale!

Kardashian, 43, is known for her tan skin. She rocks every red carpet with a glow we’ve always been envious of — until now. The Body Drench Quick Tan Instant Self-Tanner features a quick-drying formula which will give you an instant glow. It’s made from natural ingredients including orange extract which reduces signs of aging, aloe vera to help cool the skin, sea kelp to moisturize and hydrate and chamomile to promote healthy skin cells. You’re sure to receive compliments left and right!

Applying the product is as simple as could be — just exfoliate and spray it onto your skin, and let it dry! For the best results, use the tanner twice a week, or until you achieve your dream tan. Spray the product over your body from 10 inches away. No need to worry about streaks or a messy appliance with the 360-degree nozzle! It will cover all the nooks and crannies on your body. The tanner is made with red undertones and will leave your skin looking bronzed and matte. Our favorite part of the Body Drench Quick Tan Instant Self-Tanner is its retail price!

It’s no wonder shoppers are so obsessed with the product! Check out these fabulous customer reviews:

One wrote, “It goes on perfectly, you can see where you’re spraying and it goes on smoothly, doesn’t ‘splotch.’ I even spray it on my face after putting on my make up and it gives me a sun kissed glow. Great tan/brown color, not orange at all.” A second added, “The spray was so easy to use. No orange hands, elbows, or knees. Looks like a natural tan. I am so pleased and plan to buy more.” A third gushed, “This smells like vanilla cupcakes and is SO EASY to apply! It’s a great golden color even on my fair skin. I can’t love it enough.”

While we’re not sure if Kardashian still reaches for this handy product, knowing it once had her stamp of approval is good enough for Us!

